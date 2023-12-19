Transgender Perth prisoner killed herself when release appeal was turned down as move to all-women prison ‘dragged on’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Transgender Perth prisoner killed herself when release appeal was turned down as move to all-women prison ‘dragged on’

Sarah Riley was found dead in her cell days after being told an appeal for release had been rejected.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Sarah - then Aiden- Riley in 2008 when she was jailed for a stabbing assault.
Sarah - then Aiden- Riley in 2008 when she was jailed for a stabbing assault.

A transgender lifer was found suffocated in her cell in Perth Prison just hours after being handed a letter saying her bid to be released had been refused, a fatal accident inquiry has heard.

Sarah Riley – the only person identifying as female among more than 660 men in Perth Prison – had been held for more than nine weeks in the segregation unit because moves to relocate her to an all-female establishment were “dragging on”, the probe was told.

Riley, 29, who was subject to an order for lifelong restriction (OLR), was recalled to the jail after allegedly breaching the terms of her licence while she had been living in the community as a woman, in supported accommodation in Perth city, for only three months.

The inquiry at Falkirk Sheriff Court was told this followed “an issue related to alcohol, drugs, and threatening a male.”

She had been made subject to the OLR at the High Court in Edinburgh in 2008, with a minimum prison term of two years and eight months, for knifing a man in the back in Aberfeldy, when was she still just 18 and known as Aiden.

She was re-arrested on November 6 2018 and returned to HMP Perth and placed in the segregation and reintegration unit (SRU), initially for 72 hours.

The inquiry was told this was to allow investigations into “potential risks to her safety” in being held in mainstream halls, and also “to maintain good order in the establishment”.

Despair after tribunal verdict

On January 8 2019 she attended an OLR tribunal in the jail and three days late was handed a letter from the Parole Board saying her application to be released had been refused and it would be another 12 months until that could be reviewed.

An OLR allows the authorities to return a convict to prison for the remainder of their sentence if they offend while on licence.

The inquiry heard Riley, described as “articulate”, had written in a prison document: “I have given up.

“Any representations I make are just pointless endeavours.

“No matter what I write, if I don’t get out at my tribunal I will never get out.

“Should that happen I will disengage entirely.”

Perth Prison
Riley died in Perth Prison.

The inquiry heard that the night before she was found dead, Riley selected books from the prison library trolley before being locked up for the night at 5.15 pm.

At 08.09 the next morning, January 12 2019, she was found dead in her cell, of asphyxiation.

A post mortem found she had also taken a potentially fatal dose of prescription medication she was allowed to keep in her cell but death would have occurred in minutes due to her smothering herself.

Manager of the 14-cell segregation and reintegration unit at Perth, George Stewart, said Riley – whom he had known previously in Perth Prison when she was Aiden – was “okay” with being in the SRU and was allowed to have “feminine items” with her.

He told the inquiry: “The SRU was putting her as much at ease as she could be in a male environment.”

Wanted to go to all-female prison

Mr Stewart said the jail’s deputy governor had been pushing for Riley to be moved to a female jail but a request for a transfer to Edinburgh Prison’s all-woman Ratho House wing had been turned down.

Riley herself had said she did not want to go to Cornton Vale, because of a “bad experience” there previously.

Sarah - then Aiden - Riley
Riley at court as a teenager in 2008.

Mr Stewart, 61, a prison officer for 34 years, said: “I thought it would be a relatively fluid and quick process to find her accommodation in a female establishment.

“She wanted to go to a female establishment, which was her right.”

Worries over time in unit

The inquiry heard Riley had been receiving hormone treatment from a clinic in Glasgow.

In the third week of December 2018 she was placed on observations under the Scottish Prison Service’s suicide prevention policy “Talk to Me” after saying she would “take all her meds and not be bothered if she woke up” after laser hair-removal treatment at Ninewells Hospital left her in pain and “very down”.

She had been on suicide prevention supervision on five previous occasions in Scottish prisons – her first incarceration being in December 2007 when she was still 17.

HMP Edinburgh.
There were delays in moves to transfer Riley to HMP Edinburgh. Image: PA.

Mr Stewart said that “as a transgender prisoner identifying as female in a male prison, Riley was fairly unique” but she said she felt safe and comfortable in Perth as it was familiar and the staff knew her.

But he told Sheriff Pino Di Emidio, presiding, he had become concerned about the length of time she ended up being held in the segregation unit.

He said: “Most people in Perth were concerned about the fact that this was dragging on, and probably shouldn’t have been.

“I don’t believe she should have been in a male establishment.

“The Governor of the prison thought she should not have been there.”

The inquiry continues on Wednesday and is expected to hear further evidence in the new year.

