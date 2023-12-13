Wednesday court round-up — Bans, belts and BB guns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wednesday court round-up — Bans, belts and BB guns

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A dangerous driver who was last year jailed for careering his truck into a Fife garden following a dramatic police chase has admitted stealing a vehicle from a Perthshire town.

Stuart Nowrie had been high on cocaine when he led cops on a 45-minute pursuit from Blairhall to Cardenden, taking in three separate council zones.

The chase ended when he drove his flatbed truck through a garden fence.

Nowrie was jailed for 18 months in November 2022.

The 39-year-old has now returned to the dock at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted stealing a vehicle from Pigeon Row, Crieff, on April 18 2021 – just weeks before the police chase.

Stuart Nowrie ploughed the truck through a fence into a garden.

Nowrie, of Leighton Street, High Valleyfield, will be sentenced in January.

Murder sentence welcomed

The sister of murdered army veteran Ean Coutts has said his “evil” killer finally got what he deserved. Remorseless David Barnes was jailed for life for murdering the Fife father-of-three and dumping his body at a disused business unit on the edge of Glenrothes. He wills serve at least 23 years behind bars.

Ean Coutts (left) was murdered by David Barnes.

Shot with BB gun

A 26-year-old man has admitted assaulting four children with a belt and shooting one of them in the leg with a ball bearing gun.

Samuel Todd appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court via video link to Perth prison to plead guilty to the offending, which spanned a period of more than five-and-a half years.

He admitted that on various occasions at a property in Methil he assaulted a girl to her injury by repeatedly striking her on the legs with a belt, punching her on the leg, and shooting her on the leg with a ball bearing gun.

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson told the court the girl was assaulted on multiple occasions from the age of six.

The fiscal said on one occasion Todd was shooting at cans and instructed her to stand ten paces in front and shot her on purpose.

Mr Thomson said Todd laughed at the time.

Todd pled guilty to assaulting another two young girls and a young boy to their injury by striking them on their legs with a belt.

These assaults also took place in Methil.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick adjourned sentencing until January 22 and Todd was remanded in custody meantime.

Murder plot tug back behind bars

A thug who plotted to murder a businessman outside a casino in 2010 is back behind bars after terrorising his ex-lover. Imran Sakur, 49, from Broughty Ferry, vandalised her car during the stalking campaign.

Imran Sakur, pictured in 2010, has been returned to prison.

Racist and homophobic abuse

A domestic abuse suspect from Angus called an arresting police officer an “English pr*ck” and labelled others who conducted a strip search “p**fy b*****ds”.

Jason Stewart appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards police on July 16 last year.

Officers were called to his former home in Glenclova Terrace, Forfar, in relation to a suspected domestic incident.

The 32-year-old became hostile and made the racist remark towards one officer and continued his tirade at West Bell Street HQ when police informed him he would be searched.

While removing his underwear, Stewart said: “Do you want to see my d*** you p**fy b*****ds?”

Solicitor Sarah Russo said her client, now of Dundee, had suffered a brain aneurysm four months before the incident.

Sheriff Derek Reekie fined him £540, plus a £40 victim surcharge.

Another year added

A serial city offender whose one-man crime wave included thefts, robbery and destruction has had a year added to his prison term. Just a day after Marc Jenkins was jailed for almost five years after admitting a terrifying home invasion with a knife, he was back in court to admit further crimes. He broke into shops and businesses across the city’s West End, as well as stealing laptops from Dundee University’s art school in a month-long summer crime spree last year.

Marc Jenkins raided the Giddy Goose in Dundee.

Already banned

An already banned driver was caught by police in Arbroath while over the drink-drive limit.

Lee Meldrum, from Main Street in Invergowrie, admitted driving while over the limit (31mics/ 22), disqualified and without insurance on November 21.

Police caught up with the 47-year-old after he had travelled along Westway, the A92 and Viewfield Road in Arbroath.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard a motion has been made to seize the van Meldrum was driving.

Sheriff Kirsta Johnston deferred sentencing – and consideration of forfeiture – until January 25 for reports.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

