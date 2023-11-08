Revenge Montrose machete attack left victim with fractured skull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Revenge Montrose machete attack left victim with fractured skull

Sean McPhee split his victim's skull in the surprise attack on a Montrose street.

By Paul Malik
Sean McPhee.
Sean McPhee.

A Montrose man attacked a rival with a machete during a drunken row.

Sean McPhee, 26, split the skull of James Mahon after he smashed the windows of his white van.

McPhee attacked his victim in daylight outside Mr Mahon’s home on Glen Isla Road, Montrose, in June last year.

Mr Mahon suffered a fractured skull, as well as cuts to his head and arm and chest, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Smashed windows

Depute fiscal Lynne Mannion said: “The complainer and the accused are known to one another.

“They are both members of the travelling community.

“The complainer was walking home when a white van pulled up beside him at traffic lights.

“McPhee was a passenger in the van.

“Mr Mahon got into the vehicle.

“The pair went into Mr Mahon’s house after he was dropped off. They consumed vodka.

“The accused left the complainer’s house after a window was smashed.

“Mr Mahon smashed the windows of the van in retaliation for his smashed window.”

‘Crack’ from machete

The court heard how the next day, McPhee attacked Mr Mahon on his street.

Ms Mannion added: “The accused struck Mr Mahon on the head with a machete.

“The complainer did not see it but heard a crack from his head.

“He was struck on the chest and arm.

“Police attended and Mr Mahon gave a description of the attacker.”

The court heard Mr Mahon was stitched up at Ninewells Accident and Emergency and discharged himself against medical advice.

His injuries were described as “not life threatening” but he will be left with a scar on his scalp.

Bailed after prison warning

McPhee, now of Altour Gardens, Fort William, admitted assault with a machete, to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence solicitor John Paul Gallagher, in mitigation for McPhee, said: “He is a family man.

“He has no outstanding matters.

“He is conscious that this is a serious matter.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin Brown deferred sentence for reports but warned McPhee he faces a prison sentence as she granted him bail.

He will return to Dundee Sheriff Court on December 8 for sentencing.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

