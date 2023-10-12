Chef attacked outside Perthshire pub over ‘princely’ £10 debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chef attacked outside Perthshire pub over ‘princely’ £10 debt

Ian Leask had just finished an 11-hour shift at the Strathford Inn, Stanley, when he was set upon by assailant Christopher Kelly.

By Jamie Buchan
Christopher Kelly attacked his victim outside the Strathord Inn, Stanley.
Christopher Kelly attacked his victim outside the Strathord Inn, Stanley.

A chef struck his head on a pavement after a one-punch attack outside a Perthshire pub.

The assault was over an outstanding debt of just £10, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Kelly, of Tweedsmuir Road, Perth, was told he was lucky his victim was not more seriously injured.

The 27-year-old appeared in the dock and admitted assaulting Mr Leask to his injury outside the Duchess Street establishment on September 27 2021.

Shook hands

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry told the court: “By way of background, Mr Leask had loaned £10 to the accused’s brother.

“But due to the low value, there was no issue that the debt was still outstanding.”

On the day of the assault, Mr Leask stepped outside the Strathord Inn just after 9pm following a shift that began at 10am.

Strathord Inn, Stanley
The Strathord Inn, Duchess Street, Stanley. Image: Google

“He was on the pavement in front of the premises when he was joined by the accused,” the fiscal depute said.

“A discussion was had between the two men.

“The accused was not happy that Mr Leask had discussed the £10 loan with his father.

“But after a few minutes, they shook hands and that appeared to be the end of the matter.”

Ms Henry said: “However at 9.30pm, the accused joined him again outside the locus.

“He immediately confronted him and invaded his space.

“The accused punched Mr Leask on the face, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on pavement.”

Christopher Kelly
Christopher Kelly. Image: Facebook

Kelly walked away, as his victim struggled back to his feet and walked back into the pub.

“Witnesses saw that he was holding the back of his head, as if he was injured,” said Ms Hendry.

“He was using walls to steady himself as he walked.”

Police were called and “repeated efforts were made to trace the accused, without success,” the fiscal depute said.

The court heard Mr Leask’s head wound was closed using surgical glue.

There was no permanent scarring.

Fortunate

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “Mr Kelly is fortunate that the injury was no worse than it was.

“This was all over the princely some of £10 and Mr Kelly has found himself in all sorts of trouble as a result of this loan.”

Mr Ralph said: “Since this incident, there has been an improvement in his demeanour and general outlook.”

Sheriff Francis Gill told Kelly: “This is obviously a serious matter.”

He imposed a 12-month supervision order to help address alcohol misuse and mental health issues.

Kelly was ordered to pay £300 compensation to his victim and placed on a 100-day restriction of liberty curfew.

