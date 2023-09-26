Former Fife football star Colin Nish headbutted partner in money row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Former Fife football star Colin Nish headbutted partner in money row

The ex-Dunfermline player denied an assault charge but was found guilty.

By Alexander Lawrie
Colin Nish leaves court.
Colin Nish leaves court.

A former Fife football star attacked his partner by headbutting her to the face during a furious row over money.

Colin Nish lashed out a Jennifer Murray when the pair clashed at the couple’s family home in Musselburgh, East Lothian, earlier this year.

Nish struck Ms Murray with his head, leaving her with severe bruising and black eyes.

Nish, 42, denied the April 5 attack on his now-former partner, claiming the pair were both pushing their heads together during the bust up and her injuries were caused accidentally.

A sheriff failed to believe the retired footballer’s version of events and found him guilty of assault following a trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

The ex-striker, who played book-ended his playing career with spells at Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath, has been banned from having any contact with the woman for the next 12 months.

Headbutt sent victim to floor

Ms Murray, 43, told the trial she and Nish had been in a relationship for around 14 years and the couple had two children together.

She said the relationship had broken down and the pair had been arguing over money when Nish headbutted her in the bathroom of the family home on April 5 this year.

Paul Hanlon and Colin Nish
Colin Nish in action for Dundee in 2012.

Ms Murray, a facility manager, said Nish “was in my face” during the violent row and he had struck her to the bridge of her nose with his forehead.

She told the court: “He said to me ‘are you going to steal my money?’ and I said ‘yes’.

“He was in my face and then it happened.

“I didn’t really know what had happened as I was on the floor so quickly.”

She said the blow made her fall to the ground and Nish then stepped over her and went for a shower.

‘Accidental’ clash

Ms Murray said she called her mother Fiona Wilson to tell her what had happened.

She went to her local police station the following day to report the attack but despite filling in a domestic abuse questionnaire, she did not provide a full statement.

Mrs Wilson, 65, told the court when she arrived at her daughter’s house she found her “hysterical and crying” and the following day they took pictures of the bruising.

Nish, of Musselburgh, told the trial he was a former professional footballer who had played for clubs including Hibernian, Kilmarnock and Hartlepool.

Colin Nish playing for Cowdenbeath.
Colin Nish playing for Cowdenbeath.

He said the couple been rowing over how to split the money from the family home and were “pushing their foreheads together”.

He said the clash was accidental as Ms Murray had suddenly moved her head and his forehead had come into contact with her face.

Following the evidence, Sheriff Ian Anderson told Nish: “I’m sorry to say I did believe Jennifer Murray in that situation, during that argument, that you did hit her with your head and she fell to the ground so I am going to find you guilty.”

He was fined £500, with a £20 supplement.

Colin Nish, Cowdenbeath manager
Colin Nish managed at Cowdenbeath.

Nish began his professional career at Dunfermline in 1999, before successful spells at Kilmarnock and Hibs.

He spent a season on loan at Dundee and finished his playing days at Cowdenbeath, before serving as manager during the 2015/16 season.

He was most recently manager at Tranent Juniors before his contract ended in May 2023.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

William Ramsay has been jailed.
Dundee pensioner who held child's head underwater is jailed for three years
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Tomasz Bagi, abusive boyfriend trashed flat in drunken rage Picture shows; Tomasz Bagi, abusive boyfriend trashed flat in drunken rage. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 25/09/2023
Abusive boyfriend trashed partner's Scone flat after drunken night out
Hughes was spotted with the sledgehammer in Greyfriars House, Princes Street, Perth.
Man admits terrifying 'stress relief' sledgehammer incident at Perth hostel
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Margaret Mullen, admitted random wine bottle attack Picture shows; Margaret Mullen, admitted random wine bottle attack. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 25/09/2023
Kinross-shire woman smashed wine bottle in victim's face
Max McCaskill pictured in 2012. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee cold caller robbed 79-year-old in his own home
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Tan-nabis farm and compensating mum
Police were lied to about the 'assault' by three men in balaclavas. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee man must pay compensation to police after lying about balaclava gang attack in…
HMP Edinburgh.
Sex attacker who targeted women in Levenmouth jailed for five years
76-year-old Catherine Powell admits racist assault on Irish neighbour.
Perthshire pensioner admits racist attack on Irish neighbour after telling her: 'You should have…
Seong Yim, admitted assaulting children by forcing them to 'plank' for an hour.
Fife man assaulted children by making them plank for an hour at a time