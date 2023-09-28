Dundee driver left motorcyclist with ruptured spleen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee driver left motorcyclist with ruptured spleen

33-year-old Muhammad Khalid collided with the biker after failing to stop at a give way sign and left him requiring "major" surgery.

By Ross Gardiner
Muhammad Khalid caused serious injuried by driving carelessly.
Muhammad Khalid caused serious injuried by driving carelessly.

A Dundee motorist left a biker requiring “major” surgery after failing to stop at a give way sign.

Muhammad Khalid pled guilty to causing serious injuries to Alasdair Newlands in Stobswell on the evening of November 12 2020.

He admitted driving without due care and attention by pulling out of Pitkerro Road onto Forfar Road without maintaining proper lookout.

The 33-year-old hit the brakes but gave Mr Newlands no time to react and they collided.

Emergency services rushed to the busy Stobswell junction. Image: Supplied.

Mr Newlands suffered multiple left rib fractures and a splenic rupture.

Junction crash

At Dundee Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Sarah High said: “At 9.20pm on the date libelled, the accused was at the junction of Pitkerro Road and Forfar Road.”

“It’s effectively a slip road.

“The accused had pulled out of the first part.

“Effectively, the accused has come out without making the proper lookout, at which time the complainer was coming up the road on his motorcycle.

“As soon as the accused has seen the motorcycle, he has stopped.

“It was too late for the motorcycle to stop.

“Both vehicles were damaged and emergency services were contacted.”

Mohammed Khalid
Mohammed Khalid leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

The court was shown CCTV footage of the collision.

Ms High said: “As a result, Mr Newlands suffered significant injuries.

“He had a splenic rupture which required major surgery.

“He has had a number of follow-up appointments.”

She added: “He also suffered left rib fractures.”

Denied dangerous driving

Khalid, of Dundee‘s Smith Street, admitted causing serious injury by driving without due care or attention.

The father-of-four, who works for his family business, initially faced allegations his driving was dangerous.

Khalid pled guilty to failing to stop at a give way sign, failing to maintain proper lookout and entering the roadway where he collided with Mr Newlands.

Solicitor Mark Robbins explained his client has no previous convictions and has been driving for 14 years.

“It’s an unfortunate incident.

“Mr Khalid was driving from Asda towards his friend’s house at Mains Loan.

“He was attempting to cross Forfar Road.

“Mr Khalid had a genuinely held belief that his driving was not of a dangerous nature.

“It was a one-off error.

“He was very shaken by this incident.

“He is required to use his vehicle on a daily basis.

“It’s the first time in court for Mr Khalid.

“He accepts that his driving was careless. He understands there will be points on his licence today.

“His car is pivotal for him and his family.”

Punishment

Sheriff John Rafferty imposed seven penalty points on Khalid’s licence.

He also fined the first offender £720, plus a £40 victim surcharge.

The sheriff said: “In this case, I’ve taken into account your clean driving record, the number of years you have been driving and the degree of carelessness involved in exiting at this area of the road in front of an oncoming vehicle.

“I’m going to refrain in this instance from disqualification.”

