Perth ex-Lib Dem candidate who attacked eight police officers is jailed

A one-time political hopeful from Perth has been jailed for ten-and-a-half months for a string of police assaults.

Christopher Rennie, a former Liberal Democrat candidate, clashed with a court officer when he arrived at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday to be sentenced for attacking police at Perth Sheriff Court and at the city’s Moncrieffe Island.

While another woman was in the dock, Rennie marched in and demanded some paperwork connected to his case.

He got involved in an altercation with a police officer and spent the morning remanded in the cells.

After being found in contempt of court, Rennie had a further 14 days added to the end of his 10-month sentence.

Authority issues

Solicitor Gino Gambale urged the court to place Rennie be on supervision, instead of jailing him.

He told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: “Mr Rennie does not have a lengthy record.

“He has one previous conviction, a road traffic matter from 2014.

“He has autism.”

Mr Gambale added: “Given the nature of these matters, your lordship may consider a custodial sentence.

“I would suggest there is an alternative.”

Sheriff Carmichael told Rennie: “I’ve got two cases to deal with.

“One involves events in August 2021 at Moncreiffe Island and the other, the events at Perth Sheriff Court.

“Both of these are serious matters because they involve behaviour, on one hand, police officers trying to assist you, and on the other hand, police on duty in the court environment.

“It’s an aggravation because courts are where people come to do business and it needs a calm environment, which you did not contribute to.

“There’s no alternative here but a custodial sentence.”

Rennie remained in the dock for the contempt hearing, which was heard by Sheriff Gregor Murray.

Rennie, who had also attacked police in Perth Job Centre and at a branch of Greggs, apologised to the second sheriff.

Mr Gambale added: “I believe there was a degree of confusion.

“He has received a custodial sentence today. That will be a difficult sentence for him.”

Adding another two weeks to his sentence, Sheriff Murray said: “I fully accept you have difficulty dealing with authority.

“A message needs sent to others as well as a punishment.”

Offending

Rennie, of James Place, Perth, admitted an outburst on Moncreiffe Island in the city centre on August 11 2021.

He injured PC Evan MacDonald by seizing hold of him, repeatedly throwing rocks at him and repeatedly kicking him.

He then turned on his colleague PC Lisette Henderson and spat in her face and repeatedly kicked her.

Rennie assaulted two police officers at Perth Sheriff Court on January 20 2022.

The constables were attempting to bring him under control after he kicked off in courtroom two.

At the time, Rennie was in court to answer allegations of an earlier police assault.

Rennie had earlier campaigned for votes at a 2018 by-election in Perth and Kinross Council’s Highland ward. He placed sixth with 78 votes.

