Monday court round-up — Fatal ‘hit and run’ accused in court

Darren McPhee, 32, from Cowdenbeath appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court accused of causing death by dangerous driving.

He also faces charges of failing to stop and report an accident.

McPhee made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

He was remanded and is expected back in court within eight days.

The court appearance comes after a 46-year-old man died on High Street, Cowdenbeath, on Thursday night last week.

Caravan chaos

Katrina Stewart, 52, from Dundee, admitted forcing a huge emergency services scramble after lighting a disposable barbecue in a Dundee pensioner’s caravan, then falling asleep. She was found by police, covered in black soot, after napping in the caravan parked just a metre from its owner’s Kirkton home. The caravan was destroyed, gas supplies had to be switched off and guttering on neighbouring properties was melted.

Cannabis driver

A teenage driver caught behind the wheel on cannabis is close to the unpaid work limit.

Max Miller, 19, of Invergarry Place in St Cyrus, previously admitted driving while under the influence of drugs on the C40 between Brechin and Trinity on May 26 last year with 4.6mics of THC in his system, above the limit of 2mics.

He was on a bail order from Dumfries Sheriff Court at the time.

Solicitor Nick Markowski explained his client had just over 200 hours of another unpaid work order outstanding.

The maximum anyone can be sentenced to is 300 hours.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Sheriff Eric Brown banned Miller for a year and imposed 90 hours of unpaid work.

Tractor joyride

A man pranged his own car in a ditch, took a tractor on a drunken joyride and forced police to set up a 17mph roving roadblock on the A90. Sozzled Kenneth Douglas pinched a tractor at dawn on July 4 after he had jettisoned his own car on an unclassified road and even drove it past Forfar police station, as officers watched.

Took car, hit tree, abused police

A Brechin man pinched a colleague’s car, took it on a joyride, then careered into a tree.

Michael Smith had no licence or insurance when he took the Kia Sedona from City Road on August 15.

He had been given a lift to and from work – removing stones from a field – in the car that day and a colleague had asked him to hand the keys back to another employee but Smith jumped behind the wheel.

He drove dangerously on the B9134 near to Netherton by reaching excessive speeds and carrying out unsafe manoeuvres – crossing the carriageway and forcing other road users to take evasive action before repeatedly striking a kerb and eventually leaving the road and hitting a tree.

Police took the 30-year-old to Ninewells but he began shouting, swearing and making threats.

While sitting in a wheelchair, he assaulted a police officer by headbutting him and trying to bite him.

Smith’s tirade continued when he was taken to West Bell Street HQ, where he shouted, swore, made offensive and derogatory remarks and threatened violence.

Smith, of Bridge Street, was subject to four bail orders at the time.

He previously appeared from custody at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit seven separate charges and was also sentenced for kicking off at Nisa in Arbroath’s Arbirlot Road on May 11 by acting in a threatening or abusive manner and resisting arrest.

He also admitted acting in a similar manner at Ninewells later that day.

For the August offences, he was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for a year.

He must pass the extended test before driving again.

Smith was placed on a restriction of liberty order keeping him at home from 7pm to 7am every night for 20 weeks.

Bus crash

A van driver ploughed into the back end of a Citylink Gold coach during a day of traffic chaos on the A9, a court has heard. Tradesman Connor Dickson struck the near-stationary bus at 50mph after traffic came to a standstill following a tanker fire in the opposite carriageway. He admitted driving carelessly.

Mini-moto chase

A teenager on a mini-moto bike tried to flee police who were chasing him through Arbroath.

David Airns, now 20, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit driving the unregistered vehicle dangerously and without insurance on September 10 last year.

Officers were pursuing him on Bearfaulds Road and Seaton Road as he reached excessive speeds, repeatedly entered the opposing carriageway when not safe to do so and repeatedly drove on pavement.

Other motorists had to take evasive action as he tried to escape police.

Airns, of Townhead Road in Arbroath, had sentence deferred until October 19 for reports.

