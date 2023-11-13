Monday court round-up — Petrol bomber and parking rage

An Angus petrol bomber has had his prison sentence extended by two months after being caught with an illicit SIM card in HMP Perth.

Daniel McAleney, 25, appeared by video link to admit possessing the unauthorised item on August 19 last year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard another prisoner had left McAleney’s cell and officers had moved in afterwards.

They saw McAleney lying in an “unnatural” position and seized his phone.

The tamper seal had been broken and an illicit SIM was inside.

In 2020, McAleney was sentenced to four years and eight months after he and another man firebombed a couple’s home as they slept.

McAleney and Aiden McGregor targeted the ground floor flat in Arbroath with a Molotov cocktail in the early hours of the morning.

The occupants escaped being seriously hurt as the blaze was extinguished.

McAleney admitted a reduced charge of assaulting the couple to the danger of their lives.

Perthshire murder trial begins

A man accused of murdering his wife in Perthshire wrote to his father-in-law from prison and told him how he held his daughter “tightly to the end” while “screaming my heart out.” John Lizanec is accused of killing wife Michelle in Inchture, hiding her body in a cupboard and fleeing to Dundee. When his trial got under way at the High Court in Edinbrgh, he denied all the charges.

Drugs petition

Aidan Davidson, 23, from Kirkcaldy, appeared in private on a petition alleging possession and supply of drugs.

He made no plea at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

The appearance came after police revealed they had raided a property in Dysart and a Dunfermline storage facility, recovering MDMA and ketamine worth £143,000 and £12,000 in cash last week.

Sex pest freed

A serial sex offender from Angus who was sentenced for five separate offences has been liberated from prison. Drunken William Whyte harassed females from school to pension-age earlier this year and has been on remand. He has now been freed to complete a stringent community payback order.

Parking rage

A man must pay more than £3,000 after admitting a “parking rage” incident outside the David Lloyd gym in Monifeith.

Kieran Robb, 44, of Hillend Road, Arbroath, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court after admitting vandalising a car and acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

He admitted that in the leisure centre car park on April 6, he wilfully or recklessly scratched a private-plated car with a key and shouting, swearing and making abusive remarks.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said: “The complainer is a member of the gym.

“The accused and the complainer are not known to each other.”

Following an altercation over her taking a parking space, Robb used his key to scratch the panels of her Mini Cooper.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “She nips in front and steals the space from him.

“She takes a high and mighty attitude towards him.

“She storms off – he stupidly does what he does.”

Mr Rennie described the act as “a moment of madness which cost him a lot.”

CNC machinist Robb was fined £700 plus a £40 victim surcharge.

He was also ordered to pay £2,595 in compensation.

Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “It’s an appalling way to behave.

“This sort of thing is becoming all to common.”

Drug-laced paper

A Perth prisoner who used his partner to smuggle drug-laced paper into jail has had six months added to his sentence. Kevin Hogg had only been on remand for a month in February 2022 when he was caught.

