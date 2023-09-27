Wednesday court round-up — Dundee bar till-dipper and safe raider caught in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Dundee bar till-dipper and safe raider caught in Fife

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Dundee bartender helped herself to £150 from the till after claiming she had not been paid.

Emma Darby appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit stealing from Tam’s Bar on Rosebank Street on September 9 last year.

Fiscal depute Erika Watson explained Darby, of Balunie Avenue, had removed the money under the pretences of changing the float.

When she was arrested, the 35-year-old told police: “I never done it” but she pled guilty to the theft.

Her solicitor Angela McLardy said Darby reported not being paid for hours worked.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland deferred sentencing until October 24 for reports.

Woman-beating thug guilty

A Dundee thug has been locked up after having non-consensual sex with a woman at Sleeperz Hotel, hours after battering her “black and blue.” Mohammed Bilal Zaveri, 25, also forced another partner to strip naked and shone a torch around her private parts after accusing her of stealing drugs. he was found guilty at the High Court.

Mohammed Zaveri
Mohammed Zaveri was found guilty and remanded.

Safe raider caught in Glenrothes

A member of a masked gang who stole more than £40,000 from a safe in home of a terrified family was caught in Glenrothes and has now been jailed for five years and seven months.

Kyle Rossiter, 23, was one of up to six raiders who burst into the bungalow near Beauly in the Highlands on October 19 2020.

A man and his wife, along with other family members were there at time and the gang demanded to know the whereabouts of another relative, who apparently owed £90,000.

One of the gang – described as the “ringleader” – had a knife and Rossiter had armed himself with a poker.

Kyle Rossiter, Glasgow High Court
Kyle Rossiter was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow.

Prosecutor Alan Parfery told the High Court in Glasgow: “The males put the safe in the middle of the living room floor and told them they would start chopping off fingers until it was open.

“They said it made no difference to them if they had to stab the entire family.

“They said they had been ‘paid to do this, so do not f*** with us’.”

Former sous chef Rossiter, of Peterhead, hit the safe with the poker to try to open it.

Further threats were issued, including telling the family – in “extreme distress” – there were males outside in a van with guns.

The scared man eventually agreed and the gang bagged “in excess” of £40,000.

They took the CCTV hard drive and wi-fi router and bound some family members, before fleeing.

DNA linked Rossiter and he was caught in Glenrothes, Fife, in January 2021.

Rossiter pled guilty to being involved with un-named others in the abduction, assault and robbery.

Judge Douglas Brown said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for these people and it was clearly the intention of you and the others involved.”

The sentence was restricted due to Rossiter’s age.

Fingers burned

Graham Moir, 42, was caught with £18,000 worth of cannabis and an unlicensed air rifle when his neighbours phoned the fire services while he was burning rubbish in his Brechin flat basement. Pre-sentencing reports have been ordered.

Graham Moir
Graham Moir at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Threatening dealer

A heroin dealer who threatened a council worker who turned up at his door for a needle sweep has been placed on supervision.

Andrew Townsley ranted at the local authority employee and told him: “I’m going to do you in.”

The 40-year-old was arrested when he turned up later at Perth and Kinross Council HQ to apologise to his victim.

He was arrested again the following year when police raided his home and uncovered a heroin dealing operation.

Townsley appeared at Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, having already pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at his then-home in Perth’s Cross Street on March 10 2020.

He further admitted being concerned in the supply of a class A drug at the property on July 21 2021.

Andrew Townsley
Drug dealer Andrew Townsley appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

Solicitor John McLaughlin, defending, said his client had since “changed his motivation” and was ready to accept help from the authorities.

“He is in a situation where he is now heading in the right direction,” Mr McLaughlin said.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Townsley: “Both of these matters are serious, as you well know.

“And both effectively put you on the custody threshold.”

Townsley, who has been engaging with a local drug recovery team, was placed on supervision for 18 months.

The sheriff further imposed a treatment requirement “to reduce your dependency on drugs”.

His progress will be reviewed by the court in November.

Unicorn paedophile

A Dundee paedophile’s stash of sick child abuse files was found when he handed over a bag of stuffed unicorns to a stranger at a city lock-up. Adam Fraser had only been out of prison for weeks for his last sickening offence when he donated the soft toys, along with phones containing his horrific hoard.

Dundee paedophile Adam Fraser.
Adam Fraser has been sent back to prison.

Dundee child rapist

Brandon Wallace, 19, from Dundee, was sentenced to five years in prison with a further three years extended sentence at the High Court in Aberdeen.

He was convicted of raping a child and causing another to engage in sexual activity.

The offending happened at addresses in the city between June 2017 and June 2020.

Child rapist Brandon Wallace
Brandon Wallace. Image: Police Scotland.

Police Scotland’s Detective Constable David Scott said: “We acknowledge the sentencing of Wallace, who will now face the consequences of his deplorable behaviour.

“I hope this provides some form of comfort for his victims.

“Police Scotland is committed to thoroughly investigating those responsible for this type of crime and bringing them to justice.

“I would urge anyone concerned about sexual crime to come forward and report it to police. They can be assured of being fully supported by officers and partner agencies

“Anyone who wants to report a sexual crime can contact Police Scotland by calling 101.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

