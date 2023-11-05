Driver had mouthful of tablets as police tested him following Angus crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver had mouthful of tablets as police tested him following Angus crash

Daniel Clark was drug-swiped after the crash near Forfar and still had tablets in his mouth.

By Ross Gardiner
Daniel Clark leaves Forfar Sheriff Court after being banned.

An Angus driver had a mouth full of crushed tablets when police drug tested him after a crash.

Daniel Clark spun his car 180 degrees in a mid-afternoon crash on the road between Letham and Forfar at Wester Lownie on March 25 this year.

A witness went to help but Clark tried to restart the car, then attempted to hitch a lift to Forfar, so the police were phoned.

Clark, 45, was drug tested by officers and found to have chewed-up blue tablets in his mouth.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, he admitted driving while unfit through drink or drugs and was banned for three years.

Confused after crash

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said: “A call was received by police at around 1.40pm.

“There had been a collision at the locus.

“The vehicle crashed on top of the banking and was facing the opposite direction from which it had been travelling.

“This witness approached the accused to make sure he was okay and saw him to be confused or under the influence of something.

“She stated that the accused attempted to start the car again before getting out the vehicle to try and stop cars to get a lift to Forfar.

“The accused began to walk away from the locus.”

Daniel Clark at Forfar Sheriff Court.

When police attended, Clark told officers he had swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

He refused medical attention.

“He appeared confused and was struggling to give his details coherently,” Mr Craib added.

Clark’s breathalyser result came back negative and he was asked to provide a drug swipe.

When he opened his mouth, police saw “crushed blue-like tablets all around his tongue and inside his mouth.”

Previous drink-drive conviction

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He moved up to this area about six months ago from Great Yarmouth.

“He has had his own battle with drugs and mental health issues.

“He knows there’s an inevitable period of disqualification.

“There’s no other outstanding cases that he had.

“This seems to be, to some extent, an isolated incident.”

The court was told Clark had a drink-driving conviction from 2014.

Sheriff Derek Reekie imposed a three-year ban and fined Clark, of Drimmie Road in Letham, £450, plus a £20 victim surcharge.

He said: “Mr Clark, you shouldn’t have been anywhere near a car.

“Your previous conviction for drink driving means I’m obligated to disqualify you for a minimum of three years.”

