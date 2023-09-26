Former Fife football star Colin Nish headbutted partner in money row

A former Fife football star attacked his partner by headbutting her to the face during a furious row over money.

Colin Nish lashed out a Jennifer Murray when the pair clashed at the couple’s family home in Musselburgh, East Lothian, earlier this year.

Nish struck Ms Murray with his head, leaving her with severe bruising and black eyes.

Nish, 42, denied the April 5 attack on his now-former partner, claiming the pair were both pushing their heads together during the bust up and her injuries were caused accidentally.

A sheriff failed to believe the retired footballer’s version of events and found him guilty of assault following a trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

The ex-striker, who played book-ended his playing career with spells at Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath, has been banned from having any contact with the woman for the next 12 months.

Headbutt sent victim to floor

Ms Murray, 43, told the trial she and Nish had been in a relationship for around 14 years and the couple had two children together.

She said the relationship had broken down and the pair had been arguing over money when Nish headbutted her in the bathroom of the family home on April 5 this year.

Ms Murray, a facility manager, said Nish “was in my face” during the violent row and he had struck her to the bridge of her nose with his forehead.

She told the court: “He said to me ‘are you going to steal my money?’ and I said ‘yes’.

“He was in my face and then it happened.

“I didn’t really know what had happened as I was on the floor so quickly.”

She said the blow made her fall to the ground and Nish then stepped over her and went for a shower.

‘Accidental’ clash

Ms Murray said she called her mother Fiona Wilson to tell her what had happened.

She went to her local police station the following day to report the attack but despite filling in a domestic abuse questionnaire, she did not provide a full statement.

Mrs Wilson, 65, told the court when she arrived at her daughter’s house she found her “hysterical and crying” and the following day they took pictures of the bruising.

Nish, of Musselburgh, told the trial he was a former professional footballer who had played for clubs including Hibernian, Kilmarnock and Hartlepool.

He said the couple been rowing over how to split the money from the family home and were “pushing their foreheads together”.

He said the clash was accidental as Ms Murray had suddenly moved her head and his forehead had come into contact with her face.

Following the evidence, Sheriff Ian Anderson told Nish: “I’m sorry to say I did believe Jennifer Murray in that situation, during that argument, that you did hit her with your head and she fell to the ground so I am going to find you guilty.”

He was fined £500, with a £20 supplement.

Nish began his professional career at Dunfermline in 1999, before successful spells at Kilmarnock and Hibs.

He spent a season on loan at Dundee and finished his playing days at Cowdenbeath, before serving as manager during the 2015/16 season.

He was most recently manager at Tranent Juniors before his contract ended in May 2023.

