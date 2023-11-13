Monday court round-up — Petrol bomber and parking rage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monday court round-up — Petrol bomber and parking rage

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

An Angus petrol bomber has had his prison sentence extended by two months after being caught with an illicit SIM card in HMP Perth.

Daniel McAleney, 25, appeared by video link to admit possessing the unauthorised item on August 19 last year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard another prisoner had left McAleney’s cell and officers had moved in afterwards.

They saw McAleney lying in an “unnatural” position and seized his phone.

The tamper seal had been broken and an illicit SIM was inside.

In 2020, McAleney was sentenced to four years and eight months after he and another man firebombed a couple’s home as they slept.

Fire-damaged flat in Sidney Street, Arbroath
The firebombed flat in Sidney Street, Arbroath.

McAleney and Aiden McGregor targeted the ground floor flat in Arbroath with a Molotov cocktail in the early hours of the morning.

The occupants escaped being seriously hurt as the blaze was extinguished.

McAleney admitted a reduced charge of assaulting the couple to the danger of their lives.

Perthshire murder trial begins

A man accused of murdering his wife in Perthshire wrote to his father-in-law from prison and told him how he held his daughter “tightly to the end” while “screaming my heart out.” John Lizanec is accused of killing wife Michelle in Inchture, hiding her body in a cupboard and fleeing to Dundee. When his trial got under way at the High Court in Edinbrgh, he denied all the charges.

Michelle Lizanec/Orchard Way, Inchture.
Lizanec is accuse of murdering his wife Michelle in Orchard Way, Inchture.

Drugs petition

Aidan Davidson, 23, from Kirkcaldy, appeared in private on a petition alleging possession and supply of drugs.

He made no plea at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

The appearance came after police revealed they had raided a property in Dysart and a Dunfermline storage facility, recovering MDMA and ketamine worth £143,000 and £12,000 in cash last week.

Sex pest freed

A serial sex offender from Angus who was sentenced for five separate offences has been liberated from prison. Drunken William Whyte harassed females from school to pension-age earlier this year and has been on remand. He has now been freed to complete a stringent community payback order.

William Whyte
William Whyte has been liberated from prison.

Parking rage

A man must pay more than £3,000 after admitting a “parking rage” incident outside the David Lloyd gym in Monifeith.

Kieran Robb, 44, of Hillend Road, Arbroath, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court after admitting vandalising a car and acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

He admitted that in the leisure centre car park on April 6, he wilfully or recklessly scratched a private-plated car with a key and shouting, swearing and making abusive remarks.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said: “The complainer is a member of the gym.

“The accused and the complainer are not known to each other.”

Following an altercation over her taking a parking space, Robb used his key to scratch the panels of her Mini Cooper.

David Lloyd, Monifieth
The parking rage happened at the David Lloyd gym at Monifieth.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “She nips in front and steals the space from him.

“She takes a high and mighty attitude towards him.

“She storms off – he stupidly does what he does.”

Mr Rennie described the act as “a moment of madness which cost him a lot.”

CNC machinist Robb was fined £700 plus a £40 victim surcharge.

He was also ordered to pay £2,595 in compensation.

Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “It’s an appalling way to behave.

“This sort of thing is becoming all to common.”

Drug-laced paper

A Perth prisoner who used his partner to smuggle drug-laced paper into jail has had six months added to his sentence. Kevin Hogg had only been on remand for a month in February 2022 when he was caught.

Kevin Hogg
Kevin Hogg.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

