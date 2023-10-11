Fife funeral director admits sexual assault on woman at her Methil home

A Fife funeral director has admitted sexually assaulting a woman at her home in Methil.

Alex Little appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to cuddling his victim, unclipping her bra and fondling her breasts, all while she was intoxicated and incapable of giving consent at the property on May 6 this year.

The court heard he messaged his victim after the attack and confessed: “I did feel your chest and feel so stupid now.”

He was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced next month.

Night out

Prosecutor Amy Robertson said the woman had been out drinking friends in the Levenmouth area when they met Little.

“The complainer and friends were drinking with the accused, drinking shots and a mixture of other drinks during the night out,” said Ms Robertson.

“The complainer was described as speaking to the accused for some time during the night out. The mood was good.”

A short time later the woman, then aged 31, and a friend left in a taxi to go back home and they both carried on drinking.

During the night, 48-year-old Little spoke to the woman by phone and was given permission to come to her address. He took a taxi there.

The fiscal repute continued: “At some point between 3am and 4:30am the complainer, described as intoxicated, has taken herself to bed without saying anything to the accused or her friend.

“The accused thereafter stated to the (woman’s) friend he was going to go upstairs and say good night to the complainer.

“The friend sat downstairs for around 30 minutes, waiting on a taxi to take her home, and did not see the accused again before leaving the property.”

Ms Robertson said: “Around 9am the next morning the complainer woke up to see the accused lying on the bed next to her.

“She noted her bra had been unclipped at the back and her breasts were exposed.

“She also noted a body suit she was wearing was unclipped.”

Ms Robertson said the woman then “jumped out of bed” and told Little he needed to leave.

Confessions

Two days later, Little sent the woman a Facebook message referring to the evening, and she responded saying she was confused about how he ended up staying at hers.

She probed further and Little replied: “You went up to your bed and I did come up to say bye to you, but lay down on the bed and gave you a cuddle. I feel stupid, I’m so sorry, I feel bad for it.”

In another message Little told her: “I did feel your chest and feel so stupid now as should not have done it and I am sincerely sorry.”

The woman thereafter contacted police, providing screenshots of the messages.

‘Entirely out of character’

Defence counsel Janice Green said first offender Little, of Pentland Drive, Kennoway, had previously met the woman and been given her phone number, and that someone close to her encouraged him to think there could be something romantic between them.

The lawyer made clear she was not suggesting the woman led him on but highlighted there is a basis for him – together with impaired judgement through drink – thinking she was interested in him.

Ms Green also said the woman had called him that night to pick up alcohol she had left in the cloakroom of a place they had been drinking.

She said: “They sat side-by-side and he thought she was interested in him.

“He was drinking more than normal.

“Looking back on reflection, he tells me he had personal difficulties and was struggling with them.”

The lawyer described Little as a “local businessman and an employer of others” and said his conduct is “entirely out of character”.

She said he is involved in the community, including through charity work and supporting his local football team, adding: “He is deeply remorseful and I think the text messages show his remorse and regret.”

No invitation

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith said there was nothing of a sexual nature prior to Little going back to the house, and that it was clear the woman, through alcohol consumption, decided to go to bed and there was no invitation to Little.

The sheriff said: “He has then, in essence, seized the opportunity to assault someone who it seemed was heavily intoxicated.

“The court can infer heavily intoxicated given the time she started drinking with friends, and the fact (she was) taking shots.

“It’s difficult to understand… whether he mistakenly thought she was interested, how she would possibly consent to something when she was sleeping. She was clearly either asleep or heavily intoxicated so that she could not consent to such activity.”

Defence counsel Ms Green said her client was separated from the mother of his children at the time and going through a divorce, as well as a bereavement.

Sheriff Niven-Smith deferred sentence on Little until November 6 to obtain background reports.

Bail was continued, with a special condition attached for him not to contact his victim.

Little was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

