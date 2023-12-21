Dundee engineer drove through children’s playpark as he fled police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee engineer drove through children’s playpark as he fled police

Ross Pettigrew's solicitor told the court his client had 'no reason' to try to escape pursuing officers.

By Gordon Currie
The incident happened on Cheviot Crescent, Dundee.
A gas engineer has been banned from driving after speeding through a children’s playpark in a bid to escape from pursuing police officers.

A number of children were present as Ross Pettigrew took a detour across the play area on Cheviot Crescent to join another road as he attempted to flee from police on April 22 2023.

Pettigrew, 31, was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to resit the extended test after he admitted driving dangerously in Dundee.

He was also fined £900 after Dundee Sheriff Court heard he had a previous analogous conviction for dangerous driving a number of years ago.

Children in playpark

Fiscal depute Larissa Milligan told the court: “The accused is the owner of a VW Tiguan.

“He was driving and had a number of passengers.

“Police received information about the car and a number of off-road vehicles gathered within a field.

“Officers attended the location.

Cheviot Crescent, Dundee.
“Immediately upon seeing the police vehicle, the accused drove off within the field at speed and thereafter drove through the playpark area to get onto the road at the other side.

“There were children in the area.

“He was signalled to stop by another police vehicle and did so.

“The usual procedures were carried out.”

‘No reason’ for offence

Solicitor Kevin Hampton, defending, said: “He works as a gas engineer.

“He has an analogous conviction, there was no reason at all for him to do this.”

Mr Hampton told the court his client had a valid licence and was fully insured, while none of his passengers were wanted by the police for any reason.

“He is very apologetic about it now and realises it was a stupid thing to do.

“Disqualification will cause him some difficulty at work.”

