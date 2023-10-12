Thursday court round-up — Late for dinner and drink-driver’s 15 breaches

A driver was clocked travelling at twice the speed limit as he put the pedal down to make a dinner booking in Fife.

Liam Spiers, 27, pled guilty to driving a car at 66mph in a 30mph zone at Toll Road, Kincardine, on May 19 this year.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett told Dunfermline Sheriff Court Spiers and his partner had a booking for dinner in Culross and were running late.

Mr Flett said: “Unfortunately he put the foot down to get where he was going on time and a police vehicle noted it”.

The solicitor said his client, a plumber, of Walnut Park in Tillicoultry, had held a driving licence for nine years without any endorsements.

Sheriff Susan Duff fined Spiers £200 and imposed three penalty points.

Horse drug crash

Drugged-up driver George Dewar was high on horse tranquilizer Ketamine when he crashed his car down an embankment on a remote Kinross-shire road, near Powmill on September 18 last year. Police found he was nearly seven times the legal drug-drive limit for the drug.

15 breaches

A Dunfermline drink-driver has been jailed after breaching his curfew order 15 times.

Mohammed Aslam was originally banned from driving for three years, told to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and placed on offender supervision for crashing his work van into a parked car while eight times the limit in the city’s Duncan Crescent on September 5 last year.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard he was later put on a restriction of liberty order for breaching the community payback order (CPO) but last month he admitted breaching the curfew.

Aslam, 40, who runs a family business with his wife at a local convenience store, appeared for sentencing this week via video link from prison.

Sheriff Susan Duff read out 14 dates in August and September when Aslam breached his curfew.

On one date he breached it twice.

Aslam’s defence lawyer, Aime Allan, told the court her client has ongoing difficulties with alcohol consumption, linked to personal stresses.

Ms Allan said a large number of the breaches relate to him not wanting to consume alcohol in front of children and leaving the property to do so.

The lawyer said Aslam’s original CPO continues and he still has 80 hours of unpaid work to do.

Sheriff Duff revoked the restriction of liberty order and jailed Aslam for 11 weeks, backdated to September 15.

Aslam, of Whitelaw Road, previously pled guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his system (176mics/22) and driving the van carelessly into a Vauxhall Zafira.

A sheriff told him his actions were “completely unforgivable”.

Sex toy thief

A suspicious ex crept into his former partner’s home through her kitchen window and made off with a sex toy from her bedroom drawer. Jason Sturrock, 37, of Rattray, clambered into the property when he knew it was empty and texted his ex while he roamed around inside, accusing her of being in a new relationship.

Self-medication

A Perth joiner has been banned from driving for 16 months and fined £540 after he was caught behind the wheel with cannabis in his system.

When he was pulled over in the city’s Bute Drive before 8am on March 3 last year, Daniel Black, 27, of Doocot Court, told police he had been smoking the drug earlier that morning

At Perth Sheriff Court, he pled guilty to driving while just over twice the drug-drive limit.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said: “Officers noted the vehicle smelt strongly of cannabis.

“He told them he had been smoking earlier that morning.”

Black failed a roadside drugs-wipe and later returned a recording of 4.1mics of cannabis derivative Detra-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood.

The legal limit is 2mics.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said his client had been self-medicating for a back injury.

“He had been taking cannabis in the early hours but he did not feel impaired.

“It was the only pain relief that could help him sleep.”

He urged the court to consider the “relatively low reading” and said a ban would affect Black’s ability to work.

Sheriff Charles MacNair said: “This was twice the legal amount – it is quite clear you should not have been driving.”

