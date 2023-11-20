Pervert caught on Snapchat by children as he performed sex act on Fife bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Pervert caught on Snapchat by children as he performed sex act on Fife bus

David Cotton followed up his sex crime with another in the back of a prison van.

By Jamie McKenzie
The girls were shocked to catch Cotton in the act on Snapchat while on the bus.
A man was caught pleasuring himself on a bus after a 13-year-old inadvertently caught him in a photo with his hands down his trousers.

David Cotton was performing the sex act during a journey between Lochgelly and Lochore on July 15 this year.

The youngster and two friends were on the top deck of the bus, sending pictures on Snapchat.

They were shocked to spot Cotton in one of their snaps, with his hand down his trousers, and his act became more blatant as the journey continued.

Days later, while being escorted to prison, Cotton masturbated for about 25 minutes in front of a shocked G4S staff member.

He appeared last week at Dunfermline Sheriff Court via video link to prison to admit his offending.

Sex act on bus

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland described the first incident to the court, involving the 13-year-old.

“While taking photos, she saw on a photo she had just taken that a male sitting at the back of the bus had his hands down the front of his trousers”.

The girl alerted her friends and as the bus journey continued, noticed Cotton had taken his penis out and was masturbating.

She then took a photograph of him performing the sex act.

The girl and her friends left the bus and alerted the driver.

She also contacted her mother, informing her there was “a man on the bus with his willy out,” and her mother overheard a friend saying the man had been “w***ing”.

The woman contacted police, who were provided with the photograph taken by the girl.

Cotton was traced near at a convenience store in Lochore.

‘Sexual noises’ in prison van

Mr Hilland said that on July 17, Cotton was being transported to Perth Prison in a van.

A staff member saw he had his trousers down and penis exposed.

The fiscal depute continued: “The accused has then proceeded to grunt, groan and make various other sexual noises.”

The employee saw Cotton masturbating and has “frozen”, due to feeling uncomfortable.

Mr Hilland said: “The accused proceeded to masturbate for about 25 minutes”.

The incident was later reported to police.

Placed on Register

Cotton pled guilty to intentionally exposing his genitals in a sexual manner to the 13-year-old child and thereafter masturbating.

He also admitted intentionally engaging in a sexual activity in the presence of a prison escort staff member by masturbating in front of them.

Sheriff Charles Lugton deferred sentence to December 6 and Cotton, formerly of Lochleven Road, Lochore, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register in the meantime.

