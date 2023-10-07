Perth ex-Lib Dem candidate who attacked eight police officers is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth ex-Lib Dem candidate who attacked eight police officers is jailed

Burly Christopher Rennie, who once racked up 78 votes, was also found in contempt of court after storming into someone else's hearing.

By Ross Gardiner
Christopher Rennie once stood for election in Highland Perthshire. Image: Facebook.
A one-time political hopeful from Perth has been jailed for ten-and-a-half months for a string of police assaults.

Christopher Rennie, a former Liberal Democrat candidate, clashed with a court officer when he arrived at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday to be sentenced for attacking police at Perth Sheriff Court and at the city’s Moncrieffe Island.

While another woman was in the dock, Rennie marched in and demanded some paperwork connected to his case.

He got involved in an altercation with a police officer and spent the morning remanded in the cells.

After being found in contempt of court, Rennie had a further 14 days added to the end of his 10-month sentence.

Authority issues

Solicitor Gino Gambale urged the court to place Rennie be on supervision, instead of jailing him.

He told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: “Mr Rennie does not have a lengthy record.

“He has one previous conviction, a road traffic matter from 2014.

“He has autism.”

Christopher Rennie at Perth Sheriff Court.

Mr Gambale added: “Given the nature of these matters, your lordship may consider a custodial sentence.

“I would suggest there is an alternative.”

Sheriff Carmichael told Rennie: “I’ve got two cases to deal with.

“One involves events in August 2021 at Moncreiffe Island and the other, the events at Perth Sheriff Court.

“Both of these are serious matters because they involve behaviour, on one hand, police officers trying to assist you, and on the other hand, police on duty in the court environment.

“It’s an aggravation because courts are where people come to do business and it needs a calm environment, which you did not contribute to.

“There’s no alternative here but a custodial sentence.”

Rennie remained in the dock for the contempt hearing, which was heard by Sheriff Gregor Murray.

Moncreiffe Island.

Rennie, who had also attacked police in Perth Job Centre and at a branch of Greggs, apologised to the second sheriff.

Mr Gambale added: “I believe there was a degree of confusion.

“He has received a custodial sentence today. That will be a difficult sentence for him.”

Adding another two weeks to his sentence, Sheriff Murray said: “I fully accept you have difficulty dealing with authority.

“A message needs sent to others as well as a punishment.”

Offending

Rennie, of James Place, Perth, admitted an outburst on Moncreiffe Island in the city centre on August 11 2021.

He injured PC Evan MacDonald by seizing hold of him, repeatedly throwing rocks at him and repeatedly kicking him.

He then turned on his colleague PC Lisette Henderson and spat in her face and repeatedly kicked her.

Christopher Rennie was a Liberal Democrat council hopeful who pledged to tackle Perthshire’s potholes.

Rennie assaulted two police officers at Perth Sheriff Court on January 20 2022.

The constables were attempting to bring him under control after he kicked off in courtroom two.

At the time, Rennie was in court to answer allegations of an earlier police assault.

Rennie had earlier campaigned for votes at a 2018 by-election in Perth and Kinross Council’s Highland ward. He placed sixth with 78 votes.

