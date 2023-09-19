Tuesday court round-up — 8th time driving disqualified and ‘I’ve had a doing’

An elderly Dundee motorist hurt himself when he drunkenly crashed into a parked car on Strathmartine Drive in January.

Peter Wilson, 72, was not present at the city’s sheriff court when a guilty plea to driving with excess alcohol (172mgs/ 50) tendered on his behalf.

The 72-year-old’s blood showed he was more than three times over the limit (172mg per 100ml/50mg) on January 8.

Wilson, of Charlotte Close, also admitted driving carelessly that night, January 8, by colliding with a stationary vehicle, leaving him injured and it damaged.

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentencing until October 3 for Wilson to be personally present.

Double death charges not proven

Charges that Liam McWatt caused the death by dangerous driving were deemed not proven at the conclusion of his trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. The jury took just over two hours to acquit the 24-year-old from Glenrothes.

EIGHTH driving disqualified conviction

A motorist who had already been caught driving while disqualified seven times has been jailed after scraping a woman’s car while botching a parking manoeuvre in Dundee.

George Drinnan appeared from custody at the city’s sheriff court to admit an eighth charge of driving while disqualified on February 1.

He was clocked driving illegally on St Giles Terrace when the owner of the car he collided with heard a “loud scraping sound.”

Uninsured Drinnan,37, then drove off without exchanging details.

He pled guilty to driving while disqualified, uninsured and failing to stop at a collision.

Sheriff Alastair Brown jailed the HMP Edinburgh inmate for eight months and disqualified him for a decade.

He told Drinnan, who must resit his test before driving again: “You are not competent to drive.

“You are not allowed to drive. If you drive, you will go to jail.”

Cartoon ban

Serial sex pest Gordon Simpson has been banned by a court from watching erotic cartoons. The convicted, who once claimed he offended because he was so fat, was in court for a community payback review and the sheriff noted concerns he had been watching animations featuring children.

‘I’ve had a doing’

A Dundee thug is behind bars after attacking a man on his way out of Tesco.

Bruce Burry appeared by a video link from HMP Edinburgh to admit assaulting the man just after 9pm on November 20 on the footpath to South Road.

Unemployed Burry ran up behind him and and punched him to the ground, before repeatedly kicking and punching his head and body.

The victim managed to get up but Mr Docherty but Burry punched him to the head two more times and kicked him to the body again.

After police were contacted, the man told officers: “I’ve had a doing.”

He was able to identify Burry, 40, formerly of Invercraig Place and police found him 10 days later, he told them he had 100 Valium tablets in his mouth.

Officers took him to hospital, where he lashed out and refused medication.

He said: “I’ll f***ing batter you, don’t you dare put anything in me.”

Burry admitted assault, acting in a threatening or abusive manner at Ninewells and police obstruction at West Bell Street HQ.

Sheriff Paul Brown ordered reports ahead of sentencing on October 25.

Peloton peril

Melissa McKelligott admitted driving into a group of cyclists on a rural Perthshire road, catapulting one rider into the air and leaving another in need of a hip replacement. She ploughed into part of an eight-person peloton – all members of the Dundee Wheelers club – near Rait in the Carse of Gowrie after failing to stop at a Give Way junction.

