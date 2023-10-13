Friday court round-up — Street dust up and speeding drug-driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Friday court round-up — Street dust up and speeding drug-driver

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A motorist was caught speeding on a Fife dual carriageway while more than 12 times the limit for cocaine.

Liam Bremner, 31, pled guilty to speeding on the A92 between Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath on May 6 this year.

He also admitted driving with 616mcg of benzoylecgonine – a substance made when the body breaks down cocaine – per litre of blood in his system.

The specified limit for that drug is 50mcg.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Sheriff Susan Duff adjourned sentencing until November 8 to obtain background reports.

Bremner, of Rosevale Place, Edinburgh, was banned from driving meantime.

Petrol panic

A van driver almost mowed down a pedestrian as he accelerated away from an “irate” shopkeeper at a Perth filling station. Gordon Cuthbert, 44, overtook queuing traffic and ran a red light after his passenger was unable to pay for fuel at the BP garage on Dunkeld Road.

Gordon Cuthbert
Gordon Cuthbert.

Brandished vacuum attachment

A 46-year-old man has pled guilty to brandishing a vacuum cleaner attachment towards children outside his Fife home.

Graeme Falconer appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit the charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by acting aggressively, repeatedly shouting and swearing and brandishing the item at children in Craigleith Avenue, Inverkeithing, on July 18 this year.

Procurator fiscal depute Brogan Moffat told the court Falconer had called police to report a number of people outside throwing items at his property and being abusive.

When police arrived they could see Falconer shouting and swearing at some children.

“They saw him brandishing a vacuum cleaner attachment.

“Police have noted him shouting and swearing towards the children, so I believe it was in close proximity (to the children).

“The accused noticed officers, turned around and ran in to the property and attempted to shut the front door but was stopped from doing so by police.”

The court heard other officers were called due to Falconer’s volatile behaviour and he was placed under arrest.

Defence lawyer Alan Davie said there is a context of his client having difficulties with teenagers in the area for “some time”, which led to him calling police on previous occasions.

The lawyer also highlighted items were thrown at his property.

Sentence was deferred until November to obtain background reports.

Pensioner and church raids

Colin Hamilton assaulted and robbed a 76-year-old Kirkcaldy woman in her own home after pretending he was there to warn of a gas leak.

Marion Mathieson said her MS had relapsed after the terrifying incident, in which Hamilton entered her home uninvited and took her purse, before pushing her away to make his escape on February 27 this year.

Among the precious items in the purse was a death notice for her beloved late husband.

Two days Hamilton, he broke into a church in Dysart and stole food, coffee and a laptop.

Dysart Kirk
Hamilton raided Dysart Kirk. Image: Google.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

