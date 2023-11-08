Revenge Montrose machete attack left victim with fractured skull

A Montrose man attacked a rival with a machete during a drunken row.

Sean McPhee, 26, split the skull of James Mahon after he smashed the windows of his white van.

McPhee attacked his victim in daylight outside Mr Mahon’s home on Glen Isla Road, Montrose, in June last year.

Mr Mahon suffered a fractured skull, as well as cuts to his head and arm and chest, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Smashed windows

Depute fiscal Lynne Mannion said: “The complainer and the accused are known to one another.

“They are both members of the travelling community.

“The complainer was walking home when a white van pulled up beside him at traffic lights.

“McPhee was a passenger in the van.

“Mr Mahon got into the vehicle.

“The pair went into Mr Mahon’s house after he was dropped off. They consumed vodka.

“The accused left the complainer’s house after a window was smashed.

“Mr Mahon smashed the windows of the van in retaliation for his smashed window.”

‘Crack’ from machete

The court heard how the next day, McPhee attacked Mr Mahon on his street.

Ms Mannion added: “The accused struck Mr Mahon on the head with a machete.

“The complainer did not see it but heard a crack from his head.

“He was struck on the chest and arm.

“Police attended and Mr Mahon gave a description of the attacker.”

The court heard Mr Mahon was stitched up at Ninewells Accident and Emergency and discharged himself against medical advice.

His injuries were described as “not life threatening” but he will be left with a scar on his scalp.

Bailed after prison warning

McPhee, now of Altour Gardens, Fort William, admitted assault with a machete, to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence solicitor John Paul Gallagher, in mitigation for McPhee, said: “He is a family man.

“He has no outstanding matters.

“He is conscious that this is a serious matter.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin Brown deferred sentence for reports but warned McPhee he faces a prison sentence as she granted him bail.

He will return to Dundee Sheriff Court on December 8 for sentencing.

