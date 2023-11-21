Lizanec murder trial – Crucifix placed accused at death scene, police say

A crucifix worn by murder accused John Lizanec was found underneath his wife’s dead body, a jury has heard.

Lizanec, who is accused of killing partner Michelle by slitting her throat at their former home in Inchture, told police: “I always wear that necklace. I never take it off.”

On day seven of his trial, the High Court in Edinburgh was shown video of an interview conducted by Detective Constable Alan Bow, less than 48 hours after Mrs Lizanec’s blood-stained body was found crammed into the bottom of an airing cupboard.

Asked if he wore the crucifix on February 13 2021 – the date prosecutors believe his wife was murdered – Lizanec told DC Bow: “I can’t say 100%.”

Lizanec had earlier explained his attachment to the chain.

“Everyone knows why I wear that cross,” he said.

“I wear it for my granny and grandad, because they were religious.”

DC Bow, 55, told Lizanec: “In more than one way that puts you at the scene. What happened in that house?”

Lizanec replied: “No comment.”

Throughout the two-hour interview, he told police he had been instructed by his solicitor to provide “no comment” responses.

Earlier, Lizanec had told the detective constable he did not wear jewellery.

‘Set up by someone else’

During the interview, Lizanec was shown a photograph of his wife’s body in the downstairs bathroom of the former marital home in Orchard Way.

On the video, DC Bow remarks: “You are looking in amazement John.

“You know how she came about these injuries, because you inflicted them.”

Lizanec replies: “No comment.”

DC Bow, now retired, continued: “If you’ve had nothing to do with this and we are totally wrong, then tell me.”

“No comment,” Lizanec replied.

Asked during the interview how he thinks his children must feel, Lizanec replies: “Devastated and ripped apart.”

He then says “set up by someone else,” but adds “no comment” and declines to elaborate.

Towards the end of the interview, Lizanec gives police the PIN for his mobile phone, telling them: “I’ve got nothing to hide.”

The video ends with Lizanec being formally arrested for his wife’s murder.

Charges denied

Lizanec denies murdering his wife by striking her on the neck with a knife, having previously shown “malice and ill-will” towards her, on February 13 2021.

It is further alleged he hid her body inside a cupboard, cleaned blood off himself, changed his clothes and footwear and fled the scene.

He faces a further charge of engaging in an abusive course of behaviour against his wife between April 1 2019 and February 13 2021 at their then-homes in Chaise Road, Bridge of Earn, and Orchard Way, Inchture.

And it is alleged he behaved in a threatening or abusive way at his mum’s house in Balunie Street, Dundee, by barricading himself inside while armed with a knife on February 14.

The trial before Lord Fairley continues.

