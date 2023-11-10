Dundee clubber who bit off part of rival’s ear thought he was ‘fighting for his life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee clubber who bit off part of rival’s ear thought he was ‘fighting for his life’

Reece Fraser has been ordered to pay Michael Johnston compensation after leaving him permanently disfigured.

By Gordon Currie
Reece Fraser.
Reece Fraser.

A man who bit off a rival’s ear during a nightclub struggle in which he thought was “fighting for his life” has been ordered pay his victim £1,600.

Reece Fraser, 22, left Michael Johnston scarred for life by biting so hard on his earlobe he detached part of it.

Fraser, from Dundee, admitted attacking Mr Johnston to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement in Pout Bar and Nightclub in Dundee on August 14 2021.

He admitted punching him on the body, seizing him and causing both of them to fall to the ground before biting his ear lobe and detaching part of it.

‘Fighting for his life’

Solicitor Mike Short, defending, said: “The complainer is his partner’s former partner.

“My client tells me that in his mind he was fighting for his life.

“He recognises and accepts his responsibility.

“He recognised his behaviour was wrong from the outset.

“This incident goes back more than two years and there has been no further involvement between them.

“Alcohol was the primary problem – too much was consumed.

“It was a single incident we initially thought could be self-defence because of the circumstances.

Pout nightclub
Pout nightclub at St Andrews Street, Dundee. Image: Google.

“His position was that he was on the ground, at the bottom, and he bit.

“He should have tried something else, other than the biting, which caused the disfigurement.

“This was not random. Various incidents came into play – jealousy, alcohol and bad judgment. It was out of character.”

Mr Short added: “There’s no lasting pain. There’s no difficulty to hear.

“He will have to live with the loss of the bottom of his ear. This is an unusual case.”

Could not fix ear entirely

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion previously told Dundee Sheriff Court Fraser had bumped into Mr Johnston as he was coming out of the toilets and they had a verbal exchange before the physical fight.

Mr Johnston was taken to Ninewells and referred to a plastic surgeon to have the injury repaired but it was not possible to restore the ear to its original shape.

Fraser was ordered to pay compensation and carry out 180 hours unpaid work, placed under supervision for two years and on a curfew for six months.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Mico was saved after the public helped fund an identity tattoo. Image: Supplied.
Fife dog Mico saved after tattoo ID as owner admonished by court
John Dutch from Montrose was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Angus rapist who treated woman 'like piece of rubbish' is jailed for 8 years
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Hiding in a Travelodge and £6k payback
Forensics teams have completed the search of Ean Coutt's Kinglassie home.
Neighbour of ‘murdered’ Fife man joked worker had body in wheelie bin
Alan Rachwal.
Violent career criminal with 124 convictions freed as it might 'benefit Dundee'
A taser that has been deployed.
Perth man yelled 'do you know who my family are' as he tried to…
Joanna Ross leaves Perth Sheriff Court.
Hotel worker avoids driving ban despite clocking 108mph on notorious A9
Ronald Saunders on a previous court appearance.
Dundee driver gets ANOTHER life ban for lying to police - his 27th motoring…
Isabella McPhee. Image: Facebook.
Perth grandmother kicked police in groin and told them she 'loved it'
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Pranged scheme runaround and begging for prison