Home News Courts

Fife sex offender jailed for sock attack on fellow inmate at Perth Prison

Sandy Ross left his victim Liam Russell pouring with blood after a violent exchange in Perth Prison's C Hall.

By Jamie Buchan
Prisoner Sandy Ross attacked another inmate at HMP Perth
Prisoner Sandy Ross attacked another inmate at HMP Perth

A convicted sex offender who bashed another prisoner over the head with a weighted sock has been jailed for 16 months.

Ross said he lashed out with the improvised weapon because he was being bullied.

The 30-year-old appeared via video link at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted the assault on October 25.

He further pled guilty to having an illicit SIM card and another hand-made weapon weeks earlier.

Sheriff William Wood urged him to reflect on why he is spending so much of his life in jail.

Rumours

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer told the court: “The complainer Liam Russell is a convicted prisoner.

“At the time, he and the accused resided on the same corridor.

“They were unknown to each other prior to entering prison.”

The prosecutor said: “Mr Russell said that matters between them were initially fine, but it appeared that the accused had started spreading rumours about him.

“About 3pm, Mr Russell went to the accused’s cell to speak about this.

Sandy Ross. Image: Facebook

“This resulted in a minor confrontation. The complainer left, and considered the matter had been dealt with.

“However, at about 5.35pm on the same date, Mr Russell was walking along the landing when he was struck on the back of the head from behind.”

Russell was knocked to the ground, but looked round and saw Ross running away.

“He jumped up and pursued after the accused,” said Ms Farmer. “He then became aware there was blood coming from the back of the head.”

Guards, who initially thought the exchange was “horseplay,” intervened and restrained Ross.

“At this point, it was apparent that the complainer was still bleeding from the back of his head.”

A nurse was called to treat the wound.

Ms Farmer said: “A search of the landing was carried out, and a sock which had been weighted with a padlock was recovered.”

Finds

Ross was a remand prisoner when he was caught with two illegal items on August 24 last year.

“His cell was searched,” said the fiscal depute. “A prison-issued phone was found on the accused’s bed.

“It was examined and found to contain an illegal SIM card.”

Ms Farmer said: “The accused was asked if he had any other illicit items.

“He replied that there was a weapon on top of the safe.”

Guards recovered a contraption made up of two lollipop sticks and a razor blade.

HMP Perth
The assault took place in the jail’s newest wing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Solicitor Julia McPartlin said that her client was initially remanded in 2021 for a high court case that called in September 2022. Ross was eventually acquitted of the charge.

She said her client suffers from ADHD, anxiety and depression.

“He has been through some adverse childhood experiences,” Ms McPartlin said.

“The background here is that Mr Ross believed that Mr Russell had been bullying him and had been mocking him about his weight and for having learning difficulties.”

She said: “He did not want to report this to prison staff.”

Sheriff William Wood told Ross: “You do have an appalling record for offences including violence.

“You are a very experienced prisoner and you should have been aware of what the consequences would be for having an improvised weapon, and for perpetrating an assault on another prisoner.

“Only a custodial sentence would be appropriate.”

Jailing Ross for 16 months, Sheriff Wood told him: “You should take time to reflect on why you are spending so much of your life in prison.”

‘Appalling’ criminal record

Ross was jailed in December 2021 for breaching the terms of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

He was made subject to the order at Edinburgh Sheriff Court the year before.

Ross had also been jailed for attacking his former partner and threatening to petrol bomb her family’s home.

He vanished in 2020 sparking a nationwide manhunt. Police urged members of the public to stay away from him.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

