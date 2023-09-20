Fake brands stashing Angus hotel boss admits role in £20k drugs enterprise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fake brands stashing Angus hotel boss admits role in £20k drugs enterprise

Douglas Piggot appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine at the family-run Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie.

By Jamie Buchan
An Angus hotel boss caught with a stockpile of fake branded goods has now admitted his role in his son’s £20,000 drugs enterprise.

Douglas Piggot appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine at the family-run Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie.

He was arrested when police raided the High Street establishment in March 2020.

They uncovered £16,000 of cash inside the hotel, plus thousands of pounds worth of drugs in the boot of 66-year-old Piggot’s BMW, parked outside.

Piggot’s son, DJ and events promoter Bracken, was jailed in 2021 for his role in the illicit operation.

His father now faces prison after he admitted allowing his son to use the car to sell the class A and B substances.

Earlier this month, Piggot Snr appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted separate charges of stashing hundreds of fake designer items – including bogus Nike, Adidas, Apple and Jimmy Choo – at the hotel on March 12 2020, the day after the drugs raid.

Drugs found in car of Carnoustie Hotel boss

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence on the drug dealing charges.

He told Piggot: “I’m going to allow you to remain at liberty meantime.

“However, all sentencing options remain open and you shouldn’t read too much into the fact you are being released in the interim.”

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer told the court: “The locus here is Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie, which is a licensed premises operating solely as a public bar.

“The accused is the premises manager and director of the operating company.

“At about 5.40pm on March 11 2020, police officers executed a search warrant at the hotel.

“About 20 patrons were at the premises, including the accused’s son Bracken Piggot.

“All were detained in terms of the Misuse of Drugs Act.”

Ms Farmer said: “During the search, officers recovered a key for the accused’s vehicle.

“Inside the boot of the car, police found a bag of cannabis.”

Boxes of “white lumps” were also found in the car and were later confirmed to be 0.7g of cocaine.

Around £16,000 cash was also seized.

The cannabis was valued at around £4,300.

Ms Farmer said: “It was believed that the accused allowed his vehicle to be used for the purpose of enabling his son to sell cocaine and cannabis.”

Bracken Piggot told police: “The drugs belong to me.”

All sentencing options available

Solicitor David Duncan, defending, confirmed Piggot “knowingly” let his son use his car to sell drugs.

“He accepts that by doing this, he became part of the process.

“I’m not suggesting that no longer makes this a serious matter but it is now considerably different from the charges he faced before in terms of gravity and timescale.”

Mr Duncan said: “Mr Piggot is aware that all potential disposals are available to the court.”

Piggot, of East Haven, near Carnoustie, will be sentenced on October 30, two weeks after he is due to be sentenced at Forfar for possession of the fake branded goods.

His 29-year-old son pled guilty to a similar charge at Dundee Sheriff Court in August 2021.

He was jailed for 14 months.

Months after the raid, Douglas Piggot – who has previously appeared on court papers as Piggott – surrendered his premises licence and the Dalhousie Hotel ceased trading.

Last summer, plans were approved to convert the building into holiday flats.

