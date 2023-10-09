Arbroath thug dodges jail after breaking partner’s nose

An Angus brute whose drunken attack left his partner with a mouth full of blood, a broken nose and lasting breathing issues has narrowly avoided imprisonment.

Martin Greer attended at the woman’s home last January while heavily intoxicated, despite being asked not to.

He kicked off at his partner of just over a year, kicking and punching her and throwing a box at her.

The woman was left with a lacerated and broken nose which required surgery to repair.

After meeting with social workers, he returned to the dock to be sentenced.

Greer was ordered to complete unpaid work and pay £1,000 compensation. He was placed under supervision and subjected to a non-harassment order.

‘Awful’ behaviour

The 34-year-old, of Glenesk Avenue, Arbroath, pled guilty to the domestic assault on January 4 last year.

He admitted injuring, impairing and permanently disfiguring the woman by assaulting her.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “Alcohol is the issue.

“I think there’s a Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde to Mr Greer.

“When he is sober he presents well and is polite.”

Mr Rennie added: “He expresses regret, he expresses remorse.

“He accepts his behaviour would have scared his partner.

“We have been here before with Mr Greer, in terms of his record.

“In his favour, this is the first offence since 2019.”

The lawyer added: “There seems to be bursts of offending.

“It seems when life takes a downward turn for him, he resorts to alcohol and he loses control of himself.

“This is a particularly bad example – it’s acknowledged and accepted by him.

“He doesn’t have a great recollection of events.

“That clearly crosses the threshold for custody, there’s absolutely no doubt about that.

“The nature of the behaviour is awful.”

Forfar Sheriff Court heard Greer has two previous convictions for assault to injury, both from 2011.

Arbroath man sentenced for domestic assault

Sheriff Derek Reekie imposed 270 hours of unpaid work, to be completed in a year, as an alternative to imprisonment.

He placed Greer under supervision for two years and ordered him to complete the Fergus Programme, aimed at rehabilitating domestic offenders.

Greer must pay £1,000 compensation before his supervision is completed.

He was also subject to a non-harassment order which will protect his victim for three years.

Sheriff Reekie told Greer he was fortunate the case – which began on indictment – was being prosecuted as a summary complaint.

He also noted Greer has never been jailed before.

The sheriff said: “Mr Greer, there’s absolutely no doubt that custody is an option open to me.

“You have a record for domestic offending.

“I’m told that you’ve been offered some assistance.

“You’re going to have to take this opportunity to engage with this if you’re to avoid custody.

“I can’t adequately compensate this lady for the nasty injury she sustained at your hands.”

Offence

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry earlier told the court: “On the date libelled, the complainer received a phone call from the accused stating he was coming around.

“The witness advised not to bother if he was drunk.

“He stated he wasn’t.

“He attended, however he did so heavily intoxicated.”

Greer’s partner dialled 999 while he was there and told him to calm down.

He proceeded to kick her to the left side of her head before punching her on the face.

Greer left to go to the kitchen where he picked up a plastic storage box and threw it at the woman.

His partner felt immediate pain and her mouth began to fill up with blood.

Police attended at the Arbroath property and Greer’s partner answered the door with “blood pouring from her nose.”

There was also blood on the living room floor and walls.

Greer was found in the kitchen.

He told police: “I know I don’t need to say anything but I’m really sorry.”

His partner was taken to A&E where she received a CT scan.

She required surgery to repair her broken nose.

Ms Hendry explained a medical note lodged with the court expressed concern that she may experience nasal breathing issues due to the assault.

