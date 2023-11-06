Construction boss from Arbroath laughed during child abuse police interview

A callous construction boss who laughed when he was confronted about repeatedly abusing a six-year-old girl has been jailed for 27 months.

William Hamilton, 57, branded claims against him “laughable” as officers continued to probe him for information.

The senior project manager had been hauled in after his victim, now aged 42, reported his behaviour to police.

Hamilton had repeatedly targeted her in a campaign of abuse, which left her scarred for life.

The abuse started when she was aged just six.

At one point he told her “if anyone finds out about this I would be in serious trouble”.

He was later confronted by a relative of the victim over the abuse and replied: “I’m sorry.”

‘Nervous laugh’

Hamilton, now of Arbroath denied any wrongdoing and went on trial at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

A jury convicted him of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour between 1987 and 1993.

Sheriff Ray Small said jail was the only option and placed Hamilton on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

The trial was shown his police interview in which he laughed his way through the questioning and repeatedly denied abusing the girl at a property in Hamilton.

He gave evidence to jurors but insisted he suffered from a “nervous laugh” and did not find the content of the questions or child abuse amusing.

In the interview Hamilton said: “It is laughable, nothing happened – that’s a vivid imagination she’s got.”

When asked about his laughter during the interview in court, he replied: “That is just a nervous laugh, I can’t help doing it.

“I’m going to have to stop doing it after seeing that interview.

“In fact, I nearly did it again a few minutes ago as well.

“These are unbelievable and outrageous allegations.”

‘No other disposal appropriate’

Brian Bell, defending, said: “He has never previously experienced time in custody and given his lack of record, I think he would be vulnerable in a custodial setting and would ask an appropriate alternative is imposed.”

Sheriff Small said: “The offending you were convicted of against a young vulnerable child is so serious that no disposal other than custody is appropriate.”

