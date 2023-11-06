Handbag thief freed after robbing 80-year-old in Blairgowrie struck again a week later

A callous thief robbed an 83-year-old woman in Blairgowrie just days after he was released from custody for assaulting and robbing an 80-year-old in the same part of town.

Bryce McArdle followed his first victim home from a supermarket before snatching her handbag and knocking her to her knees.

He was later arrested and appeared on petition at Perth Sheriff Court.

After a week on remand, he was released on bail.

Just seven days later he struck again, snatching another pensioner’s purse as she walked home using a cane.

McArdle, 37, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court via video link from Glenochil Prison and admitted assaulting and robbing an 80-year-old on George Street on December 27 2022.

He further pled guilty to robbing an 83-year-old on Allan Street on January 11 this year.

McArdle was warned he faces jail.

Victim lost her balance

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court: “The victim in the first incident was 80 years old at the time.

“She was mobile and independent but does use a walking stick.

“At about 3.30pm, she left her home on foot and went to Sainsbury’s on the High Street to get her shopping.

“She was aware of a male who was in close proximity to her.”

The woman left the shop with two carrier bags and became aware of McArdle walking a few yards behind her.

Her daughter arrived to help with the shopping bags.

Mr Harding said: “A matter of moments later, the victim was grabbed on her right shoulder from behind.”

She heard McArdle shout: “Give me that.”

Mr Harding said: “He snatched her handbag, causing her to lose her balance and fall onto her knees.

“At this point, she saw that her attacker was the same male she had seen earlier in Sainsbury’s.

“As she stumbled forward, the accused pulled the strap of the handbag over her head and ran off along George Street, before being lost to sight.

“His victim shouted in distress, alerting her daughter who came to her aid.”

Mr Harding said the handbag and its contents were later recovered by police.

‘Distressed and shocked’

McArdle appeared on petition in connection with the assault and robbery on December 29.

He made no plea and was remanded.

He was released on bail on January 4 and targeted his second victim a week later.

Mr Harding said the woman also used a walking stick.

“At about 3.55pm, she was in Allan Street after having been to various shops.

“She had her walking stick in her right hand and a black purse in her left.

“The accused ran downhill, nudged into her back and snatched her purse.

“A witness saw the woman shouting, with her walking stick raised.

“She pointed and said: ‘Somebody stop him.’

“She was uninjured but appeared distressed and shocked.”

The court heard the woman was forced to cancel her bank cards.

Not thinking straight

Solicitor Steve Lafferty said his client has “certain difficulties.”

“He doesn’t have psychiatric problems but he certainly doesn’t think particularly straight.

“He does appreciate these are very serious matters, particularly the second incident given that he had only been liberated a short time before.”

Sheriff William Wood told McArdle: “A custodial sentence is at the uppermost of my mind.

“Because of your history of breaching bail conditions, you will be remanded in custody.”

Sentence was deferred until December 11.

