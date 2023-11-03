‘I will get a bullet in your f*****g head’ — Dundee paedophile’s threat to hunter group during sting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I will get a bullet in your f*****g head’ — Dundee paedophile’s threat to hunter group during sting

Alexander Hill, 38, engaged in filthy online chats with what he thought was a 12-year-old.

By David Meikle, Pressteam
Alexander Hill struggled with hunter group members during filmed confrontation. Image: Shatter the Silence Facebook
Alexander Hill struggled with hunter group members during filmed confrontation. Image: Shatter the Silence Facebook

A pervert from Dundee who threatened to have members of a paedophile hunter group shot after he was caught in a decoy sting is behind bars.

Alexander Hill, 38, spoke to “Amber” on a dating app, unaware she was an adult working for a vigilante group.

Despite being told she was only 12-years-old, Hill bombarded the account with a string of sexual comments.

His details were passed to another member of the group, who contacted him posing as a 31-year-old woman.

They arranged to meet at a train station but when he arrived he was confronted by group members who streamed the angry confrontation on Facebook.

Alexander Hill
Alexander Hill was snared when he travelled to Airdrie. Image: Facebook.

During the footage, a furious Hill struggles with group members and can be heard telling them: “I’ll get you shot, you don’t know who I am mate. I will get a bullet in your f*****g head.”

When interviewed by police he repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said claims he had messaged a girl were ‘total f*****g bulls**t’.

Contact made with ‘child’

Hill appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court and admitted sending sexual communications to someone pretending to be a child in July 2021.

Depute fiscal Lauren Cole said: “The witness is a member of a civilian online protection team known as Shatter the Silence who describe themselves as being set up to protect children from online harm.

“She logged into a dating application known as Tagged under the name Amber and portrayed herself as a 12-year-old female and used an image of a young female as her profile picture on the account.

“The account was contacted by a male who described himself as Alex, aged 36 and residing in Glasgow, while the profile picture was one of the accused before they started messaging back and forward.

“The witness advised the accused she was 12-years-old and the accused responded by saying ‘you seem grown up for 12, have you ever had sex?'”

Sentence deferred

The prosecutor added: “The witness handed the details of the conversation to another member of the group who then created an account as an adult woman called Jenny and they arranged to meet at a train station in June 2022.

“But when he arrived he was met with various members of the group and it was livestreamed on their Facebook page.”

Alexander Hill. Image: Shatter the Silence Facebook.

David Storrie, defending, said Hill went into hiding after being attacked when the charges against him came to light.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Hill until next month for reports and remanded him in custody.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

