Tuesday court round-up — 8th time driving disqualified and ‘I’ve had a doing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — 8th time driving disqualified and ‘I’ve had a doing’

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

An elderly Dundee motorist hurt himself when he drunkenly crashed into a parked car on Strathmartine Drive in January.

Peter Wilson, 72, was not present at the city’s sheriff court when a guilty plea to driving with excess alcohol (172mgs/ 50) tendered on his behalf.

The 72-year-old’s blood showed he was more than three times over the limit (172mg per 100ml/50mg) on January 8.

Wilson, of Charlotte Close, also admitted driving carelessly that night, January 8, by colliding with a stationary vehicle, leaving him injured and it damaged.

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentencing until October 3 for Wilson to be personally present.

Double death charges not proven

Charges that Liam McWatt caused the death by dangerous driving were deemed not proven at the conclusion of his trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. The jury took just over two hours to acquit the 24-year-old from Glenrothes.

Liam McWatt (left) Harry and Shirley Taggerty
The car driven by Liam McWatt (left) struck and killed Harry and Shirley Taggerty but he was not deemed to have driven it dangerously.

EIGHTH driving disqualified conviction

A motorist who had already been caught driving while disqualified seven times has been jailed after scraping a woman’s car while botching a parking manoeuvre in Dundee.

George Drinnan appeared from custody at the city’s sheriff court to admit an eighth charge of driving while disqualified on February 1.

He was clocked driving illegally on St Giles Terrace when the owner of the car he collided with heard a “loud scraping sound.”

Uninsured Drinnan,37, then drove off without exchanging details.

He pled guilty to driving while disqualified, uninsured and failing to stop at a collision.

Sheriff Alastair Brown jailed the HMP Edinburgh inmate for eight months and disqualified him for a decade.

He told Drinnan, who must resit his test before driving again: “You are not competent to drive.

“You are not allowed to drive. If you drive, you will go to jail.”

Cartoon ban

Serial sex pest Gordon Simpson has been banned by a court from watching erotic cartoons. The convicted, who once claimed he offended because he was so fat, was in court for a community payback review and the sheriff noted concerns he had been watching animations featuring children.

Gordon Simpson
Gordon Simpson.

‘I’ve had a doing’

A Dundee thug is behind bars after attacking a man on his way out of Tesco.

Bruce Burry appeared by a video link from HMP Edinburgh to admit assaulting the man just after 9pm on November 20 on the footpath to South Road.

Unemployed Burry ran up behind him and and punched him to the ground, before repeatedly kicking and punching his head and body.

The victim managed to get up but Mr Docherty but Burry punched him to the head two more times and kicked him to the body again.

After police were contacted, the man told officers: “I’ve had a doing.”

He was able to identify Burry, 40, formerly of Invercraig Place and police found him 10 days later, he told them he had 100 Valium tablets in his mouth.

Officers took him to hospital, where he lashed out and refused medication.

He said: “I’ll f***ing batter you, don’t you dare put anything in me.”

Burry admitted assault, acting in a threatening or abusive manner at Ninewells and police obstruction at West Bell Street HQ.

Sheriff Paul Brown ordered reports ahead of sentencing on October 25.

Peloton peril

Melissa McKelligott admitted driving into a group of cyclists on a rural Perthshire road, catapulting one rider into the air and leaving another in need of a hip replacement. She ploughed into part of an eight-person peloton – all members of the Dundee Wheelers club – near Rait in the Carse of Gowrie after failing to stop at a Give Way junction.

Melissa McKelligott
Melissa McKelligott.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

The car driven by Liam McWatt (left) struck and killed Harry and Shirley Taggerty but he was not deemed to have driven it dangerously.
Fife double fatality crash trial: Liam McWatt cleared of causing couple's death by dangerous…
George Boura appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth man drove drunk to avoid taxi wait for midnight rendezvous
Gordon Simpson.
Perth sex pest banned from watching 'concerning' cartoons
Shane Whyte.
Man died after taking painkillers supplied by drinking buddy in Fife
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving Picture shows; Melissa McKelligott. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 18/09/2023
Careless driver admits hitting cyclists on rural Perthshire road, leaving two seriously hurt
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Fatal 'hit and run' accused in court
Martin Greer will return to Forfar Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Drunk Arbroath man's vicious assault left partner with mouth full of blood
Kenneth Douglas took a tractor for a low-speed joyride.
Drunken man ditched car, stole tractor and forced 17mph Angus A90 rolling roadblock
The barbecue destroyed the caravan in Kirkton. Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson.
Firebug burned out Kirkton pensioner's caravan by lighting BBQ inside then falling asleep
Michael Saint will be sentenced later.
Fife man molested girl, 10, and asked 12-year-old girl to wear bikini