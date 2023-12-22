Forfar thug fractured ribs of partner’s concerned friend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar thug fractured ribs of partner’s concerned friend

Lee Tough, who was previously jailed for assaulting another woman, was given almost three years behind bars.

By Ross Gardiner
Lee Tough at a previous court hearing.
Lee Tough at a previous court hearing.

Forfar lout Lee Tough has been locked up for almost three years after attacking his partner’s worried friend so brutally she was left with three fractured ribs.

Tough, 33, appeared at the town’s sheriff court to admit a string of charges.

He has previously been jailed for violence towards another woman.

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon said his most recent victim was a close acquaintance of Tough’s partner, who had repeatedly expressed her disapproval of their relationship.

On the evening of September 22 2022, she had been drinking at her home with another friend and later went to Tough’s Easterbank home to look for his partner.

She made her way to the back garden and peered in the window, where she saw them.

As she made her way back through the close, Tough came out.

They began to struggle and she fell to the ground, where Tough struck her in the face – though she could not recall if it was a punch or a kick – and then repeatedly kicked her on the body.

She suffered three fractured ribs, bruising and pain to her chest, bruised legs, a bloodshot eye, with deep bruising beneath it.

String of crimes

Tough has been on remand at HMP Perth since November 1 last year.

He was brought from prison to Forfar Sheriff Court where he admitted assault to severe injury and three other offences.

On October 3 last year, he acted in a threatening or abusive manner outside his home by repeatedly shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and making threats.

He also had a knife.

On the same date, he drove carelessly on Lour Road in Forfarwhile already disqualified – and became involved in a pursuit, which police abandoned.

He admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner at West Bell Street Police HQ when he was brought in for other matters.

After being told he was being kept in custody, he punched a screen at the charge bar.

Behind bars

The court heard Tough was jailed for domestic assault in 2017 and locked up for threatening or abusive behaviour the following year.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He was in the house quietly going about their business.

“She (the victim) has come through the common close.

“He’s went out to confront her, things have escalated.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley jailed dad-of-two Tough for 35 months in total – 25 for the assault – backdated to his first day on remand.

He also imposed a 25-month driving ban.

Previous violence towards women

In 2017, Tough was caged after he admitted two domestic assaults – one of which endangered his victim’s life.

He choked his pregnant girlfriend until she was blue in the face, then launched an almost identical attack on her just weeks later.

A friend had to intervene to stop both horrific assaults.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

