Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Left dog with broken leg and Mercedes crash

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Dunfermline dog owner failed to swiftly get medical help for his pet and left it with an untreated broken leg.

Stuart Connolly, 32, of Headwell Avenue, appeared at the city’s sheriff court to admit that on February 21 last year at his home address he failed to take reasonable steps in the circumstances to ensure the needs of the animal were met to the extent required by good practice.

It is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act.

Connolly also pled guilty to a charge of possessing heroin at his home on the same date.

Stuart Connolly
Stuart Connolly.

Sheriff Susan Duff adjourned sentencing until November 22 for the production of background reports.

A plea in mitigation from Connolly’s defence will be given at sentencing.

XL Bully hurt three

Two people appeared in court after their XL Bully, Zeus, injured three schoolchildren in Forfar. Andrea McColl, 35, and David McColl, 37, appeared at the town’s sheriff court to each admit a separate charge of being responsible for Zeus when he was dangerously out of control.

Andrea McColl and David McColl
Andrea McColl and David McColl at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Found dangling from window

A student who forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s house and threatened to kill her has been sentenced to two years of supervision and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Shaun Connelly was found by police as he dangled upside down from an upstairs window in Laird Street, Dundee.

The 28-year-old previously pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Solicitor Jane Caird said: “He fully accepts responsibility and he confirms that he was intoxicated at the time.”

Shaun Connelly
Shaun Connelly threatened to kill his ex, then dived out a window.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael previously deferred sentence for background reports but ordered Connelly to stay away from his ex as part of a three year non-harassment order.

The sheriff also ordered Connelly to complete the Caledonian Men’s Programme aimed at rehabilitating domestic offenders.

He told Connelly: “Because of your previous conviction this charge – being a similar charge – does put it into the custodial zone.

“If breached, a custodial sentence will be likely.”

Cyclists’ agony

Two cyclists mowed down by a driver who went through a Give Way junction will never fully recover, a court has heard. Melissa McKelligott ploughed into part of an eight-person peloton – all members of the Dundee Wheelers Club – near Rait in rural Perthshire. Registered nurse McKelligott pled guilty to driving without due care.

Melissa McKelligott
Melissa McKelligott. 

Curfew for dealer

Dundee drug dealer Raymond Graham has been placed on a nine-month curfew and 12 months of supervision.

Barnie and Raymond Graham previously appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

Police seized drugs, cash, dealing paraphernalia and mobile phones, which proved their illegal trade after swooping on Graham’s Douglas Road home in July 2021.

Raymond Graham, and Steven Barnie
Raymond Graham, left, and Steven Barnie have now both been sentenced.

Barnie previously received a restriction of liberty order and Graham was sentenced this week.

As a direct alternative to custody, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael imposed a nine-month restriction of liberty order.

This will keep Graham, 33, indoors from 7pm to 7am each night.

He told Graham: “This is a serious offence but it wasn’t a huge amount of drugs involved, which is probably fortunate for you given your record of previous convictions.”

Punched unconscious victim

An Arbroath teenager knocked a boy unconscious and continued to rain punches down on him as he lay on the pavement. Lewis McCagh’s victim had turned 15 just three weeks before the assault, during which a witness shouted: “You’ve just about killed him.”

Lewis McCagh
Lewis McCagh battered a teenager unconscious.

Mercedes crash

A drink-driver who crashed her Mercedes Benz into another vehicle while nearly three times the legal limit has been told she was lucky not to have injured anyone.

Teresa McCormack appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving carelessly with alcohol in her system on Burrell Street, Crieff, on March 6 last year.

The 57-year-old, from Lodge Street, Crieff, bashed into another vehicle and a metal fence while manoeuvring, the court heard.

She had excess alcohol (56mics/ 22) in her system.

Teresa McCormack
Teresa McCormack.

Sheriff Alison McKay told her: “You were almost three times the drink-drive limit.

“You were a danger to yourself and other road users.

“It is perhaps fortunate that no injuries were caused to you or anyone else because of your driving.

“This charge carries a mandatory disqualification, no matter how difficult that makes life for you.”

McCormack was fined £800 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Goose cooked

A Ballingry thief who broke into a flat and stole a Canada Goose bodywarmer was later caught wearing it in the street by the man he took it from. Thomas Dunn, 35, stole other items from John Park’s first floor flat in Ballingry Road, Lochore, including a saw, nail clippers, deodorant and moisturiser.

Thomas Dunn, Canada Goose logo
Thomas Dunn stole the Canada Goose-branded clothing. Image Facebook/ Shutterstock.

Lost job for drink-driving

A Buckhaven man has been banned after admitting drink-driving (63mics/ 22) through Methil.

Craig McMath, 34, of Randolph Street in Buckhaven, was pulled over by police at 1.30am after being seen driving with no lights on in Byron Street, Wellesley Road and elsewhere on September 23.

Solicitor Chris Sneddon said he has since sold the vehicle and “he loss of his licence will have a significant impact”.

“He makes no excuses for his behaviour. He was not in the best place of mind. He lost his job.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane banned McMath for a year and fined him £400, plus a £20 victim surcharge and said: “You’ve learned the hard way.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

