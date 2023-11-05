Driver had mouthful of tablets as police tested him following Angus crash

An Angus driver had a mouth full of crushed tablets when police drug tested him after a crash.

Daniel Clark spun his car 180 degrees in a mid-afternoon crash on the road between Letham and Forfar at Wester Lownie on March 25 this year.

A witness went to help but Clark tried to restart the car, then attempted to hitch a lift to Forfar, so the police were phoned.

Clark, 45, was drug tested by officers and found to have chewed-up blue tablets in his mouth.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, he admitted driving while unfit through drink or drugs and was banned for three years.

Confused after crash

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said: “A call was received by police at around 1.40pm.

“There had been a collision at the locus.

“The vehicle crashed on top of the banking and was facing the opposite direction from which it had been travelling.

“This witness approached the accused to make sure he was okay and saw him to be confused or under the influence of something.

“She stated that the accused attempted to start the car again before getting out the vehicle to try and stop cars to get a lift to Forfar.

“The accused began to walk away from the locus.”

When police attended, Clark told officers he had swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

He refused medical attention.

“He appeared confused and was struggling to give his details coherently,” Mr Craib added.

Clark’s breathalyser result came back negative and he was asked to provide a drug swipe.

When he opened his mouth, police saw “crushed blue-like tablets all around his tongue and inside his mouth.”

Previous drink-drive conviction

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He moved up to this area about six months ago from Great Yarmouth.

“He has had his own battle with drugs and mental health issues.

“He knows there’s an inevitable period of disqualification.

“There’s no other outstanding cases that he had.

“This seems to be, to some extent, an isolated incident.”

The court was told Clark had a drink-driving conviction from 2014.

Sheriff Derek Reekie imposed a three-year ban and fined Clark, of Drimmie Road in Letham, £450, plus a £20 victim surcharge.

He said: “Mr Clark, you shouldn’t have been anywhere near a car.

“Your previous conviction for drink driving means I’m obligated to disqualify you for a minimum of three years.”

