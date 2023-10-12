Chef attacked outside Perthshire pub over ‘princely’ £10 debt

A chef struck his head on a pavement after a one-punch attack outside a Perthshire pub.

Ian Leask had just finished an 11-hour shift at the Strathford Inn, Stanley, when he was set upon by assailant Christopher Kelly.

The assault was over an outstanding debt of just £10, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Kelly, of Tweedsmuir Road, Perth, was told he was lucky his victim was not more seriously injured.

The 27-year-old appeared in the dock and admitted assaulting Mr Leask to his injury outside the Duchess Street establishment on September 27 2021.

Shook hands

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry told the court: “By way of background, Mr Leask had loaned £10 to the accused’s brother.

“But due to the low value, there was no issue that the debt was still outstanding.”

On the day of the assault, Mr Leask stepped outside the Strathord Inn just after 9pm following a shift that began at 10am.

“He was on the pavement in front of the premises when he was joined by the accused,” the fiscal depute said.

“A discussion was had between the two men.

“The accused was not happy that Mr Leask had discussed the £10 loan with his father.

“But after a few minutes, they shook hands and that appeared to be the end of the matter.”

Ms Henry said: “However at 9.30pm, the accused joined him again outside the locus.

“He immediately confronted him and invaded his space.

“The accused punched Mr Leask on the face, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on pavement.”

Kelly walked away, as his victim struggled back to his feet and walked back into the pub.

“Witnesses saw that he was holding the back of his head, as if he was injured,” said Ms Hendry.

“He was using walls to steady himself as he walked.”

Police were called and “repeated efforts were made to trace the accused, without success,” the fiscal depute said.

The court heard Mr Leask’s head wound was closed using surgical glue.

There was no permanent scarring.

Fortunate

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “Mr Kelly is fortunate that the injury was no worse than it was.

“This was all over the princely some of £10 and Mr Kelly has found himself in all sorts of trouble as a result of this loan.”

Mr Ralph said: “Since this incident, there has been an improvement in his demeanour and general outlook.”

Sheriff Francis Gill told Kelly: “This is obviously a serious matter.”

He imposed a 12-month supervision order to help address alcohol misuse and mental health issues.

Kelly was ordered to pay £300 compensation to his victim and placed on a 100-day restriction of liberty curfew.

