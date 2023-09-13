Foaming-at-mouth Perth man put police van out of action by smearing blood on seats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Foaming-at-mouth Perth man put police van out of action by smearing blood on seats

Drunken David McArthur flew into an uncontrollable rage, telling constables "I'll sh*g your maw" and spitting in one officer's face.

By Jamie Buchan
A Perth man foamed at the mouth as he threatened to murder police officers before smearing his own blood over the inside of their van, forcing the vehicle out of action.

The 32-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in the city’s High Street on December 8 2020 – during the second Covid lockdown.

The court heard he may have been angry after getting assaulted earlier that afternoon.

Foaming

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said: “At about 4.45pm, police were driving to another incident when they observed the accused.

“He appeared to be extremely intoxicated and unsteady on his feet.

“He was foaming at the mouth and had a cut to his head.”

The prosecutor said: “Police stopped to assist the accused but he began to become aggressive.”

He shouted a disablist slur and was heard to say: “I’m going to kill him.”

Ms Farmer said: “He was shouting in full view of members of the public.

“Despite attempts to reason with him, he continued his behaviour.

“The accused was then informed he was under arrest.”

Things escalated when PC Alistair Mearns took hold of McArthur and he spat on the officer’s face.

McArthur, of Castle Place, Perth, was placed in the back of a waiting police van and was taken to police HQ in West Bell Street, Dundee

“Throughout the journey to the custody suite, the accused continued shouting,” said Ms Farmer.

He ranted “I’m going to sh*g your maw” then “I’m going to f*** ab’dy up” and “I’m going to f***ing kill you when I see you off duty.”

The fiscal depute said: “The accused then smeared blood all over the cage and seats within, causing the vehicle to be temporarily put out of service to facilitate a full deep clean at a cost of £95.”

Apology

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “Mr McArthur is extremely sorry for this conduct.

“His life has changed significantly since this happened.”

Mr Holmes added: “Reading between the lines, it appears that someone may have attacked him that night, he suffered an injury and then when police arrived he did not react in the way that he should have done – far from it.”

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports.

He told McArthur: “It does seem that a report will be required to help the court decide the best way for this to be dealt with.”

