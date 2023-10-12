Thursday court round-up — Late for dinner and drink-driver’s 15 breaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thursday court round-up — Late for dinner and drink-driver’s 15 breaches

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A driver was clocked travelling at twice the speed limit as he put the pedal down to make a dinner booking in Fife.

Liam Spiers, 27, pled guilty to driving a car at 66mph in a 30mph zone at Toll Road, Kincardine, on May 19 this year.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett told Dunfermline Sheriff Court Spiers and his partner had a booking for dinner in Culross and were running late.

Mr Flett said: “Unfortunately he put the foot down to get where he was going on time and a police vehicle noted it”.

The solicitor said his client, a plumber, of Walnut Park in Tillicoultry, had held a driving licence for nine years without any endorsements.

Sheriff Susan Duff fined Spiers £200 and imposed three penalty points.

Horse drug crash

Drugged-up driver George Dewar was high on horse tranquilizer Ketamine when he crashed his car down an embankment on a remote Kinross-shire road, near Powmill on September 18 last year. Police found he was nearly seven times the legal drug-drive limit for the drug.

George Dewar
George Dewar.

15 breaches

A Dunfermline drink-driver has been jailed after breaching his curfew order 15 times.

Mohammed Aslam was originally banned from driving for three years, told to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and placed on offender supervision for crashing his work van into a parked car while eight times the limit in the city’s Duncan Crescent on September 5 last year.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard he was later put on a restriction of liberty order for breaching the community payback order (CPO) but last month he admitted breaching the curfew.

Aslam, 40, who runs a family business with his wife at a local convenience store, appeared for sentencing this week via video link from prison.

Sheriff Susan Duff read out 14 dates in August and September when Aslam breached his curfew.

On one date he breached it twice.

Mohammed Aslam
Mohammed Aslam.

Aslam’s defence lawyer, Aime Allan, told the court her client has ongoing difficulties with alcohol consumption, linked to personal stresses.

Ms Allan said a large number of the breaches relate to him not wanting to consume alcohol in front of children and leaving the property to do so.

The lawyer said Aslam’s original CPO continues and he still has 80 hours of unpaid work to do.

Sheriff Duff revoked the restriction of liberty order and jailed Aslam for 11 weeks, backdated to September 15.

Aslam, of Whitelaw Road, previously pled guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his system (176mics/22) and driving the van carelessly into a Vauxhall Zafira.

A sheriff told him his actions were “completely unforgivable”.

Sex toy thief

A suspicious ex crept into his former partner’s home through her kitchen window and made off with a sex toy from her bedroom drawer. Jason Sturrock, 37, of Rattray, clambered into the property when he knew it was empty and texted his ex while he roamed around inside, accusing her of being in a new relationship.

Perth Sheriff Court, Jason Sturrock
Jason Sturrock appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Self-medication

A Perth joiner has been banned from driving for 16 months and fined £540 after he was caught behind the wheel with cannabis in his system.

When he was pulled over in the city’s Bute Drive before 8am on March 3 last year, Daniel Black, 27, of Doocot Court, told police he had been smoking the drug earlier that morning

At Perth Sheriff Court, he pled guilty to driving while just over twice the drug-drive limit.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said: “Officers noted the vehicle smelt strongly of cannabis.

“He told them he had been smoking earlier that morning.”

Black failed a roadside drugs-wipe and later returned a recording of 4.1mics of cannabis derivative Detra-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood.

The legal limit is 2mics.

Drug driver test kit
Black failed a roadside drug wipe test.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said his client had been self-medicating for a back injury.

“He had been taking cannabis in the early hours but he did not feel impaired.

“It was the only pain relief that could help him sleep.”

He urged the court to consider the “relatively low reading” and said a ban would affect Black’s ability to work.

Sheriff Charles MacNair said: “This was twice the legal amount – it is quite clear you should not have been driving.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

