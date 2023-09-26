Abusive boyfriend trashed partner’s Scone flat after drunken night out

An abusive boyfriend flew into a hysterical rage and trashed his partner’s flat after getting locked out following a drunken night with friends.

Tomasz Bagi punched holes in walls, threw a TV to the ground and yanked a bedroom door off its hinges during the terrifying outburst.

The 40-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a domestically-aggravated charge of threatening or abusive behaviour at a property in Scone on February 20, last year.

The court heard Bagi has been unable to claim settled status in the UK while court proceedings continued to hang over him.

Locked out

Bagi returned home after a night out with friends in the early hours, the court was told.

His partner had earlier said she would wait up and let him in.

However, when he did not come home on time, she locked up and went to bed.

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said Bagi began ranting when his girlfriend unlocked the door for him.

“He continued to shout and swear as he came inside.

“He called his partner a ‘slut’ and a ‘slag’ and kept saying that she had locked him out.”

The prosecutor said: “She waited for him to calm down before making her way into the main bedroom.

“The accused then pulled the bedroom door off its hinges.

“He punched a hole in the wall and in a built-in cupboard door.

“The television was pulled off and slammed onto the floor and all the bedroom drawers were pulled out.”

Thrown across room

Mr Hamilton said: “The accused proceeded to grab items and threw them in the direction of the complainer but they missed.

“He then smashed the complainer’s mobile phone, all while shouting and swearing.

“The accused then entered the hallway and kicked a handle off a cupboard door.

“He entered the living room and continued to throw items about, as well as throwing himself off the wall.

“The complainer states that she waited for some time, thinking the accused would calm down but when he didn’t, she called police on 999.”

Three officers arrived and found Bagi “in an agitated state.”

His partner was “crying and shaking” in the bedroom, Mr Hamilton said.

When quizzed by officers, Bagi admitted he was intoxicated and had argued with his partner

He acknowledged she was left “visibly distressed”.

UK status

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said her client accepted his behaviour was out of order.

“Mr Bagi is of the view that there may be a reconciliation sometime in the future, but not for now.

“The effect of this has been very significant for them both.

“Not only did it bring the relationship to an end but he has been unable to qualify for status in the UK while this case has been ongoing.

“He is not eligible to claim any benefits until this case is concluded.”

The court heard Bagi, of Scott Street, Perth, had a similar domestically-aggravated offence from 2016, against a previous girlfriend.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC ordered him to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work.

