Perth man drove drunk to avoid taxi wait for midnight rendezvous

George Boura was caught after a near miss with a police car on icy city centre street.

By Jamie Buchan
George Boura appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
A motorist was caught drink-driving through frozen Perth city centre after a near miss with a police car.

George Boura got behind the wheel because he did not want to wait two hours for a taxi to take him to a midnight rendezvous with a female friend.

The 45-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving with excess alcohol (61mics/ 22) in his Volkswagen Scirocco along Victoria Street, Scott Street, King Street and Hospital Street in the early hours of December 17.

Boura was earlier this year convicted of punching his neighbour’s dog during a row about late-night noise.

Christmas party season

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said: “At the time, the weather was poor, with sub-zero temperatures and ice on the roads.

“There was moderate traffic and there were pedestrians in the area, out for the Christmas party season.”

George Boura
George Boura. Image: Facebook

She said: “At about 12.15am, police officers were on mobile patrol when they observed a black Volkswagen failing to stop at a Give Way sign.

“It partially entered Scott Street into the path of the police vehicle.”

Both cars were forced to perform emergency stops.

Officers noticed Boura’s windscreen was partially misted.

He drove around the police car to Hospital Street, where he was pulled over.

“Officers approached the driver’s door and could see the accused was the only person in the vehicle,” Ms Hendry said.

“It was immediately evident there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from the front of the vehicle.”

Boura failed a roadside breath test.

Danger to others

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said her client had been out earlier that evening.

“He had consumed about four to five pints at the pub before going home.

“When he was at home, he got a text from a female friend inviting him to come round.

“He phoned for a taxi but was told it would be a two-hour wait.

“He made the decision to drive his car and it is a decision he very much regrets.”

The court heard he recently lost his job erecting teepees and marquees for weddings.

Perth Sheriff Court.
Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC said: “You drove knowing that you were over the limit and I note you have a previous conviction for a similar matter from 2011.

“You posed a danger to other people.”

Boura, of St Johnstoun’s Buildings, Charles Street, was fined £350 and disqualified from driving for 16 months.

He appeared at the same court in April and was convicted of lashing out at his neighbour’s staffie-collie cross after being woken by people outside his block at 2am.

The dog called Summer was never the same after the assault, owner Mark Donnachie told the court.

Boura who was told by a sheriff he was “clearly a person who is of a violent disposition” was fined £450.

