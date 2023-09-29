Suspect acquitted after reports of naked man ‘gyrating and waggling his bits’ on M90 and A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suspect acquitted after reports of naked man ‘gyrating and waggling his bits’ on M90 and A9

Paul Connor walked free from court after the Crown case against him collapsed.

By Jamie Buchan
Paul Connor walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after a not guilty ruling.
Paul Connor walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after a not guilty ruling.

A Fife man accused of exposing himself to motorists on the A9 and M90 has walked free from court after the Crown case against him collapsed.

Plant operator Paul Connor denied allegations he stood in lay-bys and flashed at three passing drivers on the morning of August 1 2022.

It was alleged the 56-year-old had exposed his naked penis “in a sexual manner” and gyrated it towards one woman on the A9 between Perth and Luncarty.

He was further accused of exposing himself to another woman at the same location.

Mr Connor faced a third charge of exposing himself and masturbating towards a male witness between junction nine and 10 of the M90, on the same morning.

The three witnesses told Perth Sheriff Court they saw a naked man at the roadside as they travelled to work just before 6am.

Witnesses claimed they saw a naked man at the roadside on the A9, north of Perth.

One woman said the man maintained eye contact as he was “gyrating” and “waggling his bits” in her direction.

Another told the trial she saw a naked man “laughing” while he clutched his penis.

None of the witnesses could identify the man or say if it was Mr Connor, who was sitting in the dock.

Police secured CCTV footage from a passing bus, of a silver Land Rover Freelander in a layby on the A9 but they could not establish if it was the accused’s vehicle.

After three days of evidence, solicitor David Holmes successfully argued there was no case to answer against his client.

Insufficient evidence

Sheriff William Wood told Mr Connor: “I have been asked to decide whether there is a sufficiency of evidence.

“The question at this stage is not whether I find the witnesses credible and reliable, it is whether enough evidence has been produced to find you guilty of these charges.

“While it is true to say that some parts of the evidence may suggest that it was you that was involved in this conduct, I am not satisfied that the evidence is sufficient enough to allow me to conclude that this is a case that ought to go forward.”

He found Mr Connor, of Methil, not guilty of all charges.

Mystery man

During the trial, a woman told the court she saw a man in his 50s,standing naked in a layby, clutching his penis and laughing.

The 34-year-old hairdresser said she had been driving to a friend’s house “for a work out,” at around 5.45am on August 1 2022.

She was travelling south through a temporary 40mph section when she spotted the man in a layby on the northbound carriageway.

“The gentleman was fully naked,” she said.

“I didn’t really see what he was doing but he had hold of his private parts.”

Paul Connor was found not guilty after three days of evidence.

Asked by fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson if the man was nude from head to toe, the witness replied: “I can’t confirm if he had shoes or socks on.”

She added: “I was taken aback. I was definitely shocked.

“As an adult I just kind of laughed at it but if there was children in the car I would have felt differently.”

The woman tried to phone 101 on her hands-free Bluetooth device but gave up when the automated operator could not recognise her location.

She told the trial she reported the incident to police after reading an appeal for witnesses in The Courier.

‘Caught my eye’

On the first day of the trial, a 48-year-old woman told of seeing a naked man by the roadside as she travelled to work along the A9.

“He walked around the front of a silver vehicle and he began gyrating and waggling his bits directly at me,” she said.

“It was the movement that caught my eye – and the fact he wasn’t wearing anything.”

A male witness said he saw a naked man on the M90 around the same time.

The 37-year-old said: “He was masturbating while making eye contact.”

Asked by Mr Holmes if he had spotted a tattoo on his chest, the witness replied: “In all honesty, I wouldn’t have been focused on his chest area.”

There is much more local court content at our dedicated page here, or join our Facebook page.

