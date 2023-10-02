Monday court round-up — ‘Drink-drivers kill people’

A Fife woman transported two children in a vehicle while unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

Claire Brown, 43, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit her offending, which took place at a BP service station, Bankhead, Glenrothes and elsewhere on July 12 and 13 this year.

Brown, of Springfield, neat Cupar, wilfully neglected, exposed and ill-treated two young children in a manner likely to cause them unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

Court papers state she transported them in a vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs, travelled with them without the correct child seats and fell asleep in the vehicle.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland adjourned sentencing until October 27 to obtain background reports and banned Brown from driving meantime.

Rapist’s prison weapon

Dundee child rapist Bryan Wilson has been handed extra jail time after being caught behind bars with a handcrafted weapon made with lollipop sticks. Perth Prison guards discovered the illicit item – made of two wooden sticks and a piece of metal – and two unauthorised SIM cards while searching the cell of Wilson, who was caged in 2021 for raping a 15-year-old schoolgirl.

Swerved home

An Abernethy motorist has been banned for 16 months after swerving his way home from Perth while drunk.

George Law was followed by concerned drivers all the way from Perth’s Edinburgh Road to his home in Castlelaw Crescent on the evening of September 3.

The worried strangers watched other cars take evasive action as Law, 54, crossed the carriageway on his way out of Perth and through Bridge of Earn.

When he parked, they took the keys from his car to stop him travelling any further.

In the dock at Perth Sheriff Court, first offender Law admitted driving with excess alcohol in his system.

Solicitor John McLaughlin said: “He can’t apologise enough.”

Sheriff Alastair Brown disqualified Law and fined him £400 plus a £20 victim surcharge.

He said: “Drink-drivers kill people.

“You were very fortunate not to be involved in an accident.

“You were a danger to other people and also to yourself.”

Abuser dodges jail

A serial domestic abuser who dowsed a partner with bleach before threatening to set her ablaze has been placed under supervision. Dylan Scott, 28, who has convictions for abusing other former girlfriends, subjected the woman to a 15-month campaign of humiliating abuse.

