News Courts

Post-snooker assault by Fife thugs left man unconscious for seven minutes

First offenders Jake Goodfellow and Andrew Malcolm, both 23, will be sentenced next month after admitting their roles in the attack.

By Ross Gardiner
Andrew Malcolm (left) and Jake Goodfellow (right) admitted their roles in the attack.
Two Fife thugs have admitted their roles in a brutal assault which left a man unconscious.

Jake Goodfellow got into an argument with Liam Boyne as he left a snooker club in Glenrothes in the early hours of January 23 last year.

After initially walking from the confrontation, when Mr Boyne made a remark to him, he turned around and pulled him to the ground.

Co-accused Andrew Malcolm then took over, punching and kicking Mr Boyne and stamping on his head.

He was left unconscious for seven minutes.

Both men appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court as first offenders and will be sentenced next month after meeting with social workers.

Argument turned violent

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie explained Mr Boyne had been at Styx snooker club, where both Goodfellow and Malcolm had been in attendance with their partners.

The venue emptied at around 1.45am and an argument broke out, which continued along Caskieberran Road.

“The group has made its way towards Glenrothes Boxing Club,” Ms Ritchie said.

“The argument has continued outside the boxing club.

“The accused Goodfellow began walking away.

“Something said by the complainer caused him to turn around.”

Goodfellow and the complainer began struggling and the 23-year-old pushed and pulled Mr Boyne to the ground.

Styx, Glenrothes
“At this stage, the accused Malcolm became involved,” Ms Ritchie continued.

Malcolm repeatedly punched Mr Boyne on the head, approximately six times.

Malcolm, also 23, then kicked Mr Boyne on the head four times before being restrained.

He managed to break free and knocked Mr Boyne unconscious by stamping on his head.

Mr Boyne came to just before emergency services arrived.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy but left before being properly assessed.

The following day he returned to hospital complaining of a headache and vomiting.

Following a CT scan, he was found to have bruising, swelling and a haematoma.

Admissions

Goodfellow, whose address was listed in court papers as Glenrothes police HQ and Malcolm, of Balfour Gardens in Glenrothes, pled guilty to assault.

Malcolm, who was on bail at the time, admitted his part in the attack left Mr Boyne “severely” injured and endangered his life.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick deferred sentencing for reports until December 20.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

