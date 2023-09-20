Diageo team leader to compensate bar worker after accidental punch caused broken nose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Diageo team leader to compensate bar worker after accidental punch caused broken nose

Steven Grieve struck the waitress by mistake during a violent night at a Leven pub.

By Jamie McKenzie
Andrew Grieve.
Andrew Grieve.

A Fife man who accidentally punched a waitress in the face and broke her nose during a bar brawl has been told to pay her £1000 compensation.

Andrew Grieve, 52, tried to swing a punch at another male at Agenda bar in Leven but struck Melissa Garrie instead.

Grieve, of Forest Path, Leven, previously pled guilty to punching the woman on the head to her severe injury on March 5 last year.

He appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Accidental punch connection

Prosecutor Lauren Pennycook told the court a “large scale” fight broke out at the pub involving a number of people, including Grieve, at around 11.30pm.

About ten minutes later Grieve approached a male who was involved and the waitress working there placed herself between them in an attempt to stop another fight breaking out.

The fiscal continued: “Mr Grieve has then thrown a punch towards the male, which has struck Ms Garrie in the face.”

 

Police arrived and traced and charged Grieve after later reviewing CCTV, which  showed him making contact with the woman.

The fiscal depute said: “Following the incident, Ms Garrie attended at A&E in Victoria Hospital and was informed by medical staff she suffered a broken nose and black eye due to the punch,”

Ms Pennycook said police noted it is clear from the footage the woman was struck by accident.

Remorseful

Defence lawyer Danielle Stringer said first offender Grieve, who works as a team leader for Diageo, was on a night out and there had been “numerous back and forward” between groups of people.

The solicitor said: “He is extremely remorseful for the behaviour and accepts full responsibility for his actions.

“He is apologetic towards Ms Garrie and accepts the behaviour is unacceptable”.

Sheriff Charles Lugton pointed out to Grieve someone entirely innocent who was doing their job was injured as a direct result of his actions.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

