Monday court round-up — Meat thief also took kitchen supplies

A woman has admitted speeding down the A9 in Perthshire at 108mph.

Joanna Ross was clocked by police driving a 13-year-old Volkswagen Caddy along the dual carriageway near Pitlochry on April 9 this year.

The speed limit on that section is 70mph.

Perth Sheriff Court was told the 35-year-old, of Seaview, Isle of Lewis, had pled guilty to a speeding charge by letter.

Ross had faced an alternative charge of dangerous driving.

The case was deferred until November 8 for her personal appearance.

Cleared after trial

A site manager who burned down a £1.2 million country cottage owned by his employers has been cleared of criminal conduct.

Scott Oswald set fire to the centuries-old Carron Lodge, on the edge of St Andrews, in May 2021 but was found not guilty of wilful fireraising.

His employer GS Brown has since undergone a “sea change” in mental health awareness, boss Steven Brown said on the witness stand.

A sheriff said after the verdict was delivered: “This is probably the first trial I have ever conducted where I felt sympathy for the accused after the first two Crown witnesses.

“This trial has been abnormal or unique in that respect.”

Read the full story here.

Meat thief

A Leven man has admitted shoplifting electrical items, meat and kitchen supplies from stores in the Fife town.

Stephen Clark, 43, of Haughgate Street, appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit his crimes.

On September 16 this year at B&M, Riverside Retail Park, he stole electrical items worth £52.

On September 24 at Spar, Durie Street, he stole meat and kitchen supplies worth £50.

None of these items were recovered.

Clark also admitted breaching a bail condition not to enter a Sainsbury’s shop on Riverside Road on October 12, having been granted bail ten days beforehand.

The court heard that Clark has a background of drug addiction.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith deferred sentence until October 30 and Clark was released on bail.

Pub sex assault

A 65-year-old Dundee man has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he admitted molesting a woman at a Perth pub. Alan Drysdale gave his victim an unwanted hug, grabbed her buttocks and stroked her thighs without consent.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.