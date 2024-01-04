Thursday court round-up — Angus football club thief and black market drug peddler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Angus football club thief and black market drug peddler

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Forfar football coach has admitted stealing hundreds of pounds from the kids’ team he was in charge of.

Darren McDonald was not present at Forfar Sheriff Court when his solicitor Ross Donnelly admitted the theft on his behalf.

McDonald, 36, admitted that at Forfar Athletic Community Football Club on August 29 in 2021, he stole £380.

At the time, McDonald coached the 2009s team and was in charge of money relating to the squad.

He had initially been charged with embezzlement but admitted an alternative charge of theft.

Sheriff Krista Johnston deferred sentencing for McDonald, of Craig O’Loch Road in Forfar, to be personally present.

Heart medicine theft

A black market drug peddler from Dundee has been jailed for seven months.

Steven Mitchell appeared at the city’s sheriff court via a video link from HMP Perth to be sentenced, having admitted resetting dishonestly-acquired heart medication.

Mitchell previously admitted that on October 27 this year, he reset five boxes of Digoxin, a medication used to treat heart failure and erratic heart rhythms.

On the same occasion, he also reset a laptop.

35-year-old Mitchell, of Taits Lane in Dundee, has been on remand since October 30.

Mitchell appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court

Imposing a backdated prison sentence, Sheriff Gregor Murray told him: “You have a dreadful record.

“This was only six months after your release (from prison).

“I appreciate you pled to reset but the nature of the property that was taken and where it was taken from I suspect is not lost on you.”

Ex-headteacher’s £650k legal fight

The former headteacher of a Perthshire special needs school that closed suddenly in 2018 has launched a £650,000 legal action against the Care Inspectorate, claiming “substantial damage” to his reputation and loss of earnings.

The independent New School Butterstone, near Dunkeld, shut with just a few days’ warning, leaving all 24 vulnerable students in the lurch and 50 people out of work.

A Scottish Government-backed inquiry in 2020 ruled that the school closed after a potential buyer pulled out.

Former headteacher Bill Colley

The Witherslack Group abandoned its take-over bid after losing confidence in senior staff following concerns about child protection and spiralling money problems, the probe concluded.

Now the school’s head Bill Colley, who described the inquest as a “shameful whitewash” and says he was made a scapegoat, has served papers upon the Care Inspectorate, claiming the body “acted unlawfully” against him “with recklessness and malicious intent”.

The Courier can today reveal that he is seeking a decree of £648,950 – his estimated lost earnings from January 2019 until his planned retirement in June 2028.

In his initial writ, Mr Colley claims the Care Inspectorate caused “substantial damage” to his reputation which impacted his ability to earn a living.

Angela Gordon, the school’s former head of care, is taking similar legal action against the Dundee-based authority.

Full story here.

April Fool driver

A 77-year-old Fife man has been fined £560 and banned from the road for 16 months after admitting drink driving.

George Fyfe previously pled guilty to driving on various roads in Rosyth, Kelty and elsewhere in Fife with excess alcohol in his system (100 mics/22) on April 1 last year.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Procurator fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson told the court that Fyfe was drinking alcohol with a woman at her home and she had offered to phone a taxi for him to get home.

Fyfe instead grabbed his car keys and got into his vehicle and the woman saw him drive away from her home in Cromwell Road, Rosyth.

Police were called and officers went to Fyfe’s home in Union Street, Kelty, and saw his car parked in the driveway.

He was arrested in the early hours of the morning after returning a positive breath test.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said Fyfe accepts he had consumed alcohol before driving the vehicle but drank more once he returned home.

Sheriff Charles Macnair said: “This was a high reading and, of course, was taken many hours after you had been driving”.

The sheriff fined him and imposed a disqualification, which is backdated to November 30.

Slip-up after pub assault

A teenager who attacked a woman in a Fife pub slipped on ice as he tried to escape police, a court has heard.

Owen Waterson assaulted his victim at the Foresters Arms, Aberdour, on December 2.

Shocked revellers saw the woman lying on the ground of the smoking area, with blood coming from one eye.

Owen Waterson appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court

The 19-year-old then resisted, obstructed or hindered four police constables in nearby Shore Road as they tried to arrest him.

During a scuffle, he repeatedly pulled his arms away in an attempt to prevent handcuffs being applied, Dunfermline Sheriff Court was told.

Full story here.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driver Jason Glen Picture shows; Victoria Underpass A92 near Carnoustie. Victoria Underpass A92 near Carnoustie. Supplied by Google Date; 04/01/2024
Police officer injured while trying to halt dangerous Dundee van driver in Angus
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Police chase Picture shows; Owen Waterson. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 03/01/2024
Fife teen fell on ice during police chase after pub assault that left woman…
Bill Colley, former headteacher at the New School Butterstone
EXCLUSIVE: Former Butterstone School headteacher sues Care Inspectorate for £650k after 'traumatic' closure
Adam Dick was on his way to collect Christmas presents when he was caught driving illegally. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife man caught driving disqualified for third time on Christmas gift run
The pervert claimed he requested pics of teens on Omegle and was sent the worst kind of abuse images and videos.
Fife pervert claims illegal images were sent to him when he asked for pictures…
David Wright's rampage and car jacking at Asda was caught on camera.
Dundee veteran jailed for topless Asda carjack bid
The exterior of Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Glenrothes man choked victim until he could not breathe
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'Grappling fight' and fraud claim denied
Kirsten Connelly at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Police strip search in Dundee uncovers heroin stash worth hundreds
Thomas Weir.
Dunfermline paedophile with 22-year stash of sick material avoids jail sentence 