Teenager jailed for string of offences including kicking partner in face

A teenage thug from Dundee has been sentenced to 11 months behind bars after admitting a string of offences, including kicking his partner in the head.

Previously, on his 19th birthday, at Dundee Sheriff Court, Lukeus Walker admitted six charges.

His offending included a Valentine’s day tirade of abuse, kicking his partner on the head and standing on her chest and neck.

Following the preparation of reports, he was sentenced via a video link to HMP Polmont, where he is remanded.

Brutal attack on crying partner

On March 13, in the common close at Dudhope Court, he grabbed his partner and sunk his teeth into her shoulder.

After she sat down and began crying, Walker kicked her on the forehead.

She was knocked onto her back and Walker stood on her chest and neck with one foot.

His attack left the woman injured and impaired.

The teenager was taken in by a neighbour and police were contacted.

His solicitor Ross Bennett said: “He had a very troubled background.

“He was 18 at the time of the commission of these offences and a very immature 18 at that.”

Further offences

On Valentine’s Day last year, unemployed Walker acted in a threatening or abusive manner towards his partner, shouting and swearing at her at Dudhope Court.

He was on three bail orders at the time.

Later that month, he acted in a threatening or abusive manner towards police who attended after being alerted to a disturbance by the flat block’s concierge.

The attack on his partner then followed.

As well as the assault, Walker admitted breaching bail conditions ordering his to keep away from his victim on two separate occasions.

He also admitted acting threateningly at Dudhope Court on July 4 last year, by brandishing a 10-inch serrated steak knife.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Walker: “There is no option here but a custodial sentence.”

In reference to Walker kicking his partner in the head, the sheriff added: “That is no way to treat anybody at all.”

