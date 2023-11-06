Construction boss from Arbroath laughed during child abuse police interview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Construction boss from Arbroath laughed during child abuse police interview

William Hamilton was convicted of abusing a six-year-old girl and has now been jailed.

By David Meikle, Pressteam
William Hamilton.
William Hamilton.

A callous construction boss who laughed when he was confronted about repeatedly abusing a six-year-old girl has been jailed for 27 months.

William Hamilton, 57, branded claims against him “laughable” as officers continued to probe him for information.

The senior project manager had been hauled in after his victim, now aged 42, reported his behaviour to police.

Hamilton had repeatedly targeted her in a campaign of abuse, which left her scarred for life.

The abuse started when she was aged just six.

At one point he told her “if anyone finds out about this I would be in serious trouble”.

He was later confronted by a relative of the victim over the abuse and replied: “I’m sorry.”

‘Nervous laugh’

Hamilton, now of Arbroath denied any wrongdoing and went on trial at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

A jury convicted him of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour between 1987 and 1993.

Sheriff Ray Small said jail was the only option and placed Hamilton on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

The trial was shown his police interview in which he laughed his way through the questioning and repeatedly denied abusing the girl at a property in Hamilton.

He gave evidence to jurors but insisted he suffered from a “nervous laugh” and did not find the content of the questions or child abuse amusing.

In the interview Hamilton said: “It is laughable, nothing happened – that’s a vivid imagination she’s got.”

When asked about his laughter during the interview in court, he replied: “That is just a nervous laugh, I can’t help doing it.

“I’m going to have to stop doing it after seeing that interview.

“In fact, I nearly did it again a few minutes ago as well.

“These are unbelievable and outrageous allegations.”

‘No other disposal appropriate’

Brian Bell, defending, said: “He has never previously experienced time in custody and given his lack of record, I think he would be vulnerable in a custodial setting and would ask an appropriate alternative is imposed.”

Sheriff Small said: “The offending you were convicted of against a young vulnerable child is so serious that no disposal other than custody is appropriate.”

