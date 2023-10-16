Monday court round-up — Meat thief also took kitchen supplies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Meat thief also took kitchen supplies

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A woman has admitted speeding down the A9 in Perthshire at 108mph.

Joanna Ross was clocked by police driving a 13-year-old Volkswagen Caddy along the dual carriageway near Pitlochry on April 9 this year.

The speed limit on that section is 70mph.

Perth Sheriff Court was told the 35-year-old, of Seaview, Isle of Lewis, had pled guilty to a speeding charge by letter.

Ross had faced an alternative charge of dangerous driving.

The case was deferred until November 8 for her personal appearance.

Cleared after trial

A site manager who burned down a £1.2 million country cottage owned by his employers has been cleared of criminal conduct.

Scott Oswald set fire to the centuries-old Carron Lodge, on the edge of St Andrews, in May 2021 but was found not guilty of wilful fireraising.

Carron Lodge fire aftermath
Burnt-out Carron Lodge on the outskirts of St Andrews. Image: DC Thomson.

His employer GS Brown has since undergone a “sea change” in mental health awareness, boss Steven Brown said on the witness stand.

A sheriff said after the verdict was delivered: “This is probably the first trial I have ever conducted where I felt sympathy for the accused after the first two Crown witnesses.

“This trial has been abnormal or unique in that respect.”

Read the full story here.

Meat thief

A Leven man has admitted shoplifting electrical items, meat and kitchen supplies from stores in the Fife town.

Stephen Clark, 43, of Haughgate Street, appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit his crimes.

On September 16 this year at B&M, Riverside Retail Park, he stole electrical items worth £52.

On September 24 at Spar, Durie Street, he stole meat and kitchen supplies worth £50.

None of these items were recovered.

Clark also admitted breaching a bail condition not to enter a Sainsbury’s shop on Riverside Road on October 12, having been granted bail ten days beforehand.

The court heard that Clark has a background of drug addiction.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith deferred sentence until October 30 and Clark was released on bail.

Pub sex assault

A 65-year-old Dundee man has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he admitted molesting a woman at a Perth pub. Alan Drysdale gave his victim an unwanted hug, grabbed her buttocks and stroked her thighs without consent.

Alan Drysdale
Alan Drysdale leaves Perth Sheriff Court.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Andrew Scott. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 13/10/2023
Drink-drive Asda delivery worker from Perth caught after A9 blow-out
Courier-Alasdair Clark- Carron Lodge Fire- CR0028194- St Andrews-Picture shows: Carron Lodge on the outskirts of St Andrews which firefighters spent 12 hours on scene yesterday battling a blaze which has left it as a burnt out shell. 13/05/21-Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Site manager who torched £1.2m St Andrews lodge acquitted after 'unique and abnormal' trial
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sexual assault Bank Bar Picture shows; Alan Drysdale. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 13/10/2023
Dundee man, 65, on Register for sexual assault on woman at Perth pub
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Street dust up and speeding drug-driver
A contraflow system will be in place. Image: Google Street View
Late Queen’s cousin charged with drink-driving on A90 between Perth and Dundee
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous Driving Picture shows; Gordon Cuthbert. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 12/10/2023
Van driver nearly crashed into pedestrian while fleeing Perth shopkeeper
Hamilton claimed he was in the house to warn of a gas leak. Image: Shutterstock.
Pensioner thinks MS relapsed after 'gas leak' assault and robbery in Kirkcaldy home
The trial heard allegations relating to Healthcare Enviromental Services in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Trial of Dundee 'body parts stockpiling' medical waste firm director collapses
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Late for dinner and drink-driver's 15 breaches
French Holocaust denier in Anstruther
Holocaust denier who hid as tutor in Fife will be extradited