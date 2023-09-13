Foaming-at-mouth Perth man put police van out of action by smearing blood on seats

A Perth man foamed at the mouth as he threatened to murder police officers before smearing his own blood over the inside of their van, forcing the vehicle out of action.

Drunken David McArthur flew into an uncontrollable rage, telling constables “I’ll sh*g your maw” and spitting in one officer’s face.

The 32-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in the city’s High Street on December 8 2020 – during the second Covid lockdown.

The court heard he may have been angry after getting assaulted earlier that afternoon.

Foaming

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said: “At about 4.45pm, police were driving to another incident when they observed the accused.

“He appeared to be extremely intoxicated and unsteady on his feet.

“He was foaming at the mouth and had a cut to his head.”

The prosecutor said: “Police stopped to assist the accused but he began to become aggressive.”

He shouted a disablist slur and was heard to say: “I’m going to kill him.”

Ms Farmer said: “He was shouting in full view of members of the public.

“Despite attempts to reason with him, he continued his behaviour.

“The accused was then informed he was under arrest.”

Things escalated when PC Alistair Mearns took hold of McArthur and he spat on the officer’s face.

McArthur, of Castle Place, Perth, was placed in the back of a waiting police van and was taken to police HQ in West Bell Street, Dundee

“Throughout the journey to the custody suite, the accused continued shouting,” said Ms Farmer.

He ranted “I’m going to sh*g your maw” then “I’m going to f*** ab’dy up” and “I’m going to f***ing kill you when I see you off duty.”

The fiscal depute said: “The accused then smeared blood all over the cage and seats within, causing the vehicle to be temporarily put out of service to facilitate a full deep clean at a cost of £95.”

Apology

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “Mr McArthur is extremely sorry for this conduct.

“His life has changed significantly since this happened.”

Mr Holmes added: “Reading between the lines, it appears that someone may have attacked him that night, he suffered an injury and then when police arrived he did not react in the way that he should have done – far from it.”

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports.

He told McArthur: “It does seem that a report will be required to help the court decide the best way for this to be dealt with.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.