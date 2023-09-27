Abuser ‘battered woman black and blue’ before hotel sex attack in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Abuser ‘battered woman black and blue’ before hotel sex attack in Dundee

Mohammed Bilal Zaveri denied courses of abusive conduct against two women but was found guilty by a jury.

By Ross Gardiner
Mohammed Zaveri was found guilty and remanded.
Mohammed Zaveri was found guilty and remanded.

A Dundee abuser has been locked up after having non-consensual sex with a woman at Sleeperz Hotel, hours after battering her “black and blue.”

Mohammed Bilal Zaveri also forced another partner to strip naked and shone a torch around her private parts after accusing her of stealing drugs.

Zaveri was remanded after jurors convicted him of two catalogues of abuse against different women – neither of whom can be named for legal reasons.

25-year-old Zaveri, of Newhall Gardens, had been on trial at the High Court.

He had denied his offending and branded as liars the witnesses who had given evidence about his crimes.

Sex without consent

Zaveri described one of the woman in court as a “friend with benefits”.

He subjected her to a course of abusive conduct between April and August of 2020.

At properties in Dundee, he monitored her mobile phone and demanded to know her social media passwords.

He pushed her on the body, slapped her head and made derogatory and homophobic remarks to her and threatened to control her appearance.

Sleeperz Hotel, Dundee
Zaveri attacked one woman at Sleeperz Hotel. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

On one occasion in Step Row, Dundee, he performed a sex act on her while she was asleep and unable to consent.

At the city’s Sleeperz Hotel, he injured the woman by seizing her hair, repeatedly punching her face, choking her, demanding her phone and repeatedly kicking her.

On the same night, he had sex with her without consent.

He told jurors on that occasion “there was no sex and no violence” but only “shouting and arguing” because the woman had been on a phone call with a friend he did not like.

Advocate depute Lorraine Glancy said: “In the early hours of August 2 2020 you had sex with (the complainer) when you knew that she wasn’t consenting and you knew she wasn’t consenting because you had battered her black and blue just a few hours earlier.”

Zaveri seized the woman’s neck and choked her on another occasion.

Police called for ‘bite off ear’ threat

The majority of jurors found he terrorised another woman at addresses in Dundee and Dailly, South Ayrshire, between April 2019 and November 2020.

On one occasion, he threw keys at her, pinned her to a bed, held her against a door and threatened to bite off her ear.

This remark was heard by a concerned neighbour who phoned the police.

On other occasions, he choked her, pulled her hair, isolated her from friends and family and struck her head against a door.

Mohammed Zaveri.
Mohammed Zaveri.

Another time, he accused the woman of stealing drugs before rifling through and removing her clothing.

Zaveri made the woman stand, naked, while he shone a torch on her, including her private parts.

He also injured her by seizing her throat, pinning her against a wall and throwing her against a radiator.

During his campaign of violence, Zaveri struck the woman’s head against a car window and then caused her to write to the procurator fiscal’s office asking that proceedings against him be dropped.

Zaveri hung onto intimate photos which she had asked him to delete and threatened to disclose them to others, before passing them to two women.

The jury unanimously agreed a separate charge that in the month before the course of abusive conduct began, Zaveri assaulted the woman by seizing her neck and choking her.

Convicted

A jury of nine men and six women at the High Court in Dundee returned guilty verdicts.

Solicitor advocate Gillian Ross asked that first offender Zaveri’s bail be continued for the preparation of reports.

She told Judge Lord Fairley her client had two jobs and wishes to put affairs in order.

Dundee High Court
The High Court in Dundee.

However, Zaveri was remanded ahead of a sentencing hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on October 24.

Lord Fairley requested a social work report and also a risk report to be compiled.

Zaveri was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Dundee paedophile Adam Fraser.
Dundee paedophile handed sick abuse files to stranger in bag of cuddly unicorns
Graham Moir at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Basement burning led to discovery of Brechin dealer's drugs and air rifle
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Shoe shop fiddle and dirty protest
William Ramsay has been jailed.
Dundee pensioner who held child's head underwater is jailed for three years
Colin Nish leaves court.
Former Fife football star Colin Nish headbutted partner in money row
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Tomasz Bagi, abusive boyfriend trashed flat in drunken rage Picture shows; Tomasz Bagi, abusive boyfriend trashed flat in drunken rage. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 25/09/2023
Abusive boyfriend trashed partner's Scone flat after drunken night out
Hughes was spotted with the sledgehammer in Greyfriars House, Princes Street, Perth.
Man admits terrifying 'stress relief' sledgehammer incident at Perth hostel
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Margaret Mullen, admitted random wine bottle attack Picture shows; Margaret Mullen, admitted random wine bottle attack. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 25/09/2023
Kinross-shire woman smashed wine bottle in victim's face
Max McCaskill pictured in 2012. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee cold caller robbed 79-year-old in his own home
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Tan-nabis farm and compensating mum