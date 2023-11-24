Dundee man in court over domestic abuse allegations

A Dundee man has been remanded amid allegations he abused two partners over a period of more than 15 years.

Ronald Clark appeared from custody in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Clark faces an allegation that he assaulted a woman in 2006 by seizing her by the neck and pinning her against a wall at Murrayfield Walk.

He is accused of conducting himself in a disorderly manner on various occasions between 2006 and 2012 at locations including Murrayfield Walk, a pub in Wormit and Puregym in Dundee.

Clark is alleged to have engaged in a coercive course of conduct.

Second partner allegations

Clark is also accused of attacking a second partner, between 2017 and 2023.

At at property in Dundee, he allegedly seized the woman by the neck and compressed it, restricting her breathing.

Clark allegedly repeatedly headbutted her, which on one occasion rendered her unconscious.

He also allegedly wrapped a seatbelt around her neck and pulled it to restrict her breathing while she was driving.

It is alleged he left the woman severely injured, permanently disfigured and put her life in danger.

A final charge alleges that the same woman was subjected to a campaign of domestic abuse at the hands of Clark.

During this time, he is said to have acted in a controlling and coercive manner.

Clark, 38, of no fixed abode, made no plea and was remanded by Sheriff George Way.

