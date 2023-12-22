Couple admit violent run-in at £16.5m Perth school’s grand opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Couple admit violent run-in at £16.5m Perth school’s grand opening

Nicola Johnstone dragged her rival by the hair before pummelling her with her fists, as her husband Alexander shouted and swore at the headteacher.

By Jamie Buchan
Nicola and Alexander Johnstone appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Nicola and Alexander Johnstone appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A headteacher was forced to take refuge inside her school after a violent rammy erupted during the £16.5 million building’s grand opening.

The first day of Riverside Primary School in Perth’s North Muirton was marred by terrifying scenes when two warring women clashed in the foyer.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Nicola Johnstone, 32, dragged her rival by the hair and pulled her backwards, before pummelling her with her fists.

Husband Alexander Johnstone, 53, then turned on headteacher Annabelle Burns, forcing her and all other staff to retreat inside.

The couple, of Kite Way, appeared in the dock and admitted causing the fracas on June 13, the day the school – Scotland’s first Passivhaus primary – opened its doors.

Dragged by the hair

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode said there had been issues between both accused and the complainer.

“There was a falling out between both parties,” he said.

“On this morning, Mrs Johnstone started arguing with the complainer.

“Matters escalated and came to the attention of staff, who told the women to stop shouting.

“The complainer then began to leave the school in an attempt to get away from the accused.

“Mrs Johnstone grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back into the foyer.”

Nicola Johnstone
Nicola Johnstone.

The fiscal depute said: “The argument continued and spilled out the front door of the school, where Mrs Johnstone punched the complainer repeatedly on the face.

“The complainer pushed her away, before Mrs Johnstone took hold of her and dragged her to the ground.

“Staff members stepped in and managed to prise Mrs Johnstone’s hands from the complainer’s hair.”

Jobs at risk

Mr Kermode said: “After both parties were separated, the complainer was taken inside the building to keep her safe.

“A staff member – headteacher Mrs Burns – remained outside to prevent the accused from getting back in.

Alexander Johnstone
Alexander Johnstone.

“Mr Johnstone then started to shout and swear at Mrs Burns, getting in her face and pointing at her.

“Ms Burns was very alarmed by the conduct.

“She took a step back, got all staff inside and closed the doors.

“She said the accused had acted aggressively towards her and made her feel very frightened and intimidated.”

The new Riverside Primary School.
The new Riverside Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Police were called to the new school and reviewed CCTV to identify those responsible.

The Johnstones attended for questioning at Perth police station the following day.

Their solicitor Paul Ralph said the falling out between the two sides came about as a result of gossiping and misinformation.

He said Mrs Johnstone, a mother-of-four, had a fledgling career in the care industry.

She has a second job as a cleaner.

“She will have some explaining to do to her employers,” Mr Ralph said.

“Mr Johnstone knows that he shouldn’t have become involved.”

Custody threshold reached

Sheriff Alison McKay told Mrs Johnstone: “At first glance, this is an appalling incident which takes place at a school.

“It seems that everyone at the school was well aware of what was going on.

“I accept there will have been some background to this and things seemed to have spilled over.

“That should not have happened at all but it certainly should not have happened at a  school.”

Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

The sheriff said: “My initial thinking was that your behaviour took you to the custody threshold.

“But the report before the court is very favourable and I know you work two jobs to provide for your family.

“And frankly I don’t think there will be any prospect of rehabilitation if I were to impose a penalty today that would lead to you losing your employment.

“The difficulty is that I cannot let this go by the wayside.”

Mrs Johnstone was fined £600.

Previous convictions ‘concern’

The sheriff told Mr Johnstone: “You have previous convictions that are more of a concern.

“We have a situation where you – rather than trying to stop anything or calm things down – shouted and swore at the headteacher who was visibility intimated, so much so that she had to take refuge inside the building.”

He was ordered to carry out 75 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to jail.

Riverside Primary was opened as a replacement for ageing schools at Balhousie and North Muirton.

This week, Perth and Kinross Council bosses were left red-faced after parents pointed out a spelling mistake on a school.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Nicola and Alexander Johnstone appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee pervert caught with nappies, kids' make-up and 1,000 obscene files at Perthshire home
Nicola and Alexander Johnstone appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Thursday court round-up — Thug's jail drugs and rapist guilty
Nicola and Alexander Johnstone appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee engineer drove through children's playpark as he fled police
Nicola and Alexander Johnstone appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth military man slapped pub-goer who 'expressed understanding' of PTSD
Nicola and Alexander Johnstone appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Tayside £80k cannabis farmer grew massive crop to combat 'chronic pain'
Nicola and Alexander Johnstone appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Teenager detained for relentless attack on young victim in Arbroath
Nicola and Alexander Johnstone appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Wednesday court round-up — Taser and two air rifles
Nicola and Alexander Johnstone appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Sheriff's leniency after dealers caught with £12k of drugs at Perth retail park
Nicola and Alexander Johnstone appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee ex-army sex offender had '21 guns' when police arrived to arrest him
Nicola and Alexander Johnstone appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Paedophile Dundee banker had 'some of the worst' child abuse images police had ever…