Dundee man in court over domestic abuse allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee man in court over domestic abuse allegations

Ronald Clark made no plea to the allegations when he appeared in court in private.

By Ross Gardiner
Clark appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Clark appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Dundee man has been remanded amid allegations he abused two partners over a period of more than 15 years.

Ronald Clark appeared from custody in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Clark faces an allegation that he assaulted a woman in 2006 by seizing her by the neck and pinning her against a wall at Murrayfield Walk.

He is accused of conducting himself in a disorderly manner on various occasions between 2006 and 2012 at locations including Murrayfield Walk, a pub in Wormit and Puregym in Dundee.

Clark is alleged to have engaged in a coercive course of conduct.

Second partner allegations

Clark is also accused of attacking a second partner, between 2017 and 2023.

At at property in Dundee, he allegedly seized the woman by the neck and compressed it, restricting her breathing.

Clark allegedly repeatedly headbutted her, which on one occasion rendered her unconscious.

He also allegedly wrapped a seatbelt around her neck and pulled it to restrict her breathing while she was driving.

It is alleged he left the woman severely injured, permanently disfigured and put her life in danger.

A final charge alleges that the same woman was subjected to a campaign of domestic abuse at the hands of Clark.

During this time, he is said to have acted in a controlling and coercive manner.

Clark, 38, of no fixed abode, made no plea and was remanded by Sheriff George Way.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — McDonald's assault and farewell bash
Rapist Brain Matthews.
Angus rapist jailed for nine years
Kenneth Grindlay.
Dunfermline pest who flashed women and 12-year-old child gets curfew
The accident happened at the Kettle Produce plant at Orkie Farm, Freuchie. Image: Google.
Fife vegetable firm fined £360k after worker dragged into carrot machine
Stuart Connolly.
Dunfermline drug addict broke puppy's leg and left it untreated
John Lizanec's web of lies came apart in court during his trial for killing wife Michelle.
6 crucial factors that secured Perthshire wife killer John Lizanec's conviction
Somtochukwu Okwuoha made threats to bomb Dundee University and launch a chemical attack on the city.
Student's chilling beheading and bomb threats to Dundee University
David Cosgrove has been placed on the Register for five years.
Voyeur who spied through hole in Fife bathroom door on Register for 5 years
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Killer detained and 23 years to pay
John Lizanec murdered his wife Michelle.
John Lizanec found guilty of murdering wife at Perthshire home