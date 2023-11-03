‘I will get a bullet in your f*****g head’ — Dundee paedophile’s threat to hunter group during sting

A pervert from Dundee who threatened to have members of a paedophile hunter group shot after he was caught in a decoy sting is behind bars.

Alexander Hill, 38, spoke to “Amber” on a dating app, unaware she was an adult working for a vigilante group.

Despite being told she was only 12-years-old, Hill bombarded the account with a string of sexual comments.

His details were passed to another member of the group, who contacted him posing as a 31-year-old woman.

They arranged to meet at a train station but when he arrived he was confronted by group members who streamed the angry confrontation on Facebook.

During the footage, a furious Hill struggles with group members and can be heard telling them: “I’ll get you shot, you don’t know who I am mate. I will get a bullet in your f*****g head.”

When interviewed by police he repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said claims he had messaged a girl were ‘total f*****g bulls**t’.

Contact made with ‘child’

Hill appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court and admitted sending sexual communications to someone pretending to be a child in July 2021.

Depute fiscal Lauren Cole said: “The witness is a member of a civilian online protection team known as Shatter the Silence who describe themselves as being set up to protect children from online harm.

“She logged into a dating application known as Tagged under the name Amber and portrayed herself as a 12-year-old female and used an image of a young female as her profile picture on the account.

“The account was contacted by a male who described himself as Alex, aged 36 and residing in Glasgow, while the profile picture was one of the accused before they started messaging back and forward.

“The witness advised the accused she was 12-years-old and the accused responded by saying ‘you seem grown up for 12, have you ever had sex?'”

Sentence deferred

The prosecutor added: “The witness handed the details of the conversation to another member of the group who then created an account as an adult woman called Jenny and they arranged to meet at a train station in June 2022.

“But when he arrived he was met with various members of the group and it was livestreamed on their Facebook page.”

David Storrie, defending, said Hill went into hiding after being attacked when the charges against him came to light.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Hill until next month for reports and remanded him in custody.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

