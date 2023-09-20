Diageo team leader to compensate bar worker after accidental punch caused broken nose

A Fife man who accidentally punched a waitress in the face and broke her nose during a bar brawl has been told to pay her £1000 compensation.

Andrew Grieve, 52, tried to swing a punch at another male at Agenda bar in Leven but struck Melissa Garrie instead.

Grieve, of Forest Path, Leven, previously pled guilty to punching the woman on the head to her severe injury on March 5 last year.

He appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Accidental punch connection

Prosecutor Lauren Pennycook told the court a “large scale” fight broke out at the pub involving a number of people, including Grieve, at around 11.30pm.

About ten minutes later Grieve approached a male who was involved and the waitress working there placed herself between them in an attempt to stop another fight breaking out.

The fiscal continued: “Mr Grieve has then thrown a punch towards the male, which has struck Ms Garrie in the face.”

Police arrived and traced and charged Grieve after later reviewing CCTV, which showed him making contact with the woman.

The fiscal depute said: “Following the incident, Ms Garrie attended at A&E in Victoria Hospital and was informed by medical staff she suffered a broken nose and black eye due to the punch,”

Ms Pennycook said police noted it is clear from the footage the woman was struck by accident.

Remorseful

Defence lawyer Danielle Stringer said first offender Grieve, who works as a team leader for Diageo, was on a night out and there had been “numerous back and forward” between groups of people.

The solicitor said: “He is extremely remorseful for the behaviour and accepts full responsibility for his actions.

“He is apologetic towards Ms Garrie and accepts the behaviour is unacceptable”.

Sheriff Charles Lugton pointed out to Grieve someone entirely innocent who was doing their job was injured as a direct result of his actions.

