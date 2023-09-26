Abusive boyfriend trashed partner’s Scone flat after drunken night out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abusive boyfriend trashed partner's Scone flat after drunken night out

Tomasz Bagi punched holes in walls, threw a TV to the ground and yanked a bedroom door off its hinges during the terrifying outburst.

By Jamie Buchan
Tomasz Bagi appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Tomasz Bagi appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

An abusive boyfriend flew into a hysterical rage and trashed his partner’s flat after getting locked out following a drunken night with friends.

Tomasz Bagi punched holes in walls, threw a TV to the ground and yanked a bedroom door off its hinges during the terrifying outburst.

The 40-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a domestically-aggravated charge of threatening or abusive behaviour at a property in Scone on February 20, last year.

The court heard Bagi has been unable to claim settled status in the UK while court proceedings continued to hang over him.

Locked out

Bagi returned home after a night out with friends in the early hours, the court was told.

His partner had earlier said she would wait up and let him in.

However, when he did not come home on time, she locked up and went to bed.

Tomasz Bagi at Perth Sheriff Court

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said Bagi began ranting when his girlfriend unlocked the door for him.

“He continued to shout and swear as he came inside.

“He called his partner a ‘slut’ and a ‘slag’ and kept saying that she had locked him out.”

The prosecutor said: “She waited for him to calm down before making her way into the main bedroom.

“The accused then pulled the bedroom door off its hinges.

“He punched a hole in the wall and in a built-in cupboard door.

“The television was pulled off and slammed onto the floor and all the bedroom drawers were pulled out.”

Thrown across room

Mr Hamilton said: “The accused proceeded to grab items and threw them in the direction of the complainer but they missed.

“He then smashed the complainer’s mobile phone, all while shouting and swearing.

“The accused then entered the hallway and kicked a handle off a cupboard door.

“He entered the living room and continued to throw items about, as well as throwing himself off the wall.

Perth Sheriff Court.

“The complainer states that she waited for some time, thinking the accused would calm down but when he didn’t, she called police on 999.”

Three officers arrived and found Bagi “in an agitated state.”

His partner was “crying and shaking” in the bedroom, Mr Hamilton said.

When quizzed by officers, Bagi admitted he was intoxicated and had argued with his partner

He acknowledged she was left “visibly distressed”.

UK status

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said her client accepted his behaviour was out of order.

“Mr Bagi is of the view that there may be a reconciliation sometime in the future, but not for now.

“The effect of this has been very significant for them both.

“Not only did it bring the relationship to an end but he has been unable to qualify for status in the UK while this case has been ongoing.

“He is not eligible to claim any benefits until this case is concluded.”

The court heard Bagi, of Scott Street, Perth, had a similar domestically-aggravated offence from 2016, against a previous girlfriend.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC ordered him to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work.

