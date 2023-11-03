Friday court round-up — 92-year-old roads chaos and kid’s group embezzler

A Dundee man has admitted embezzling thousands of pounds while working at an east Perthshire children’s group.

Gary Moore pocketed just under £2,050 while employed by the Children and Youth Activity Group, based in Coupar Angus.

The 42-year-old pled guilty to embezzling the cash at various locations within Dundee between January 19 and February 10 last year.

Moore, of Ballumbie Rise Gardens, further admitted stealing a Playstation 4 from the group’s base in Coupar Angus Town Hall.

He did not attend Perth Sheriff Court and solicitor David Holmes tendered pleas of guilty on Moore’s behalf.

Sentence was deferred for background reports until November 29.

Pervert snared

A pervert from Dundee who threatened to have members of a paedophile hunter group shot after he was caught in a decoy sting is behind bars. Alexander Hill, 38, was caught by the group in a violent confrontation when he unwittingly travelled to Airdrie.

A nonagenarian has admitted causing a string of crashes in Angus, including while driving on the wrong side of the A90.

Angus Davidson, 92, was not present at Forfar Sheriff Court but wrote in pleading guilty to careless and dangerous driving on different occasions.

The first offender, from Glenesk in rural Angus, was first involved in a collision on December 22 last year.

He admitted driving carelessly on the B966 between Brechin and Edzell.

He failed to give way at the junction near Trinity Garden Centre and struck another car at the junction.

Both vehicles were damaged but Davidson admitted leaving the scene without stopping to exchange details with the other motorist.

He was back in trouble on the road on July 21 this year while behind the wheel of another vehicle on the A90 at the Battledykes junction while towing a trailer with faulty tyres.

He failed to give way and struck the central reservation of the busy dual carriageway but again, did not stop, continuing on his way on the southbound carriageway into the path of oncoming vehicles.

This caused drivers to take evasive action to avoid collisions and one motorist had to swerve into the central reservation, crashing, to avoid smashing into Davidson.

A 79-year-old did collide with Davidson, causing her injury and damaging both cars.

Sentencing was deferred until November 23 for Davidson to attend court in person.

Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “It’s mandatory disqualification so he’ll have to be here.”

‘Truly exceptional circumstances’

A pensioner who systematically cheated the benefits system for over seven years persuaded a sheriff to delay her case because there are “truly exceptional circumstances” which could keep her out of prison. Suzanne Gillman conned the benefits agency out of £40,000 by hiding the fact she was in paid employment in a Dundee jewellery shop while claiming benefits.

Round and round

An apprentice mechanic has been allowed to keep his licence after he was caught drifting at speed round and round a Perthshire roundabout.

Andrew Duncan appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving a BMW 3 Series carelessly on the A912 on February 20 last year.

The charge states the 24-year-old, of Castleview Crescent, Abernethy, failed to adjust his driving to weather and road conditions, drove at excessive speeds and repeatedly travelled in the face of obvious and potential dangers.

Fiscal depute Duncan MacKenzie said officers carrying out speed checks on the A912 heard tyres screeching and a vehicle revving loudly.

They went to investigate and saw Duncan’s car “drifting multiple times a roundabout”.

The prosecutor said conditions were wet and windy, and officers had concerns about the back of the car jutting out, potentially into the path of oncoming traffic.

They stopped the car and spoke to Duncan, who said he was “just out for a drive”.

Mr MacKenzie said: “He admitted what he did but said he was in full control of his vehicle.”

Solicitor Paul Ralph: “Lessons have been learned – he knows he can’t drive like this and it doesn’t matter if no else is around.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC fined Duncan £250 and imposed eight penalty points.

‘Out his nut’

Former boxer Kieran Heggie, 21, from Cardenden, was “out his nut” on ketamine when he committed a series of crimes in a single day. He was stopped by police twice in the same day after he exposed himself to them, urinated on an electrical box and punched a car driver.

Voicemail threats

A Dunfermline man has been told to carry out unpaid work for making threatening remarks to a former partner in a voicemail message.

Mark Cook, 29, of Hawkiesfauld Way, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, on September 14 this year.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Robertson told Dunfermline Sheriff Court the woman received various “no caller ID” calls from someone she believed to be Cook.

They were diverted to voicemail and Cook left a message lasting one minute and 41 seconds in which he appeared to be under the influence.

He referred to the woman as a “f***ing little c**t” and used phrases including “just wait till I see you, karma is coming” and “all your f***ing days are coming and I will break you”.

The woman was incredibly alarmed by the voicemail and contacted police.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said Cook had spoken on the phone to the complainer earlier that day and there had been a row.

Mr Morrison said Cook, who works part time as a chef, has previous convictions but seems to have been out of trouble for three or four years.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland sentenced Cook to 80 hours of unpaid work and made a five-year non-harassment order concerning the complainer.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.