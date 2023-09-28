Dundee driver left motorcyclist with ruptured spleen

A Dundee motorist left a biker requiring “major” surgery after failing to stop at a give way sign.

Muhammad Khalid pled guilty to causing serious injuries to Alasdair Newlands in Stobswell on the evening of November 12 2020.

He admitted driving without due care and attention by pulling out of Pitkerro Road onto Forfar Road without maintaining proper lookout.

The 33-year-old hit the brakes but gave Mr Newlands no time to react and they collided.

Mr Newlands suffered multiple left rib fractures and a splenic rupture.

Junction crash

At Dundee Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Sarah High said: “At 9.20pm on the date libelled, the accused was at the junction of Pitkerro Road and Forfar Road.”

“It’s effectively a slip road.

“The accused had pulled out of the first part.

“Effectively, the accused has come out without making the proper lookout, at which time the complainer was coming up the road on his motorcycle.

“As soon as the accused has seen the motorcycle, he has stopped.

“It was too late for the motorcycle to stop.

“Both vehicles were damaged and emergency services were contacted.”

The court was shown CCTV footage of the collision.

Ms High said: “As a result, Mr Newlands suffered significant injuries.

“He had a splenic rupture which required major surgery.

“He has had a number of follow-up appointments.”

She added: “He also suffered left rib fractures.”

Denied dangerous driving

Khalid, of Dundee‘s Smith Street, admitted causing serious injury by driving without due care or attention.

The father-of-four, who works for his family business, initially faced allegations his driving was dangerous.

Khalid pled guilty to failing to stop at a give way sign, failing to maintain proper lookout and entering the roadway where he collided with Mr Newlands.

Solicitor Mark Robbins explained his client has no previous convictions and has been driving for 14 years.

“It’s an unfortunate incident.

“Mr Khalid was driving from Asda towards his friend’s house at Mains Loan.

“He was attempting to cross Forfar Road.

“Mr Khalid had a genuinely held belief that his driving was not of a dangerous nature.

“It was a one-off error.

“He was very shaken by this incident.

“He is required to use his vehicle on a daily basis.

“It’s the first time in court for Mr Khalid.

“He accepts that his driving was careless. He understands there will be points on his licence today.

“His car is pivotal for him and his family.”

Punishment

Sheriff John Rafferty imposed seven penalty points on Khalid’s licence.

He also fined the first offender £720, plus a £40 victim surcharge.

The sheriff said: “In this case, I’ve taken into account your clean driving record, the number of years you have been driving and the degree of carelessness involved in exiting at this area of the road in front of an oncoming vehicle.

“I’m going to refrain in this instance from disqualification.”

