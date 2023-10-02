Monday court round-up — ‘Drink-drivers kill people’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — ‘Drink-drivers kill people’

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A Fife woman transported two children in a vehicle while unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

Claire Brown, 43, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit her offending, which took place at a BP service station, Bankhead, Glenrothes and elsewhere on July 12 and 13 this year.

Brown, of Springfield, neat Cupar, wilfully neglected, exposed and ill-treated two young children in a manner likely to cause them unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

Court papers state she transported them in a vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs, travelled with them without the correct child seats and fell asleep in the vehicle.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland adjourned sentencing until October 27 to obtain background reports and banned Brown from driving meantime.

Rapist’s prison weapon

Dundee child rapist Bryan Wilson has been handed extra jail time after being caught behind bars with a handcrafted weapon made with lollipop sticks. Perth Prison guards discovered the illicit item – made of two wooden sticks and a piece of metal – and two unauthorised SIM cards while searching the cell of  Wilson, who was caged in 2021 for raping a 15-year-old schoolgirl.

Bryan Wilson
Bryan Wilson. Image: Police Scotland.

Swerved home

An Abernethy motorist has been banned for 16 months after swerving his way home from Perth while drunk.

George Law was followed by concerned drivers all the way from Perth’s Edinburgh Road to his home in Castlelaw Crescent on the evening of September 3.

The worried strangers watched other cars take evasive action as Law, 54, crossed the carriageway on his way out of Perth and through Bridge of Earn.

When he parked, they took the keys from his car to stop him travelling any further.

In the dock at Perth Sheriff Court, first offender Law admitted driving with excess alcohol in his system.

Solicitor John McLaughlin said: “He can’t apologise enough.”

Sheriff Alastair Brown disqualified Law and fined him £400 plus a £20 victim surcharge.

He said: “Drink-drivers kill people.

“You were very fortunate not to be involved in an accident.

“You were a danger to other people and also to yourself.”

Abuser dodges jail

A serial domestic abuser who dowsed a partner with bleach before threatening to set her ablaze has been placed under supervision. Dylan Scott, 28, who has convictions for abusing other former girlfriends, subjected the woman to a 15-month campaign of humiliating abuse.

Dylan Scott
Domestic abuser Dylan Scott. Image: Facebook.

