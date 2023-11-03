Dundee driver with ‘worst record’ sheriff ever seen jailed for driving disqualified for the 26th time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee driver with ‘worst record’ sheriff ever seen jailed for driving disqualified for the 26th time

A sheriff told Allan Scott "You have the worst record for driving whilst disqualified that I have ever seen" and then banned him from the roads for life.

By Jenni Gee
A 20mph zone sign.
Allan Scott sped away from police in 20mph zones. Image: DC Thomson.

A Dundee man caught driving while disqualified on 25 previous occasions has been locked up and banned from the roads for life.

Sheriff Sara Matheson told Allan Scott he has the worst driving record she has ever seen and said there was “no alternative” except a period of imprisonment.

Scott, 39, had already racked up more than two dozen convictions for ignoring court-imposed driving bans when police caught him behind the wheel on the Black Isle on October 4 this year.

As well as being uninsured, he also accelerated away from the officers, narrowly missing one.

Scott, 39, appeared via videolink at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing on charges of dangerous driving, while disqualified and without insurance.

The incident happened on Millbank Road, Munlochy, and Scott accelerated away from police at speed through residential areas with a 20mph speed limit and on rural roads.

‘Excessive speeds’

Scott also drove “in close proximity” to an officer as he failed to stop and travelled at “excessive speeds for the road”.

Scott’s solicitor Alexandra Short told the court her client was someone who struggled with his mental health and would get behind the wheel as a way of addressing those issues.

She told Sheriff Sara Matheson Scott had “panicked” when officers tried to stop him.

“He is aware that he shouldn’t be driving at all,” she conceded.

Sheriff Matheson told Scott: “You have got the worst record for driving whilst disqualified that I have ever seen.

“I counted 25 convictions in relation to this offence, which is in itself a serious offence.

“I can see no alternative but to impose a prison sentence.”

She jailed Scott, of St Fillans Place, Dundee, for eight months backdated to October 5 of this year.

Sheriff Matheson also banned him from the roads for life.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

