Wednesday court round-up — Dundee bar till-dipper and safe raider caught in Fife

A Dundee bartender helped herself to £150 from the till after claiming she had not been paid.

Emma Darby appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit stealing from Tam’s Bar on Rosebank Street on September 9 last year.

Fiscal depute Erika Watson explained Darby, of Balunie Avenue, had removed the money under the pretences of changing the float.

When she was arrested, the 35-year-old told police: “I never done it” but she pled guilty to the theft.

Her solicitor Angela McLardy said Darby reported not being paid for hours worked.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland deferred sentencing until October 24 for reports.

Woman-beating thug guilty

A Dundee thug has been locked up after having non-consensual sex with a woman at Sleeperz Hotel, hours after battering her “black and blue.” Mohammed Bilal Zaveri, 25, also forced another partner to strip naked and shone a torch around her private parts after accusing her of stealing drugs. he was found guilty at the High Court.

Safe raider caught in Glenrothes

A member of a masked gang who stole more than £40,000 from a safe in home of a terrified family was caught in Glenrothes and has now been jailed for five years and seven months.

Kyle Rossiter, 23, was one of up to six raiders who burst into the bungalow near Beauly in the Highlands on October 19 2020.

A man and his wife, along with other family members were there at time and the gang demanded to know the whereabouts of another relative, who apparently owed £90,000.

One of the gang – described as the “ringleader” – had a knife and Rossiter had armed himself with a poker.

Prosecutor Alan Parfery told the High Court in Glasgow: “The males put the safe in the middle of the living room floor and told them they would start chopping off fingers until it was open.

“They said it made no difference to them if they had to stab the entire family.

“They said they had been ‘paid to do this, so do not f*** with us’.”

Former sous chef Rossiter, of Peterhead, hit the safe with the poker to try to open it.

Further threats were issued, including telling the family – in “extreme distress” – there were males outside in a van with guns.

The scared man eventually agreed and the gang bagged “in excess” of £40,000.

They took the CCTV hard drive and wi-fi router and bound some family members, before fleeing.

DNA linked Rossiter and he was caught in Glenrothes, Fife, in January 2021.

Rossiter pled guilty to being involved with un-named others in the abduction, assault and robbery.

Judge Douglas Brown said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for these people and it was clearly the intention of you and the others involved.”

The sentence was restricted due to Rossiter’s age.

Fingers burned

Graham Moir, 42, was caught with £18,000 worth of cannabis and an unlicensed air rifle when his neighbours phoned the fire services while he was burning rubbish in his Brechin flat basement. Pre-sentencing reports have been ordered.

Threatening dealer

A heroin dealer who threatened a council worker who turned up at his door for a needle sweep has been placed on supervision.

Andrew Townsley ranted at the local authority employee and told him: “I’m going to do you in.”

The 40-year-old was arrested when he turned up later at Perth and Kinross Council HQ to apologise to his victim.

He was arrested again the following year when police raided his home and uncovered a heroin dealing operation.

Townsley appeared at Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, having already pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at his then-home in Perth’s Cross Street on March 10 2020.

He further admitted being concerned in the supply of a class A drug at the property on July 21 2021.

Solicitor John McLaughlin, defending, said his client had since “changed his motivation” and was ready to accept help from the authorities.

“He is in a situation where he is now heading in the right direction,” Mr McLaughlin said.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Townsley: “Both of these matters are serious, as you well know.

“And both effectively put you on the custody threshold.”

Townsley, who has been engaging with a local drug recovery team, was placed on supervision for 18 months.

The sheriff further imposed a treatment requirement “to reduce your dependency on drugs”.

His progress will be reviewed by the court in November.

Unicorn paedophile

A Dundee paedophile’s stash of sick child abuse files was found when he handed over a bag of stuffed unicorns to a stranger at a city lock-up. Adam Fraser had only been out of prison for weeks for his last sickening offence when he donated the soft toys, along with phones containing his horrific hoard.

Dundee child rapist

Brandon Wallace, 19, from Dundee, was sentenced to five years in prison with a further three years extended sentence at the High Court in Aberdeen.

He was convicted of raping a child and causing another to engage in sexual activity.

The offending happened at addresses in the city between June 2017 and June 2020.

Police Scotland’s Detective Constable David Scott said: “We acknowledge the sentencing of Wallace, who will now face the consequences of his deplorable behaviour.

“I hope this provides some form of comfort for his victims.

“Police Scotland is committed to thoroughly investigating those responsible for this type of crime and bringing them to justice.

“I would urge anyone concerned about sexual crime to come forward and report it to police. They can be assured of being fully supported by officers and partner agencies

“Anyone who wants to report a sexual crime can contact Police Scotland by calling 101.”

