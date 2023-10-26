Young Angus farmer killed sheep while ‘doughnutting’ in field during party

A partying young farmer struck four sheep while “doughnutting” in an Angus field.

Joyriding Jack Elder, 22, sped into a flock of sheep after he left a party to drive off-road at Finavon, near Forfar, in the black of night.

He killed two outright and paralysed two more, which were loaded on the back of the pick-up and brought back to the party.

They had to be “put out of their misery” by another person later.

The carcasses were then abandoned at a nearby river.

Their owner has never been identified.

Rammed into livestock

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said Elder had been at the party at around midnight between March 6 and 7 2021, arriving in a Ford Ranger pickup.

He asked if there was a stubble field they use to do doughnuts (driving a car so only the front or back moves in a circle).

“The accused drove through a grass field to get to the stubble field and the witness told the accused there were sheep in the field so he was to take care.

“On entering the field, the witness could clearly see sheep gathered in the field.

“The accused thereafter struck a number of them.

“It became apparent there were two sheep obviously dead and two others appeared paralysed on their hindquarters but still alive.

“The witness told the accused to get the sheep in the back of the pickup.

“They returned to the party.”

Police tip-off

The fiscal continued: “On their return, it was identified that the two sheep still alive were seriously injured and suffering.

“A third party effectively put the sheep out of their misery to alleviate their suffering.

“It was at that point that another person had taken the sheep to a nearby river.”

More than two weeks later police were alerted to the incident by an anonymous call.

Officers were told where the sheep carcasses were abandoned but following a search, could not find the bodies.

Scenes of crime officers carried out an analysis of the pickup, which showed damage and blood marks consistent with striking sheep.

Elder had been identified to police as the driver but was abroad at the time.

Could not locate owner

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Elder admitted an amended charge of culpably and recklessly driving the pickup at excessive speed in a field at Finavon Farm.

He admitted colliding with the sheep, causing two to die and two more to become paralysed, as well as endangering a passenger.

Allegations he was under the influence of alcohol were removed from the charge.

First offender Elder clung onto his licence but was fined £900.

Solicitor Sarah Russo explained her client’s family has fruitlessly tried to trace the owner of the sheep.

She said the pick-up was borrowed from a friend and “he did not see the sheep until it was too late.”

She said: “Everything that happened thereafter – none of that had anything to do with him.”

She said he works for a company in Montrose growing peas and drives daily from Stonehaven to Crieff.

“Mr Elder has has had ample time to reflect on his actions.

“Having this case hanging over him has caused him considerable anxiety.

“He’s a young man with a degree – he appears to have a bright future ahead of him.

“I think this has been a salient lesson.

“No farmer has identified their sheep are missing.

“To this date, no one has stepped forward to say ‘those sheep belonged to me’.”

No way to impose penalty points

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon opted not to disqualify Elder and was unable to impose penalty points.

He said: “You pled guilty to an offence which is not covered by the Road Traffic Act as it wasn’t on a public road.

“I accept you’ve tried to find out who owned these sheep.

“I can’t make a compensation order – there’s nobody to give compensation to.

“Four sheep did die. Two were killed at the time and two had to be euthanised.

“It is quite a serious matter.”

Elder, of Rosewell Road in Maryton, was given 28 days to pay his fine.

As he left court, Elder hid from photographers behind a supporter’s umbrella.

