Couple admit violent run-in at £16.5m Perth school’s grand opening

A headteacher was forced to take refuge inside her school after a violent rammy erupted during the £16.5 million building’s grand opening.

The first day of Riverside Primary School in Perth’s North Muirton was marred by terrifying scenes when two warring women clashed in the foyer.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Nicola Johnstone, 32, dragged her rival by the hair and pulled her backwards, before pummelling her with her fists.

Husband Alexander Johnstone, 53, then turned on headteacher Annabelle Burns, forcing her and all other staff to retreat inside.

The couple, of Kite Way, appeared in the dock and admitted causing the fracas on June 13, the day the school – Scotland’s first Passivhaus primary – opened its doors.

Dragged by the hair

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode said there had been issues between both accused and the complainer.

“There was a falling out between both parties,” he said.

“On this morning, Mrs Johnstone started arguing with the complainer.

“Matters escalated and came to the attention of staff, who told the women to stop shouting.

“The complainer then began to leave the school in an attempt to get away from the accused.

“Mrs Johnstone grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back into the foyer.”

The fiscal depute said: “The argument continued and spilled out the front door of the school, where Mrs Johnstone punched the complainer repeatedly on the face.

“The complainer pushed her away, before Mrs Johnstone took hold of her and dragged her to the ground.

“Staff members stepped in and managed to prise Mrs Johnstone’s hands from the complainer’s hair.”

Jobs at risk

Mr Kermode said: “After both parties were separated, the complainer was taken inside the building to keep her safe.

“A staff member – headteacher Mrs Burns – remained outside to prevent the accused from getting back in.

“Mr Johnstone then started to shout and swear at Mrs Burns, getting in her face and pointing at her.

“Ms Burns was very alarmed by the conduct.

“She took a step back, got all staff inside and closed the doors.

“She said the accused had acted aggressively towards her and made her feel very frightened and intimidated.”

Police were called to the new school and reviewed CCTV to identify those responsible.

The Johnstones attended for questioning at Perth police station the following day.

Their solicitor Paul Ralph said the falling out between the two sides came about as a result of gossiping and misinformation.

He said Mrs Johnstone, a mother-of-four, had a fledgling career in the care industry.

She has a second job as a cleaner.

“She will have some explaining to do to her employers,” Mr Ralph said.

“Mr Johnstone knows that he shouldn’t have become involved.”

Custody threshold reached

Sheriff Alison McKay told Mrs Johnstone: “At first glance, this is an appalling incident which takes place at a school.

“It seems that everyone at the school was well aware of what was going on.

“I accept there will have been some background to this and things seemed to have spilled over.

“That should not have happened at all but it certainly should not have happened at a school.”

The sheriff said: “My initial thinking was that your behaviour took you to the custody threshold.

“But the report before the court is very favourable and I know you work two jobs to provide for your family.

“And frankly I don’t think there will be any prospect of rehabilitation if I were to impose a penalty today that would lead to you losing your employment.

“The difficulty is that I cannot let this go by the wayside.”

Mrs Johnstone was fined £600.

Previous convictions ‘concern’

The sheriff told Mr Johnstone: “You have previous convictions that are more of a concern.

“We have a situation where you – rather than trying to stop anything or calm things down – shouted and swore at the headteacher who was visibility intimated, so much so that she had to take refuge inside the building.”

He was ordered to carry out 75 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to jail.

Riverside Primary was opened as a replacement for ageing schools at Balhousie and North Muirton.

