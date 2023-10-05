Jail for Perth thug who hurled Greggs steak bake at woman in street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Jail for Perth thug who hurled Greggs steak bake at woman in street

James Russell hurled the Greggs pastry during a terrifying rant outside rival city centre baker Murrays.

By Jamie Buchan
James Russell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
James Russell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A Perth thug who lobbed a steak bake at a woman in the street has been jailed for 20 months.

James Russell hurled the Greggs pastry during a terrifying encounter outside rival city centre baker Murrays.

The 43-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted acting in a threatening manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, on October 26 last year.

The court heard the outburst came after a separate incident where Russell dragged his sick girlfriend out of her bed and berated her for chatting online to male friends.

‘I’ll get you’

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said a man and woman, who were known to Russell, were walking together down South Street at about 3.50pm.

“The woman suddenly felt something hit her on the side of the head,” she said.

“It was in a fact a steak bake pastry.”

The steak bake was from Greggs, across the street from Murrays Bakers. Kris Miller/DCT Media

Ms Mackenzie said: “She turned around to see who had thrown the item.

“Both witnesses saw the accused charging towards them, aggressively pointing his finger.”

He said: “It’s not you I want, it’s your partner” and “I’ll get you.”

The incident happened outside the award-winning Murrays Bakers. Image: DCT Media

The woman called police and Russell left the scene.

He was traced by officers later that evening.

Assault on partner

The court heard of an earlier incident when Russell attacked his then partner at a property in Perth.

Ms Mackenzie said the pair had been in an “on-off relationship”.

She told the court: “At about 12.30am on July 8 2022, the accused was with the complainer at the address.

“She was asleep in the bedroom, suffering from a chest infection.

“The accused had stayed the night and had been drinking.”

The prosecutor said: “The complainer was then woken by the accused.

“He dragged her out of bed, through the hall and into the living room.

“He pushed her to the floor, where she landed on her back.”

James Russell outside Perth Sheriff Court.

Russell called the woman a “slut” and a “tramp,” and demanded to know why she had been texting male friends.

Ms Mackenzie said: “The disturbance was overheard by a neighbour who contacted police.”

Russell had further admitted shoplifting around £300 of meat and power tools from shops in Perth between May 7 and June 10 this year.

The court heard he had also breached court orders.

No alternative to prison

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said: “At the time of these offences, Mr Russell was going through a particularly difficult time with drugs and alcohol.”

Sheriff Alison McKay told Russell: “There are no other alternatives open to the court other than custody.

“At some point I need to put the interests of the community above your own personal interests.”

Russell, of Skinnergate, Perth, was jailed for a total of 20 months, including three months for the steak bake incident.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

James Russell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Thursday court round-up — Alleged robber in court and bus bother
James Russell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Cowdenbeath woman, 50, attacked neighbour in row over noisy motorbike
James Russell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Fife drug-driver jailed for killing nurse as he cycled to work
James Russell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee publican fined for posting fake slur about SNP candidate on eve of election
James Russell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Prison chiefs urged to tackle 'cramped' living conditions in HMP Perth
James Russell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Wednesday court round-up — Tooled up with a deadly sock
James Russell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Cocaine dealer who tried to bankroll mum's funeral with Class A stash is jailed
James Russell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Thief who fudged drug-addled Montrose dessert parlour raid must repay owner
James Russell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Ram-raider jailed after £60k wrecking spree at Broughty Ferry store
James Russell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Fife woman, 80, too scared to leave home alone after Tesco ATM attack