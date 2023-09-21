Fife councillor in court accused of engaging in sexual activity with child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife councillor in court accused of engaging in sexual activity with child

David Graham appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Graham appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fife councillor David Graham has appeared in court accused of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Graham, 41, whose address was given as Fife, appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The petition alleges Graham met or communicated with a person under the age of 16 with the intention of engaging in unlawful sexual activity with, or in the presence of, that person, contrary to the Protection of Children and Prevention of Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2005.

It further alleges he engaged in sexual activity with or towards a person aged between 13 and 16, contrary to the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

Graham made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

He was released on bail and will appear in court again at a later date.

Graham, elected to represent Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss for Labour on Fife Council, is a member of the NHS Fife board and the authority’s health spokesman.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Martin Sharp must register as a sex offender for five years.
Government worker who sexually assaulted sleeping woman in Fife placed on Sex Offenders Register
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Prison officer assault Picture shows; James Ellis. Perth Prison. Supplied by DCT Media/Facebook Date; 20/09/2023
Fife inmate tells sheriff 'that's made my year' after being spared jail for Perth…
Gregor Dougal was found guilty of all charges and will be sentenced later.
Head teacher guilty of abusing boys at residential schools
Francis Dodson presented various documents to support his request.
International security expert from Fife begs sheriff for absolute discharge after domestic abuse conviction
Walter 'Wattie' Milne. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee businessman's single punch broke victim's jaw in Broughty Ferry pub
Fraser Wilson was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Angus submariner banned from child contact for sexual offending
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Dundee dealer and joyrider's regrets
James Maxwell's gun and ammunition were intercepted by police.
Fife gun buyer's internet history included Dunblane atrocity and primary school searches
Andrew Grieve.
Diageo team leader to compensate bar worker after accidental punch caused broken nose
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Douglas Piggot, helped son Bracken's drug dealing Picture shows; Douglas Piggot, helped son Bracken's drug dealing. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 18/09/2023
Fake brands stashing Angus hotel boss admits role in £20k drugs enterprise