Fife councillor in court accused of engaging in sexual activity with child

Fife councillor David Graham has appeared in court accused of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Graham, 41, whose address was given as Fife, appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The petition alleges Graham met or communicated with a person under the age of 16 with the intention of engaging in unlawful sexual activity with, or in the presence of, that person, contrary to the Protection of Children and Prevention of Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2005.

It further alleges he engaged in sexual activity with or towards a person aged between 13 and 16, contrary to the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

Graham made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

He was released on bail and will appear in court again at a later date.

Graham, elected to represent Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss for Labour on Fife Council, is a member of the NHS Fife board and the authority’s health spokesman.

