Tragic husband tried to pull wife from path of killer car, trial told

Harry Taggerty tried to pull his wife from the path of the car moments before it struck them, the High Court in Edinburgh has heard.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Harry and Shirley Taggerty were killed on the A911 Leslie Road.
A devoted husband tried to pull his wife out of the path of the out-of-control car which struck and killed them both, a court has heard.

Harry Taggerty was seen to grasp the hand of wife Shirley in the seconds before being struck by a car driven by Liam McWatt in Glenrothes.

The couple were still holding hands as they flew through the air after being hit at an estimated 60mph.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene, with McWatt found conscious in his overturned car on the A911 Leslie Road on July 13 2019.

McWatt, 24, of Leslie Mains, Leslie, denies causing their deaths by dangerous driving.

Couple held hands during fatal collision

The High Court at Edinburgh was read a written statement from witness Lee Tindall, 46, from Kennoway, who has since died.

Dictated to police the day after the crash, he told them he was on his way to an appointment with his father with McWatt’s Ford Fiesta travelling in front of them.

He said McWatt made a “small movement to the right” as if to go into the opposing carriageway, then hesitated.

“Then, all of a sudden, the car accelerated onto the opposing carriageway and onto the pavement, travelling for approximately 40 metres.

“As the car travelled down the pavement I estimated it was doing around 60mph.

A911 Leslie Road police activity after fatal crash
The A911 Leslie Road where the fatalities occurred. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

“Further down the pavement I could see a man and a woman walking up the pavement towards Glenrothes town centre.

“I looked down and could see the woman was laughing at something and as she done so she had her head down.

“I could see the car career down the pavement at speed towards the couple but could see they hadn’t noticed the car coming towards them.

“About a couple of seconds prior to impact the male pedestrian… grabbed the female’s hand… in an attempt to pull her out of the way but didn’t manage to do so.

“The vehicle then struck both of the pedestrians, throwing them approximately 25ft into the air whilst they were still holding hands.

“They both landed in the wooded area of Glenrothes town park.”

Police activity on the footpath beside the B911 Leslie Road
Police investigating the fatal crash in 2019. Image:  Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

He said that after it struck the couple, the car travelled into the wooded area, before it “rolled” over and “landed on its roof”.

Mr Tindall went to the scene and he said he could remember seeing a “particularly young” police officer there who was in “shock” and who “couldn’t speak.”

Earlier in proceedings, PC Kayleigh Simpson said the driver at the scene – who identified himself as Liam McWatt – said he had “blacked out”

She added: “He mentioned he was going on holiday the day after.”

Denies all charges

On the opening day of the trial on Tuesday, jurors were told the agreed evidence that McWatt was the driver of the car which struck and killed the Taggertys, that he passed a breath test and the car had no contributory defects.

McWatt denies driving dangerously, while using a mobile phone and at excessive speed, entering the opposing carriageway into the path of oncoming vehicles.

The charge states he mounted a grass verge and failed to take evasive action prior to striking the couple on the footpath.

The trial before Lord Scott continues.

