Forfar thug fractured ribs of partner’s concerned friend

Forfar lout Lee Tough has been locked up for almost three years after attacking his partner’s worried friend so brutally she was left with three fractured ribs.

Tough, 33, appeared at the town’s sheriff court to admit a string of charges.

He has previously been jailed for violence towards another woman.

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon said his most recent victim was a close acquaintance of Tough’s partner, who had repeatedly expressed her disapproval of their relationship.

On the evening of September 22 2022, she had been drinking at her home with another friend and later went to Tough’s Easterbank home to look for his partner.

She made her way to the back garden and peered in the window, where she saw them.

As she made her way back through the close, Tough came out.

They began to struggle and she fell to the ground, where Tough struck her in the face – though she could not recall if it was a punch or a kick – and then repeatedly kicked her on the body.

She suffered three fractured ribs, bruising and pain to her chest, bruised legs, a bloodshot eye, with deep bruising beneath it.

String of crimes

Tough has been on remand at HMP Perth since November 1 last year.

He was brought from prison to Forfar Sheriff Court where he admitted assault to severe injury and three other offences.

On October 3 last year, he acted in a threatening or abusive manner outside his home by repeatedly shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and making threats.

He also had a knife.

On the same date, he drove carelessly on Lour Road in Forfar – while already disqualified – and became involved in a pursuit, which police abandoned.

He admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner at West Bell Street Police HQ when he was brought in for other matters.

After being told he was being kept in custody, he punched a screen at the charge bar.

Behind bars

The court heard Tough was jailed for domestic assault in 2017 and locked up for threatening or abusive behaviour the following year.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He was in the house quietly going about their business.

“She (the victim) has come through the common close.

“He’s went out to confront her, things have escalated.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley jailed dad-of-two Tough for 35 months in total – 25 for the assault – backdated to his first day on remand.

He also imposed a 25-month driving ban.

Previous violence towards women

In 2017, Tough was caged after he admitted two domestic assaults – one of which endangered his victim’s life.

He choked his pregnant girlfriend until she was blue in the face, then launched an almost identical attack on her just weeks later.

A friend had to intervene to stop both horrific assaults.

