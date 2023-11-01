Fife gamer stalked woman he only ever ‘met’ online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife gamer stalked woman he only ever ‘met’ online

Christian Prince only ever had online contact with the woman but after their "break-up", sent her more than 100 messages.

By Jamie McKenzie
The woman blocked Prince on social media but he bombarded her with messages and requests. Image: Shutterstock.
A Fife teenager stalked a woman he never actually met in person after she ended their online “relationship”.

Christian Prince, 19, of Craigleith Avenue, Inverkeithing, only ever had online contact with the woman but after their “break-up”, he sent her unwanted emails proclaiming his eternal love and more than 100 messages.

He previously admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused the woman fear or alarm by excessively contacting her through social media, phone calls and emails, using multiple online profiles to contact her and refusing to desist.

The domestically-aggravated offending took place between June 21 and July 15 this year.

Unsuccessfully blocked on social media

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told Dunfermline Sheriff Court that in 2019 Prince and the woman “met” while playing computer games online and became friends.

On June 21 they had a disagreement which resulted in her sending Prince a message stating she no longer wanted to have contact with him but he refused to accept this and asked her to phone him.

She blocked Prince on Snapchat, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Phone showing social media apps
Prince’s victim blocked him on social media. Image: Shutterstock.

The fiscal depute said the witness almost immediately received around 20 new Snapchat friend requests, thought to be from Prince.

He also sent her emails in which he declared his everlasting love for her.

She did not reply to the emails and he sent her “in excess of 100 messages” using various social media accounts and phone numbers, the fiscal said.

The fiscal added: “The witness began to feel fearful by the persistent conduct and reported it to police”.

Arrested after police informed

The court heard that on June 22 Sussex police took a statement from her and contacted Police Scotland, who arrested Prince the following month.

Defence lawyer Elaine Buist said Prince and the woman had “never actually met in person” and that it was “only ever an online relationship”.

Ms Buist said her client works in the stock room for a large clothing retailer.

The solicitor added: “Mr Prince appears to have reacted in a most unfortunate manner to the break-up of the relationship”.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson sentenced Prince to offender supervision for 12 months as part of a community payback order.

