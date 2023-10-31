Motorist hit nearly 100mph on wintry Fife M90 during weather warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorist hit nearly 100mph on wintry Fife M90 during weather warning

Robert-Florian Mihai was pursued by police on the M90 in December 2022 in 'extremely hazardous' conditions.

By Jamie McKenzie
A driver was caught by police travelling at speeds of between 95 and 100mph on the M90 in Fife in freezing and wet conditions.

Robert-Florian Mihai pled guilty to driving dangerously at grossly excessive speeds for the road conditions on the off-slip at junction 2A, Halbeath Interchange, on December 29 last year.

The 30-year-old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit the charge and was assisted by a Romanian interpreter during proceedings.

Wintry conditions

Prosecutor Laura McManus told the court the weather conditions at the time, around 9.35am, were “extremely hazardous” due to wintry showers and risk of ice on the road.

She said a hazard warning was in place and snow and sleet were falling.

The road was extremely wet with surface water forming on various sections, resulting in spray coming from vehicles and reduced visibility.

The fiscal depute said the temperature at the time was 0c.

Police in an unmarked vehicle were driving northbound on the motorway and saw Mihai’s car travelling at excessive speed in the fast lane and caught up with it, maintaining a steady gap.

Ms McManus continued: “Police witnesses saw the police vehicle was travelling at between 95 and 100mph for approximately 0.3 miles.

“This means that the vehicle (driven by Mihai) was also being driven at those speeds.”

Mihai was stopped in a lay-by on the A92 and acknowledged he had been driving at speed.

Powerful car ‘got away from’ accused

Mihai’s defence lawyer said his client’s explanation was the car was “far more powerful” than he was used to and, in effect, it “got away” from him.

He acknowledged: “He was travelling at grossly excessive speed for the conditions”.

The court heard Mihai, of Montford Avenue in Glasgow and formerly of Dee Street, Aberdeen, already has three points on his licence for speeding.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told him: “It’s clear you were indeed driving dangerously and are fortunate, particularly in these weather conditions, that this did not lead to a serious accident”.

Sheriff Sutherland banned Mihai from driving for 20 months and fined him £350.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

