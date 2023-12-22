Bomb threat student behind Dundee University terror campaign will be deported

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Bomb threat student behind Dundee University terror campaign will be deported

Somtochukwu Okwuoha was jailed for making a series of chilling threats against staff and students, after he was spurned by a romantic interest.

By Jamie Buchan
Somtochukwu Okwuoha. Image: LinkedIn
Somtochukwu Okwuoha. Image: LinkedIn

A Nigerian Masters student who mounted a terror campaign against staff and students at Dundee University has been jailed for 40 months.

Somtochukwu Okwuoha, who threatened to plant bombs on campus, commit mass murder using biological weapons and behead police officers, will be deported when he has completed his jail time.

The 26-year-old was sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday, despite bizarre attempts to evade justice by pretending to be his identical twin brother.

The court heard how he began his hateful crusade after being spurned by a female student.

He claimed to have contacted ISIS, warned people at the university would “die in great numbers” and said: “9/11 will be a joke compared to what will happen.”

Dundee University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Okwuoha was found guilty of seven criminal charges – including stalking and threatening behaviour – following a trial last month.

Claims of mistaken identity

Returning to court for sentencing, via videolink from prison, Okwuoha ranted: “I was forced to stand in for my brother.

“I am not the person named on the indictment.”

Sheriff William Wood gave short shrift to his protestations and was eventually forced to mute him.

“You say you are one of 10 children born at the same time and that you are your identical brother,” the sheriff said.

“However, that position has never formed any part of your defence at any time during these proceedings and you confirmed that you were Somtochukwu Okwuoha – and replied to your name – at each calling.

“You are the person who stood trial in relation to these charges.”

Terrorism threats

Okwuoha came to Scotland to begin his Masters degree in 2021.

At Dundee University, he formed a friendship with a female student.

Sheriff Wood told him: “When she rebuffed your advances, you began a malicious campaign against her.

“You sent her threats, you tried to manipulate her emotions, you were abusive towards her in emails and texts and you tried to have her removed from her course by sending the university emails purporting to be from her.

Somtochukwu Okwuoha. Image: Facebook.

“You also alleged she was a potential terrorist living in the UK and as a Muslim, she would engage in terrorist agencies to commit mass murder and other terrorist offences.”

The court heard how Okwuoha rejected offers of support from friends and colleagues and persisted in making allegations.

“When she complained to the university and you were suspended from the course, you then turned your attention to the university staff,” said Sheriff Wood.

“You repeatedly contacted them and made threats of violence.

“You threatened mass murder and threatened to use biological weapons and to engage with terrorist agencies.”

The sheriff said: “One member of staff became so fearful, they refused to return to work, which in turn led to their dismissal.”

Okwuoha further threatened to publish staff members’ details on social media and made unfounded allegations of racism against them.

He later broke bail conditions by turning up on campus, the court heard.

Sheriff Wood said: “Over a period of some nine months, you made threats and embarked on what can only be described as a campaign to incite terror.

“I am satisfied that only a substantial custodial sentence is appropriate.”

The sheriff made an order for deportation.

‘Blood will spill’

Solicitor Ann Ritchie, defending, told the court: “The accused’s position since conviction is that he is not the person who is named on the indictment.

“I accept that custody is the only realistic disposal in this case.”

During the eight day trial, jurors heard of emails sent to staff in autumn 2021.

One read: “Expect a massive bomb explosion at the University of Dundee.

“I have contacted ISIS terrorists to plant bombs on campus.

“I can assure you staff and students will die in great numbers.

“9/11 will be a joke compared to what will happen.

“Blood will spill and flesh will be scattered.”

Hid behind private networks

Jurors took an hour to unanimously convict Okwuoha of threatening to murder staff at the university and commit terrorist crime between December 2021 and June 2022.

He was found guilty of using private messaging networks to pose as a woman at the university and make terrorist threats in her name.

Okwuoha’s threats targeted staff and others at Dundee University as part of a seven-month campaign.

The trial took place at Perth Sheriff Court.

He was also found guilty of engaging in a course of conduct which caused a woman fear or alarm by repeatedly approaching her and refusing to desist.

The jury further found him guilty of posing as another person online to contact the woman by phone and on social media.

He used a virtual private network (VPN) to conceal his identity while making religiously-aggravated threats towards her.

And he was found guilty of filling in a university online form in her name to make terrorism threats against the university and make a “withdrawal from studies” request on her behalf.

Court papers state he threatened to commit mass murder, using biological weapons, revealing staff details to international authorities and claiming to have planted bombs.

He threatened to behead police officers and said he would detonate bombs he had set at the university.

He was further convicted of accusing staff at The Hub in Dundee of being racist and threatening to bomb and use biological weapons against the venue.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Somtochukwu Okwuoha. Image: LinkedIn
Dundee care home bosses on trial for 'ill-treating or neglecting' residents during Covid pandemic
Somtochukwu Okwuoha. Image: LinkedIn
Forfar thug fractured ribs of partner's concerned friend
Somtochukwu Okwuoha. Image: LinkedIn
Dundee pervert caught with nappies, kids' make-up and 1,000 obscene files at Perthshire home
Somtochukwu Okwuoha. Image: LinkedIn
Couple admit violent run-in at £16.5m Perth school’s grand opening
Somtochukwu Okwuoha. Image: LinkedIn
Thursday court round-up — Thug's jail drugs and rapist guilty
Somtochukwu Okwuoha. Image: LinkedIn
Dundee engineer drove through children's playpark as he fled police
Somtochukwu Okwuoha. Image: LinkedIn
Perth military man slapped pub-goer who 'expressed understanding' of PTSD
Somtochukwu Okwuoha. Image: LinkedIn
Tayside £80k cannabis farmer grew massive crop to combat 'chronic pain'
Somtochukwu Okwuoha. Image: LinkedIn
Teenager detained for relentless attack on young victim in Arbroath
Somtochukwu Okwuoha. Image: LinkedIn
Wednesday court round-up — Taser and two air rifles