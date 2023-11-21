Lizanec murder trial – Crucifix placed accused at death scene, police say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lizanec murder trial – Crucifix placed accused at death scene, police say

A necklace with a religious cross was found underneath the body of ‘murdered’ Michelle Lizanec, a jury has heard.

By Jamie Buchan
Police at Orchard Way, Inchture, in February 2021.
Police at Orchard Way, Inchture, in February 2021.

A crucifix worn by murder accused John Lizanec was found underneath his wife’s dead body, a jury has heard.

Lizanec, who is accused of killing partner Michelle by slitting her throat at their former home in Inchture, told police: “I always wear that necklace. I never take it off.”

On day seven of his trial, the High Court in Edinburgh was shown video of an interview conducted by Detective Constable Alan Bow, less than 48 hours after Mrs Lizanec’s blood-stained body was found crammed into the bottom of an airing cupboard.

Asked if he wore the crucifix on February 13 2021 – the date prosecutors believe his wife was murdered – Lizanec told DC Bow: “I can’t say 100%.”

Michelle Lizanec
Michelle Lizanec was allegedly murdered by her husband John.

Lizanec had earlier explained his attachment to the chain.

“Everyone knows why I wear that cross,” he said.

“I wear it for my granny and grandad, because they were religious.”

DC Bow, 55, told Lizanec: “In more than one way that puts you at the scene. What happened in that house?”

Lizanec replied: “No comment.”

Throughout the two-hour interview, he told police he had been instructed by his solicitor to provide “no comment” responses.

Earlier, Lizanec had told the detective constable he did not wear jewellery.

‘Set up by someone else’

During the interview, Lizanec was shown a photograph of his wife’s body in the downstairs bathroom of the former marital home in Orchard Way.

On the video, DC Bow remarks: “You are looking in amazement John.

“You know how she came about these injuries, because you inflicted them.”

Lizanec replies: “No comment.”

DC Bow, now retired, continued: “If you’ve had nothing to do with this and we are totally wrong, then tell me.”

“No comment,” Lizanec replied.

The High Court in Edinburgh.

Asked during the interview how he thinks his children must feel, Lizanec replies: “Devastated and ripped apart.”

He then says “set up by someone else,” but adds “no comment” and declines to elaborate.

Towards the end of the interview, Lizanec gives police the PIN for his mobile phone, telling them: “I’ve got nothing to hide.”

The video ends with Lizanec being formally arrested for his wife’s murder.

Charges denied

Lizanec denies murdering his wife by striking her on the neck with a knife, having previously shown “malice and ill-will” towards her, on February 13 2021.

It is further alleged he hid her body inside a cupboard, cleaned blood off himself, changed his clothes and footwear and fled the scene.

He faces a further charge of engaging in an abusive course of behaviour against his wife between April 1 2019 and February 13 2021 at their then-homes in Chaise Road, Bridge of Earn, and Orchard Way, Inchture.

Armed police on Balunie Street, where Lizanec is accused of barricading himself inside his mother’s home.

And it is alleged he behaved in a threatening or abusive way at his mum’s house in Balunie Street, Dundee, by barricading himself inside while armed with a knife on February 14.

The trial before Lord Fairley continues.

