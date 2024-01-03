Fife man caught driving disqualified for third time on Christmas gift run

A Fife man was caught driving while disqualified when he took his aunt’s car to collect Christmas presents three streets away.

Adam Dick appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to the offending at Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy, on December 28 this year.

The court heard it is the 38-year-old‘s third conviction for driving while banned from the road.

Lied about taking car

Prosecutor Charlotte Allan said Dick drove past police on routine mobile patrol and they had reason to stop him.

A further check revealed he is currently disqualified from driving until May next year.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused stated the vehicle he was driving belonged to his aunt and she was aware he had the vehicle.

“However, when this was checked the aunt advised she had been asleep at the time and had not given permission for him to take the vehicle.”

Defence lawyer Alexandra Philp said: “On the date in question Mr Dick took his auntie’s car to go to a friend’s house only three streets away to pick up Christmas gifts he left for his son.”

Ms Philp said her client cooperated with police and “understood what he had done was not particularly the wisest thing and in hindsight, he should have just walked”.

The solicitor said Dick has poor mental health, especially at this time of year as it is the anniversary of his partner’s death and is medicated for depression and anxiety.

She said he previously had a drug addiction but has been clean since mid-November as a result of attending support groups.

The lawyer said his aunt supports him financially and “keeps him right” on many aspects of his life.

“It’s unfortunate Mr Dick has found himself in this situation for such a silly offence,” she said.

Remanded

Dick, of Queen Margaret Drive, Glenrothes, pled guilty to driving while disqualified and taking and driving away a car without having consent of the owner or lawful authority.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick pointed out it was Dick’s third conviction for driving while disqualified.

The sheriff also highlighted a previous conviction for dangerous driving in 2016.

Sheriff Borthwick adjourned sentencing until January 18 to obtain background reports and Dick was remanded in custody meantime.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.