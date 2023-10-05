Jail for Perth thug who hurled Greggs steak bake at woman in street

A Perth thug who lobbed a steak bake at a woman in the street has been jailed for 20 months.

James Russell hurled the Greggs pastry during a terrifying encounter outside rival city centre baker Murrays.

The 43-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted acting in a threatening manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, on October 26 last year.

The court heard the outburst came after a separate incident where Russell dragged his sick girlfriend out of her bed and berated her for chatting online to male friends.

‘I’ll get you’

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said a man and woman, who were known to Russell, were walking together down South Street at about 3.50pm.

“The woman suddenly felt something hit her on the side of the head,” she said.

“It was in a fact a steak bake pastry.”

Ms Mackenzie said: “She turned around to see who had thrown the item.

“Both witnesses saw the accused charging towards them, aggressively pointing his finger.”

He said: “It’s not you I want, it’s your partner” and “I’ll get you.”

The woman called police and Russell left the scene.

He was traced by officers later that evening.

Assault on partner

The court heard of an earlier incident when Russell attacked his then partner at a property in Perth.

Ms Mackenzie said the pair had been in an “on-off relationship”.

She told the court: “At about 12.30am on July 8 2022, the accused was with the complainer at the address.

“She was asleep in the bedroom, suffering from a chest infection.

“The accused had stayed the night and had been drinking.”

The prosecutor said: “The complainer was then woken by the accused.

“He dragged her out of bed, through the hall and into the living room.

“He pushed her to the floor, where she landed on her back.”

Russell called the woman a “slut” and a “tramp,” and demanded to know why she had been texting male friends.

Ms Mackenzie said: “The disturbance was overheard by a neighbour who contacted police.”

Russell had further admitted shoplifting around £300 of meat and power tools from shops in Perth between May 7 and June 10 this year.

The court heard he had also breached court orders.

No alternative to prison

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said: “At the time of these offences, Mr Russell was going through a particularly difficult time with drugs and alcohol.”

Sheriff Alison McKay told Russell: “There are no other alternatives open to the court other than custody.

“At some point I need to put the interests of the community above your own personal interests.”

Russell, of Skinnergate, Perth, was jailed for a total of 20 months, including three months for the steak bake incident.

