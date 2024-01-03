Fife man caught driving disqualified for third time on Christmas gift run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man caught driving disqualified for third time on Christmas gift run

Adam Dick was remanded pending sentencing later this month.

By Jamie McKenzie
A Fife man was caught driving while disqualified when he took his aunt’s car to collect Christmas presents three streets away.

Adam Dick appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to the offending at Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy, on December 28 this year.

The court heard it is the 38-year-old‘s third conviction for driving while banned from the road.

Lied about taking car

Prosecutor Charlotte Allan said Dick drove past police on routine mobile patrol and they had reason to stop him.

A further check revealed he is currently disqualified from driving until May next year.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused stated the vehicle he was driving belonged to his aunt and she was aware he had the vehicle.

“However, when this was checked the aunt advised she had been asleep at the time and had not given permission for him to take the vehicle.”

Defence lawyer Alexandra Philp said: “On the date in question Mr Dick took his auntie’s car to go to a friend’s house only three streets away to pick up Christmas gifts he left for his son.”

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Ms Philp said her client cooperated with police and “understood what he had done was not particularly the wisest thing and in hindsight, he should have just walked”.

The solicitor said Dick has poor mental health, especially at this time of year as it is the anniversary of his partner’s death and is medicated for depression and anxiety.

She said he previously had a drug addiction but has been clean since mid-November as a result of attending support groups.

The lawyer said his aunt supports him financially and “keeps him right” on many aspects of his life.

“It’s unfortunate Mr Dick has found himself in this situation for such a silly offence,” she said.

Remanded

Dick, of Queen Margaret Drive, Glenrothes, pled guilty to driving while disqualified and taking and driving away a car without having consent of the owner or lawful authority.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick pointed out it was Dick’s third conviction for driving while disqualified.

The sheriff also highlighted a previous conviction for dangerous driving in 2016.

Sheriff Borthwick adjourned sentencing until January 18 to obtain background reports and Dick was remanded in custody meantime.

