Teenager jailed for string of offences including kicking partner in face

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Teenager jailed for string of offences including kicking partner in face

Lukeus Walker previously admitted six offences, including assault and bail breaches.

By Ross Gardiner
Lukeus Walker.
Lukeus Walker.

A teenage thug from Dundee has been sentenced to 11 months behind bars after admitting a string of offences, including kicking his partner in the head.

Previously, on his 19th birthday, at Dundee Sheriff Court, Lukeus Walker admitted six charges.

His offending included a Valentine’s day tirade of abuse, kicking his partner on the head and standing on her chest and neck.

Following the preparation of reports, he was sentenced via a video link to HMP Polmont, where he is remanded.

Brutal attack on crying partner

On March 13, in the common close at Dudhope Court, he grabbed his partner and sunk his teeth into her shoulder.

After she sat down and began crying, Walker kicked her on the forehead.

She was knocked onto her back and Walker stood on her chest and neck with one foot.

His attack left the woman injured and impaired.

Dudhope Court, Dundee
Walker’s offending centred around Dudhope Court. Image: Gareth Jennings, DC Thomson.

The teenager was taken in by a neighbour and police were contacted.

His solicitor Ross Bennett said: “He had a very troubled background.

“He was 18 at the time of the commission of these offences and a very immature 18 at that.”

Further offences

On Valentine’s Day last year, unemployed Walker acted in a threatening or abusive manner towards his partner, shouting and swearing at her at Dudhope Court.

He was on three bail orders at the time.

Later that month, he acted in a threatening or abusive manner towards police who attended after being alerted to a disturbance by the flat block’s concierge.

The attack on his partner then followed.

As well as the assault, Walker admitted breaching bail conditions ordering his to keep away from his victim on two separate occasions.

He also admitted acting threateningly at Dudhope Court on July 4 last year, by brandishing a 10-inch serrated steak knife.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Walker: “There is no option here but a custodial sentence.”

In reference to Walker kicking his partner in the head, the sheriff added: “That is no way to treat anybody at all.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Dundee paedophile Adam Fraser.
Dundee paedophile handed sick abuse files to stranger in bag of cuddly unicorns
Mohammed Zaveri was found guilty and remanded.
Abuser 'battered woman black and blue' before hotel sex attack in Dundee
Graham Moir at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Basement burning led to discovery of Brechin dealer's drugs and air rifle
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Shoe shop fiddle and dirty protest
William Ramsay has been jailed.
Dundee pensioner who held child's head underwater is jailed for three years
Colin Nish leaves court.
Former Fife football star Colin Nish headbutted partner in money row
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Tomasz Bagi, abusive boyfriend trashed flat in drunken rage Picture shows; Tomasz Bagi, abusive boyfriend trashed flat in drunken rage. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 25/09/2023
Abusive boyfriend trashed partner's Scone flat after drunken night out
Hughes was spotted with the sledgehammer in Greyfriars House, Princes Street, Perth.
Man admits terrifying 'stress relief' sledgehammer incident at Perth hostel
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Margaret Mullen, admitted random wine bottle attack Picture shows; Margaret Mullen, admitted random wine bottle attack. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 25/09/2023
Kinross-shire woman smashed wine bottle in victim's face
Max McCaskill pictured in 2012. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee cold caller robbed 79-year-old in his own home